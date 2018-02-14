European Uranium Resources : Feb 14 2018 Azarga Metals Receives Shareholder Approval for 100% Consolidation of Unkur Project

AZARGA METALS CORP. ('Azarga Metals' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:AZR) has received the majority of the minority shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on February 14, 2018 for the proposed exercise of its call option to increase its ownership of the Unkur Copper-Silver Project from 60% to 100%. Upon receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company will then immediately issue 42,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of C$0.15 to the eight holders (the 'Holders') of the indirect 40% interest. The Holders have also agreed to waive and cancel US$1.6 million deferred cash consideration for the consideration of shares.

All other business at the meeting was passed including the appointment of the nominee directors, the appointment of the auditor and the approval of the Company's stock option plan.

About Azarga Metals Corp.

Azarga Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that currently owns 60% of the Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region of eastern Russia. The Company has exercised its option to acquire the remaining 40% of the project subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

'Dusty Nicol'

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, President and CEO

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext 6, or visit www.azargametals.com.

