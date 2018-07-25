Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (“Euronet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EEFT), a leading electronic payments provider, reports second quarter 2018 financial results.



Euronet reports the following consolidated results for the second quarter 2018 compared with the same period of 2017:

Revenues of $622.2 million, a 16% increase from $536.6 million (11% increase on a constant currency (1) basis).

basis). Operating income of $90.4 million, a 36% increase from $66.7 million (27% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted operating income (2) of $90.4 million, a 26% increase from $71.5 million (18% increase on a constant currency basis).

of $90.4 million, a 26% increase from $71.5 million (18% increase on a constant currency basis). Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $121.2 million, a 22% increase from $99.1 million (15% increase on a constant currency basis).

of $121.2 million, a 22% increase from $99.1 million (15% increase on a constant currency basis). Net income attributable to Euronet of $43.7 million or $0.82 diluted earnings per share, compared with net income of $51.4 million or $0.93 diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted earnings per share (4) of $1.32, a 21% increase from $1.09.

of $1.32, a 21% increase from $1.09. Transactions of 968 million, an 8% increase from 898 million.

"I am pleased we delivered double-digit growth across most all of our consolidated financial metrics," stated Michael J. Brown, Euronet's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The 21% increase in Adjusted EPS was the result of double-digit operating income growth in EFT and Money Transfer while continuing to invest in growth. epay largely continued on pace with the prior year as we expected, with growth from non-mobile content offsetting certain mobile declines."

Segment and Other Results

The EFT Processing Segment reports the following results for the second quarter 2018 compared with the same period or date in 2017:

Revenues of $194.9 million, a 25% increase from $156.0 million (18% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $52.9 million, a 35% increase from $39.3 million (26% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted operating income of $52.9 million, a 27% increase from $41.6 million (19% change on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $69.3 million, a 26% increase from $54.8 million (19% increase on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 677 million, an 18% increase from 574 million.

Operated 41,205 ATMs as of June 30, 2018, a 10% increase from 37,383.

Double-digit second quarter constant currency revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth was largely the result of a 10% year-over-year increase in active ATMs and an 18% increase in transactions. The increase in transactions was primarily from growth in Europe and India - including an increase in the number of value added transactions on both ATMs and point-of-sale terminals.

The year-over-year increase in ATM count was due to the deployment of approximately 3,200 high-value ATMs across Europe and India, the acquisition of approximately 400 Easycash ATMs in Ireland and approximately 300 ATMs under our low-margin agreements in India.

The epay Segment reports the following results for the second quarter 2018 compared with the same period or date in 2017:

Revenues of $166.5 million, a 1% increase from $164.1 million (3% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $16.3 million, a 10% increase from $14.8 million (4% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $18.2 million, a 4% increase from $17.5 million (2% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 264 million, a 12% decrease from 300 million.

Point-of-sale ("POS") terminals of approximately 695,000 as of June 30, 2018, a 3% increase from approximately 673,000.

Retailer locations of approximately 332,000 as of June 30, 2018, an 8% increase from approximately 306,000.

In January 2018, the Company prospectively adopted the newly required Generally Accepted Accounting Principle standard ASC 606, and as a result now reports certain revenues in the epay segment on a net basis rather than a gross basis as done in prior years. Had epay not adopted ASC 606, revenues would have been approximately $14.0 million greater on a reported basis or 10% reported growth, and $12.0 million greater on a constant currency basis, or 4% constant currency growth.

Adjusted for the adoption of the revenue recognition standard, epay second quarter constant currency revenue and operating income growth was primarily the result of increased sales of non-mobile products, partially offset by certain mobile transaction declines as well as a benefit from certain intangible assets becoming fully amortized in late 2017. Consistent with previous quarters, the 12% decline in transactions was largely the result of the loss of a high-volume, low-margin mobile customer in the Middle East.

The Money Transfer Segment reports the following results for the second quarter 2018 compared with the same period or date in 2017:

Revenues of $261.7 million, a 21% increase from $217.1 million (17% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $32.7 million, a 31% increase from $24.9 million (25% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $40.7 million, a 26% increase from $32.2 million (20% increase on a constant currency basis).

Total transactions of 26.9 million, an 18% increase from 22.8 million.

Network locations of approximately 355,000 as of June 30, 2018, a 10% increase from approximately 324,000.

Double-digit constant currency revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth was driven by growth across most sectors of the Ria business. Moreover, double-digit operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter reflects the anniversary of the rate reductions included in the April 2017 renewal and extension of the Walmart agreement.

Second quarter money transfers grew 18% and non-transfer transactions, such as currency exchange and check cashing, grew 21%, resulting in total transaction growth of 18%.

Corporate and Other reports $11.5 million of expense for the second quarter 2018 compared with $12.3 million for the second quarter 2017. Excluding costs related to the 2017 proposed MoneyGram acquisition, adjusted operating expense was $9.8 million for the second quarter 2017. Increased corporate expense on an adjusted basis is largely due to increased short-term compensation expense based on Company performance.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

Unrestricted cash on hand was $1,163.4 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $885.6 million as of March 31, 2018. The increase in cash is due to borrowings to fund seasonal ATM cash requirements and cash generated from operations, partially offset by share repurchases, capital expenditures and settlement timing in the business.

Total indebtedness was $1,005.2 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $635.0 million as of March 31, 2018. Debt increased primarily to supply cash for higher seasonal ATM cash requirements.

Guidance

The Company currently expects adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter 2018, assuming foreign currency exchange rates and the Company's share price remain stable through the end of the quarter, to be approximately $2.10.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as constant currency financial measures, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share. These measures should be used in addition to, and not a substitute for, revenues, net income, operating income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. These non-GAAP measures are also an integral part of the Company's internal reporting and performance assessment for executives and senior management. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The attached schedules provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for GAAP and the related GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation, including adjustments that would be necessary for currency exchange rate fluctuations and other charges reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

(1) Constant currency financial measures are computed as if foreign currency exchange rates did not change from the prior period. This information is provided to illustrate the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on the Company's results when compared to the prior period.

(2) Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding expenses related to the 2017 proposed MoneyGram acquisition and impairment charges.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, expenses related to the 2017 proposed MoneyGram acquisition, impairment charges, and other non-operating or non-recurring items that are considered expenses or income under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

(4) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted U.S. GAAP earnings per share excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, the tax-effected impacts of: a) foreign currency exchange gains or losses, b) goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, c) gains or losses from the early retirement of debt, d) share-based compensation, e) acquired intangible asset amortization, f) expenses related to the 2017 proposed MoneyGram acquisition, g) non-cash interest expense, h) non-cash income tax expense, i) certain impacts of the tax reform legislation passed in 2017, and j) other non-operating or non-recurring items. Adjusted earnings per share represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile phone time and other prepaid products.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 41,205 ATMs, approximately 276,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 53 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 695,000 POS terminals at approximately 332,000 retailer locations in 44 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 355,000 locations serving 150 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 62 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 160 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

Statements contained in this news release that concern Euronet's or its management's intentions, expectations, or predictions of future performance, are forward-looking statements. Euronet's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including: conditions in world financial markets and general economic conditions, including the effects in Europe of the Brexit vote and economic conditions in specific countries or regions; the effects of demonetization in India; technological developments affecting the market for the Company's products and services; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the effects of any breaches in the security of our computer systems or those of our customers or vendors; the Company's ability to renew existing contracts at profitable rates; changes in fees payable for transactions performed for cards bearing international logos or over switching networks such as card transactions on ATMs; changes in the Company's relationship with, or in fees charged by, the Company's business partners; competition; the outcome of claims and other loss contingencies affecting the Company; and changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's business, including tax and immigration laws. These risks and other risks are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Copies of these filings may be obtained via the SEC's Edgar website or by contacting the Company or the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, Euronet does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and undertakes no duty to any person to provide any such update under any circumstances. The Company regularly posts important information to the investor relations section of its website.





EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) As of

June 30,

2018

(unaudited) As of

December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,163.4 $ 819.1 Restricted cash 72.9 81.4 Trade accounts receivable, net 697.0 744.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 231.8 244.8 Total current assets 2,165.1 1,890.2 Property and equipment, net 274.7 268.3 Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 854.8 867.9 Other assets, net 112.4 113.6 Total assets $ 3,407.0 $ 3,140.0 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 1,214.4 $ 1,361.0 Short-term debt obligations 624.1 46.7 Total current liabilities 1,838.5 1,407.7 Debt obligations, net of current portion 372.0 404.0 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 9.1 9.8 Deferred income taxes 54.0 55.0 Other long-term liabilities 62.9 64.0 Total liabilities 2,336.5 1,940.5 Equity 1,070.5 1,199.5 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,407.0 $ 3,140.0





EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30,

2018 2017 Revenues $ 622.2 $ 536.6 Operating expenses: Direct operating costs 361.5 317.3 Salaries and benefits 91.7 78.6 Selling, general and administrative 52.3 48.5 Impairment of acquired intangible assets — 2.3 Depreciation and amortization 26.3 23.2 Total operating expenses 531.8 469.9 Operating income 90.4 66.7 Other income (expense): Interest income 0.4 0.5 Interest expense (10.1 ) (8.3 ) Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain (20.7 ) 11.1 Total other (expense) income, net (30.4 ) 3.3 Income before income taxes 60.0 70.0 Income tax expense (16.4 ) (18.6 ) Net income 43.6 51.4 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.1 — Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 43.7 $ 51.4 Earnings per share attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. stockholders - diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.93 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 53,492,835 55,210,993





EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income to Operating Income (Expense) and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited - in millions) Three months ended June 30, 2018

EFT

Processing

epay

Money

Transfer

Corporate

Services

Consolidated

Net income $ 43.6 Add: Income tax expense 16.4 Add: Total other expense, net 30.4 Operating income (expense) $ 52.9 $ 16.3 $ 32.7 $ (11.5 ) $ 90.4 Add: Depreciation and amortization 16.4 1.9 8.0 — 26.3 Add: Share-based compensation — — — 4.5 4.5 Earnings (expense) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (2) $ 69.3 $ 18.2 $ 40.7 $ (7.0 ) $ 121.2 Three months ended June 30, 2017 EFT

Processing epay Money

Transfer Corporate

Services Consolidated Net income $ 51.4 Add: Income tax expense 18.6 Deduct: Total other income, net (3.3 ) Operating income (expense) $ 39.3 $ 14.8 $ 24.9 $ (12.3 ) $ 66.7 Add: Impairment charges 2.3 — — — 2.3 Add: Expenses incurred for proposed acquisition of MoneyGram — — — 2.5 2.5 Adjusted operating income (expense) (1) 41.6 14.8 24.9 (9.8 ) 71.5 Add: Depreciation and amortization 13.2 2.7 7.3 — 23.2 Add: Share-based compensation — — — 4.4 4.4 Earnings (expense) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, proposed transaction expenses and share-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (2) $ 54.8 $ 17.5 $ 32.2 $ (5.4 ) $ 99.1

(1) Adjusted operating income excludes costs related to the proposed acquisition of MoneyGram and intangible asset impairment charges and is a non-GAAP measure that should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share (unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

2017

Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 43.7 $ 51.4 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 20.7 (11.1 ) Intangible asset amortization(1) 5.8 6.3 Share-based compensation(2) 4.5 4.4 Expenses incurred for proposed acquisition of MoneyGram(3) — 2.5 Impairment of acquired intangible assets — 2.3 Non-cash interest accretion(4) 2.9 2.7 Income tax effect of above adjustments(5) (8.1 ) 0.4 Non-cash GAAP tax expense(6) 1.3 1.7 Adjusted earnings(7) $ 70.8 $ 60.6 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted(7) $ 1.32 $ 1.09 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (GAAP) 53,492,835 55,210,993 Effect of unrecognized share-based compensation on diluted shares outstanding 236,325 306,911 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 53,729,160 55,517,904

(1) Intangible asset amortization of $5.8 million and $6.3 million are included in depreciation and amortization expense of $26.3 million and $23.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively, in the consolidated statements of income.

(2) Share-based compensation of $4.5 million and $4.4 million are included in salaries and benefits expense of $91.7 million and $78.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively, in the consolidated statements of income.

(3) Expenses incurred for the proposed acquisition of MoneyGram of $2.5 million are included in the selling, general and administrative expenses of $48.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017, in the consolidated statements of income.

(4) Non-cash interest accretion of $2.9 million and $2.7 million are included in interest expense of $10.1 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively, in the consolidated statements of income.

(5) Adjustment is the aggregate U.S. GAAP income tax effect on the preceding adjustments determined by applying the applicable statutory U.S. federal, state and/or foreign income tax rates.

(6) Adjustment is the U.S. GAAP tax expense recognized on certain items that will not be realized in cash in the current period. The most significant items are utilization of certain material net deferred tax assets and amortization of U.S. indefinite-lived intangible assets.

(7) Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures that should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

