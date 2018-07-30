Log in
EUROPA METALS LTD (EUZ)
End-of-day quote  - 07/27
0.001 AUD   --.--%
EUROPA METALS : Expiry of options
PU
07/30/2018 | 02:07am CEST

30 July 2018

Europa Metals Ltd

("Europa Metals", the "Company" or the "Group")(ASX, AIM, JSE: EUZ)

Expiry of Options

Europa Metals, the European lead-zinc explorer, announces that 205,949,134 unlisted options exercisable at GBP0.003 per share on or before 29 July 2018, have lapsed unexercised.

For further information on the Company, please visitwww.europametals.comor contact:

Europa Metals Ltd

Dan Smith, Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary (Australia) T: +61 417 978 955

Laurence Read, Executive Director (UK) T: +44 (0)20 3289 9923

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Rory Murphy/Matthew Chandler

T: +44 (0)20 7409 3494

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker)

Andy Thacker

T: +44 (0)20 3621 4120

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey/Heena Karani

T: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Sasfin Capital Proprietary Limited (a member of the Sasfin group) (JSE Sponsor)

Sharon Owens

T (direct): +27 11 809 7762

Disclaimer

Europa Metals Limited published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 00:06:04 UTC
