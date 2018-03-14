EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
03/14/2018 | 09:20am CET
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
14.03.2018 / 09:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 25, 2018
German: http://www.eurokai.de
English: http://www.eurokai.de
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2018
German: http://www.eurokai.de
English: http://www.eurokai.de
