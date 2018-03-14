Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Eurokai GmbH & Co KGaA    EUK3   DE0005706535

EUROKAI GMBH & CO KGAA (EUK3)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 09:20am CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.03.2018 / 09:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 25, 2018 German: http://www.eurokai.de
English: http://www.eurokai.de

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2018 German: http://www.eurokai.de
English: http://www.eurokai.de


14.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA
Kurt-Eckelmann-Straße 1
21129 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.eurokai.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

663891  14.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663891&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROKAI GMBH & CO KGAA
09:20aEUROKAI GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
2017EUROKAI GMBH : Interim Report for the 3rd quarter 2017, pdf, 32.59 kB
PU
2017EUROKAI GMBH : Interim Report for the 1st half-year 2017
PU
2017EUROKAI GMBH : Interim Report for the 1st quarter 2017, pdf, 24.90 kB
PU
2016EUROKAI GMBH : Interim Report for the 1st half-year 2016
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 343 M
EBIT 2017 44,2 M
Net income 2017 44,0 M
Debt 2017 42,0 M
Yield 2017 3,60%
P/E ratio 2017 15,11
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,84x
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
Capitalization 589 M
Chart EUROKAI GMBH & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
Eurokai GmbH & Co KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | EUK3 | DE0005706535 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 44,0 €
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Eckelmann Chairman-Management Board
Winfried Steeger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Thomas Döhle Member-Supervisory Board
Max M. Warburg Member-Supervisory Board
Raetke H. Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROKAI GMBH & CO KGAA-6.71%731
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD12.18%27 321
DP WORLD LTD--.--%20 418
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-4.72%12 325
MISC BHD--.--%7 990
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-10.12%7 785
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.