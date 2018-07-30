Europa Metals : Expiry of options

Europa Metals Ltd
("Europa Metals", the "Company" or the "Group")(ASX, AIM, JSE: EUZ)
Expiry of Options
Europa Metals, the European lead-zinc explorer, announces that 205,949,134 unlisted options exercisable at GBP0.003 per share on or before 29 July 2018, have lapsed unexercised.
For further information on the Company, please visitwww.europametals.comor contact:
Europa Metals Ltd
Dan Smith, Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary (Australia) T: +61 417 978 955
Laurence Read, Executive Director (UK) T: +44 (0)20 3289 9923
Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Rory Murphy/Matthew Chandler
T: +44 (0)20 7409 3494
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker)
Andy Thacker
T: +44 (0)20 3621 4120
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited (Joint Broker)
Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey/Heena Karani
T: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Sasfin Capital Proprietary Limited (a member of the Sasfin group) (JSE Sponsor)
Sharon Owens
T (direct): +27 11 809 7762
