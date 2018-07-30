Europa Metals : Expiry of options

30 July 2018

Europa Metals Ltd

("Europa Metals", the "Company" or the "Group")(ASX, AIM, JSE: EUZ)

Expiry of Options

Europa Metals, the European lead-zinc explorer, announces that 205,949,134 unlisted options exercisable at GBP0.003 per share on or before 29 July 2018, have lapsed unexercised.

