Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  European Assets Trust NV    EUNZ   NL0000226090

No quotes available
-- GBP   --.--%
05:30p EUROPEAN ASSETS : Issue of Equity
2017 EUROPEAN ASSETS : Block listing Interim Review
2017 EUROPEAN ASSETS : Issue of Equity
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

European Assets Trust : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2018 | 05:30pm CET

To: Company Announcements

From: European Assets Trust NV

Date: 2 January 2018

LEI: 2138009W3JWS72F86M94

On 2 January 2018, European Assets Trust NV issued 40,000 of its Ordinary Shares from its blocklisting facility at a price of £13.05 per share which equates to a premium to the estimated net asset value at the time of transaction of 0.7%. The sale of these shares has taken place in accordance with the Company's liquidity enhancement policy.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 34,784,244.

The Company has the ability to issue a further 1,710,142 ordinary shares under its blocklisting facility.

The total number of shares with voting rights in European Assets Trust NV is 34,784,244.

The above figure (34,784,244) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, EuropeanAssets Trust NV under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Scott McEllen

For F&C Investment Business Limited

Managers

Enquiries: 0131 718 1000

European Assets Trust NV published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 16:29:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST NV
05:30p EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
2017 EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Block listing Interim Review
2017 EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
2017 EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Month End Portfolio Information
2017 EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Investment management fee amendment
2017 EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Interim Management Statement
2017 EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
2017 EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
2017 EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
2017 EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
More news
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
John Scott Perry Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert A. H. van der Meer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence Jacquot Member-Supervisory Board
Julia Bond Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Breuer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST NV617
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.