European Assets Trust : Issue of Equity

To: Company Announcements

From: European Assets Trust NV

Date: 2 January 2018

LEI: 2138009W3JWS72F86M94

On 2 January 2018, European Assets Trust NV issued 40,000 of its Ordinary Shares from its blocklisting facility at a price of £13.05 per share which equates to a premium to the estimated net asset value at the time of transaction of 0.7%. The sale of these shares has taken place in accordance with the Company's liquidity enhancement policy.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 34,784,244.

The Company has the ability to issue a further 1,710,142 ordinary shares under its blocklisting facility.

The total number of shares with voting rights in European Assets Trust NV is 34,784,244.

The above figure (34,784,244) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, European Assets Trust NV under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Scott McEllen

For F&C Investment Business Limited

Managers

Enquiries: 0131 718 1000