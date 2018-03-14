DGAP-News: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Market Report

euromicron AG: euromicron Deutschland helps establish new video surveillance solution at Hamburg Central Station



14.03.2018 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Cutting-edge technology rigorously implements security program of the German Government and Deutsche Bahn euromicron Deutschland and its technology partners have modernized the video surveillance system at Hamburg Central Station on behalf of Deutsche Bahn AG. The new IP video system, which is intended to further optimize security at Germany's busiest long-distance train station, was accomplished in a very short time - despite extremely demanding project requirements - and was available on time for the G20 summit in July 2017.



Frankfurt/Main / Neu-Isenburg, March 14, 2018 - In order to increase security in rail travel even further, the German government and Deutsche Bahn AG are currently investing strongly in expanding and modernizing video surveillance at train stations. As part of this security program, euromicron Deutschland GmbH, one of the leading German system houses in the future market of the Internet of Things, equipped Germany's busiest long-distance train station with leading-edge IP video technology.



At Hamburg Central Station, one of the key hubs in DB's network with more than 540,000 travelers a day, the euromicron subsidiary installed around 190 full-HD IP video cameras and related central video management system. In addition, the long-standing project partner of DB expanded the station's existing network infrastructure with more than 30 switches and around 11,000 meters of data cable (including 5,000 meters of fiber-optic cabling). The related workstations were implemented in the station's 3-S center (3S is the German acronym for Cleanliness, Service, Security), in the announcement center, and at premises of the Federal Police. The video images are stored temporarily and solely for the Federal Police. The persons responsible hope that the new HD surveillance cameras will achieve greater successes in reliably identifying lawbreakers and in reconstructing crimes. They are also expected to have a greater deterrent effect.



The key challenge in the project was the tight timetable. Since the new video system was to be up and running by the time of the G20 summit on July 7 and 8, 2017, the work has to be completed in around just four months. The project thus placed very great demands on those involved, especially since underground construction work at the platforms was required and all the measures had to be carried while the station remained in operation. All the project's steps were accomplished in the defined time frame, with employees working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, under the supervision of two construction managers and in strict compliance with Deutsche Bahn's security regulations. Nor was adherence to the timetable jeopardized by the fact that the original execution planning had to be revised in the meantime, not to mention the detailed project-specific requirements - such as customizing of the camera holders' color or special constructions for monitors on platforms and at the Federal Police.



"Implementing video surveillance solutions for train stations is one of the most demanding tasks for security technology and requires very great expertise and many years of experience," emphasizes Dieter Celler, Head of the "Deutsche Bahn" department at euromicron Deutschland GmbH. "The fact that Deutsche Bahn entrusted us with the highly sensitive project at Hamburg Central Station is proof of its great trust in us and demonstrates the exceptional quality of our tried-and-proven partnership. We're proud to have lived up to that trust. euromicron Deutschland has again showed it can reliably accomplish highly complex projects, even in the face of a tight schedule and tough conditions."





About euromicron AG:

euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de) is a group that unites medium-sized companies from the fields of Digitized Buildings, Smart Industry and Critical Infrastructures. As a German specialist for the Internet of Things, euromicron enables its customers to network business and production processes and successfully move to a digital future. From design and implementation, operation, to related services - euromicron implements customized solutions and creates the IT, network and security infrastructures required for them. As a result, euromicron lets its customers migrate existing infrastructures gradually to the digital age. euromicron's expertise helps the company's customers increase their agility and efficiency, as well as develop new business models that lay the foundation for commercial success down the road. The technology group is headquartered in Frankfurt/Main, has been listed on the stock exchange since 1998 and employs around 1,800 people at 30 locations. The euromicron Group comprises a total of 16 subsidiaries, including the brand names Elabo, LWL-Sachsenkabel, MICROSENS and telent.



About euromicron Deutschland:

euromicron Deutschland GmbH (www.euromicron-deutschland.de) is a subsidiary of euromicron AG. With its headquarters in Neu-Isenburg and a comprehensive, nationwide network of branch offices, it is one of the leading German system houses in the future market of the Internet of Things. Its business focuses on cross-industry all-round solutions in the field of Smart Building solutions from the fields of networks, communication, IT security, security systems and smart services. Its customers include well-known European carriers and utilities, private enterprises from the fields of transportation and logistics, public enterprises and authorities, institutions and establishments in the healthcare sector, banks and insurance companies.

Press contact at euromicron AG:

euromicron AG

Investor & Public Relations

Zum Laurenburger Hof 76

60594 Frankfurt/Main

Germany

Phone: +49 69 631583-0

Fax: +49 69 631583-17

E-mail: [email protected]

www.euromicron.de

ISIN DE000A1K0300

WKN A1K030 Press contact at euromicron Deutschland:

euromicron Deutschland GmbH

Uli Schunk

Siemensstr. 6

63263 Neu-Isenburg

Germany

Phone: +49 6102 8222-0

Fax: +49 6102 8222-119

E-mail: [email protected]

www.euromicron-deutschland.de

14.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

