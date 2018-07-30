Eutelsat Communications : Taqnia Space contracts additional capacity from Eutelsat to expand in-flight connectivity services

Paris, Riyadh, 30 July 2018 - Saudi Arabia's Taqnia Space (TSC) has signed a multi-year contract with Eutelsat (Euronext Paris: ETL) including incremental multi-transponder wide-beam capacity on the EUTELSAT 70B satellite as well as the fifth HTS spotbeam on EUTELSAT 3B, on which it already operates the four others.

This incremental capacity will enable Taqnia Space to add more space assets to its high-density bandwidth coverage over MENA and Europe, and expand for the first time TSC in-flight connectivity services over Central and South-East Asia. New capacities added to TSC aero platform will be utilised as a part of global connectivity package called UON, expected to be launched on the Saudia fleet in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Using their personal devices (laptops, tablets and smartphones), airline passengers flying over these regions will be able to enjoy live television, connect to broadband Internet, and benefit from cellular voice or data services on aircraft equipped with TSC aero connectivity solution.

Abdullah Al-Osaimi, CEO of Taqnia Space, said: 'Over the last few years, in-flight connectivity has become a must-have for passengers looking for an ever-improving air travel experience that allows them to carry on using their digital devices without disruption. By extending the contract with Eutelsat on EUTELSAT 3B and adding new capacity over a wider area through leased resources on EUTELSAT 70B, we are certain that we can deliver a high-quality response to the exponential requirements of the airlines we partner with and ensure continuous global connectivity service.'

Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat, concluded: 'This agreement marks a new milestone in our relationship with Taqnia Space. It highlights the capacity of our satellite fleet to meet the growing needs of the largest operators in the field of in-flight connectivity and to support the rise of the new norm: being connected everywhere and at all times.'