Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eutelsat Communications    ETL   FR0010221234

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS (ETL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Eutelsat Communications : Taqnia Space contracts additional capacity from Eutelsat to expand in-flight connectivity services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

Paris, Riyadh, 30 July 2018 - Saudi Arabia's Taqnia Space (TSC) has signed a multi-year contract with Eutelsat (Euronext Paris: ETL) including incremental multi-transponder wide-beam capacity on the EUTELSAT 70B satellite as well as the fifth HTS spotbeam on EUTELSAT 3B, on which it already operates the four others.

This incremental capacity will enable Taqnia Space to add more space assets to its high-density bandwidth coverage over MENA and Europe, and expand for the first time TSC in-flight connectivity services over Central and South-East Asia. New capacities added to TSC aero platform will be utilised as a part of global connectivity package called UON, expected to be launched on the Saudia fleet in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Using their personal devices (laptops, tablets and smartphones), airline passengers flying over these regions will be able to enjoy live television, connect to broadband Internet, and benefit from cellular voice or data services on aircraft equipped with TSC aero connectivity solution.

Abdullah Al-Osaimi, CEO of Taqnia Space, said: 'Over the last few years, in-flight connectivity has become a must-have for passengers looking for an ever-improving air travel experience that allows them to carry on using their digital devices without disruption. By extending the contract with Eutelsat on EUTELSAT 3B and adding new capacity over a wider area through leased resources on EUTELSAT 70B, we are certain that we can deliver a high-quality response to the exponential requirements of the airlines we partner with and ensure continuous global connectivity service.'

Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat, concluded: 'This agreement marks a new milestone in our relationship with Taqnia Space. It highlights the capacity of our satellite fleet to meet the growing needs of the largest operators in the field of in-flight connectivity and to support the rise of the new norm: being connected everywhere and at all times.'

About Taqnia

TAQNIA SPACE (TSC) is a Saudi Company owned by Saudi PIF (Public Investment Fund). TSC objectives include technology transfer, commercializing technology, supporting sustainable growth of the GDP, diversifying the economy, and creating high quality jobs. TSC vision is to be a leader in the Middle East as satellites manufacturer, operator and service provider targeting different market segments, Satellite Communications and offering voice, data, & video services. The Company also provides high value remote sensing Data and images.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

Press
Marie-Sophie Ecuer Tel: + 33 1 53 98 37 91 [email protected] Christina Darvasi Tel: +52 55 2629 5847 [email protected]

Investors and analysts
Joanna Darlington Tel. : +33 1 53 98 35 30 [email protected]
Cédric Pugni Tel. : +33 1 53 98 35 30 [email protected]

Follow us at:

Disclaimer

Eutelsat Communications SA published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 14:46:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
04:47pEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Taqnia Space contracts additional capacity from Eutels..
PU
07/28EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Star winners receive prizes
AQ
07/19EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : First Over-the-air Beam Hopping Test Successfully Conc..
AQ
07/13EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Partners with Intelsat and SES in U.S. C-band Spectrum..
AQ
07/12EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : 8th Edition of DStv Eutelsat Star Awards Is Now Open!
AQ
07/11EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : The 8th edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards is no..
PU
07/06EchoStar drops $3.2 billion bid for British rival Inmarsat
RE
07/06EchoStar drops $3.2 billion bid for British rival Inmarsat
RE
06/30EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Arianespace Signs New Contract After Launching ViaSat ..
AQ
06/30EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Bambu Wireless Inks Connectivity Contract with Eutelsa..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14Eutelsat Communications' (EUTLF) CEO Rodolphe Belmer on Q3 2018 Results - Ear.. 
05/14Eutelsat Communications 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/14Eutelsat Communications reports Q3 results 
04/06ViaSat -1.9% as Eutelsat exits deal, chooses Thales 
02/16Eutelsat Communications 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 390 M
EBIT 2018 530 M
Net income 2018 284 M
Debt 2018 3 058 M
Yield 2018 6,62%
P/E ratio 2018 15,25
P/E ratio 2019 13,96
EV / Sales 2018 5,21x
EV / Sales 2019 5,07x
Capitalization 4 187 M
Chart EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Eutelsat Communications Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 20,4 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodolphe Belmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominique DHinnin Chairman
Sandrine Téran Group Chief Financial Officer
Yohann Leroy Deputy CEO & Chief Technical Officer
Bertrand Mabille Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-4.15%4 888
SES32.86%8 270
INMARSAT15.85%3 327
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC52.12%2 003
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD13.81%1 077
THAICOM PCL--.--%271
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.