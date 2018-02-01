Evans Bancorp : Reports Record Net Income for 2017
Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Evans”) (NYSE American: EVBN), a
community financial services company serving Western New York since
1920, today reported its results of operations for the fourth quarter
and year ended December 31, 2017.
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 HIGHLIGHTS (compared with
prior-year periods unless noted otherwise)
Record annual net income of $10.5 million, up 27%. Impressive
results despite $2.1 million writedown of deferred tax asset due to
the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”). Excluding TCJA impact, 2017 net
income was $12.6 million (non-GAAP), or 52% higher than 2016.
Fourth quarter net income of $1.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted
share, was 58% below last year’s fourth quarter net income of $2.3
million, or $0.53 per diluted share, due primarily to TCJA impact.
Excluding the TCJA impact, fourth quarter net income of $3.1
million (non-GAAP), or $0.62 per diluted share, was 31% higher than
prior year’s fourth quarter.
Fourth quarter results included a $300,000 contribution to the
Evans Bank Foundation.
Net interest income in fourth quarter increased 19% to $11.2
million driven by higher average loans and investments along with
expanded net interest margin.
Total assets grew 18% to $1.3 billion, driven by robust loan growth
of 13%, or $123 million.
Strong growth across multiple categories drove total deposits to
$1.1 billion, up 12%.
For the full year 2017, net income was $10.5 million, up 27% from $8.3
million in 2016 despite a one-time $2.1 million deferred income tax
expense related to the signing of the TCJA late in 2017. Earnings per
diluted share increased 14%, or $0.26, to $2.16. The return on average
equity was 9.11% for 2017 compared with 8.74% in 2016.
The TCJA was signed into law in December 2017 and lowered the Company’s
federal tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018. While the
Company expects to benefit in 2018 and beyond from a lower federal tax
expense, the Company’s deferred tax asset was remeasured as of December
31, 2017 and a $2.1 million charge was taken in the fourth quarter. The
impact from the TCJA may differ from this estimate, due to, among other
things, further refinement of Evans’ calculations, changes in
interpretations and assumptions Evans has made, guidance that may be
issued and actions Evans may take as a result of tax reform.
Excluding the impact of the TCJA, net income for the full year of 2017
(non-GAAP) was up 52% to $12.6 million, or $2.59 per diluted share. A
reconciliation of net income excluding the impact of the deferred tax
asset writedown (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income is set forth in a
supplemental schedule at the conclusion of this release.
Net income was $1.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the fourth
quarter of 2017 compared with $3.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted share,
in the trailing third quarter of 2017 and $2.3 million, or $0.53 per
diluted share, in last year’s fourth quarter. The decrease in net income
was primarily attributable to the TCJA impact. Excluding the impact of
the TCJA, net income for the fourth quarter (non-GAAP) increased 31% to
$3.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted share.
Return on average equity was 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2017
compared with 12.71% in the trailing third quarter and 9.70% in the
prior-year period.
“2017 was another year of outstanding performance and record results as
Evans leveraged its community banking model along with strategic
investments in people, the community, and enhanced products and services
to deliver 27% annual net income growth. Excluding the impact of federal
tax reform, net income results for 2017 were 52% higher than the prior
year. We are continuing to see market share gains as a result of
execution of our strategic priorities,” said David J. Nasca, President
and CEO of Evans Bancorp. “Overall, our robust performance demonstrates
our commitment to driving profitability, shareholder returns, and
building the business for long-term success. The balance sheet continued
to show impressive growth while maintaining strong asset quality
metrics, deposits were up across all product lines, and core earnings
were measurably higher over the prior year. Tax reform is expected to be
helpful to the Company into the future.”
Mr. Nasca added, “Supporting our associates and being deeply rooted in
the community is at the heart of what we do and who we are. The recent
tax legislation enhances our ability to show support for those who make
our success possible: employees and the community. Evans contributed
$300 thousand to the Evans Bank Foundation Fund, which will go to
community organizations that invest in and enrich our region.
Additionally, all non-senior level associates, or about 86% of our
employee base, will receive a one-time bonus of $1,000.”
Net Interest Income
($ in thousands)
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
4Q 2016
Interest income
$
12,794
$
12,574
$
10,664
Interest expense
1,634
1,479
1,261
Net interest income
11,160
11,095
9,403
Provision for loan losses
602
161
371
Net interest income after provision
$
10,558
$
10,934
$
9,032
Net interest income increased $0.1 million, or 1%, from the trailing
third quarter of 2017 and $1.8 million, or 19%, from the prior-year
fourth quarter, reflecting strong loan and demand deposit growth. The
Company’s commercial loan portfolio continued to grow at a significant
rate as average commercial loan balances, including both commercial real
estate and commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loans, were $822 million in
the fourth quarter, up 4%, or 17% on an annualized basis, from $789
million in the trailing third quarter and 10% from $745 million in the
2016 fourth quarter.
Net interest margin of 3.79% declined 12 basis points from the 2017
third quarter, but improved 13 basis points from the prior year’s fourth
quarter. The trailing third quarter’s net interest income benefited $0.4
million, or 14 basis points, from the full payoff of two loans that were
formerly in nonaccrual status. At the time of the payoff, $0.4 million
in interest payments previously received were recognized as income. The
uptick in net interest margin year-over-year was due to an improvement
in loan yields, which have continued to benefit from the re-pricing of
variable rate loans tied to the Company’s prime rate. The prime rate was
4.50% as of the end of 2017 compared with 4.25% at September 30, 2017
and 3.75% at the conclusion of 2016. The change in prime rate reflects
the increase in the federal funds rate targeted by the Federal Reserve.
This improvement in loan yields was somewhat offset by an increase in
the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average rate paid on
deposits and other borrowings was 0.73% in the fourth quarter of 2017
compared with 0.69% in the third quarter of 2017 and 0.64% in the fourth
quarter of 2016. With rising short-term interest rates and the Company
seeking to exercise pricing discipline, savings deposit growth slowed
significantly in the second half of 2017. As a result, during the fourth
quarter of 2017 the Company funded most of its loan growth with time
deposits and other wholesale borrowings which have a higher average cost
than savings deposits. When compared with last year’s fourth quarter,
the average time deposit rate of 1.34% was 9 basis points higher and the
average other borrowings rate of 1.71% was 45 basis points higher.
The increase in loan loss provision in the fourth quarter of 2017 was
mostly due to the quarter’s significant loan growth and a single
charge-off of a C&I loan in the quarter of $757,000. The loan was
previously recognized as impaired and in nonaccrual status with a $0.4
million reserve. Outside of the isolated instance of the large
charge-off, other credit quality metrics were favorable, including an $8
million decrease in criticized loans from $38 million at each of
December 31, 2016 and September 30, 2017 to $30 million at the end of
2017. Criticized loans are defined by the Company as those loans rated
special mention, substandard or doubtful by the Company’s internal risk
ratings.
Asset Quality
($ in thousands)
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
4Q 2016
Total non-performing loans
$
13,715
$
13,389
$
12,020
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
765
157
167
Non-performing loans/ Total loans
1.29
%
1.34
%
1.28
%
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs/ Average loans
0.30
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
Allowance for loan losses/ Total loans
1.32
%
1.42
%
1.48
%
The Company’s non-performing loans increased as loans 90 days past due
and accruing increased from zero at the end of the third quarter of 2017
to $0.7 million at the end of 2017. Management considers these loans
well-collateralized and they are in the process of collection.
John B. Connerton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer,
noted, “Overall, credit quality is solid. The improvement in criticized
loans during the quarter reflects our focus on proactive portfolio
management and solid credit fundamentals. We have elevated our
expertise, enhanced our risk management infrastructure and invested in
systems over the past few years to support the strong growth in our loan
portfolio.”
Non-Interest Income
($ in thousands)
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
4Q 2016
Deposit service charges
$
481
$
448
$
429
Insurance service and fee revenue
1,649
2,169
1,344
Bank-owned life insurance
464
128
135
Loss on tax credit investment
(1,740
)
(1,338
)
(883
)
Refundable NY state historic tax credit
1,224
972
609
Other income
949
986
1,009
Total non-interest income
$
3,027
$
3,365
$
2,643
Evans’ focus on the community extends to financing historic
rehabilitation projects in the City of Buffalo and the Company enhances
its yield by investing in the related tax credits. When a project is
completed, Evans begins to recognize tax benefits with an associated
reduction in the investment. In the current quarter, the positive impact
to net income was $0.5 million as a $1.2 million refundable New York
State tax credit was recorded in non-interest income and a corresponding
$1.0 million tax benefit was realized in income tax expense, offset by a
$1.7 million write-off on the investment. The write-off was contemplated
during the pricing of the initial investment in the tax credit project,
which projects that the Company earns its desired return on investment.
Insurance revenue decreased $0.5 million from the trailing third quarter
due to the seasonal decrease in commercial lines insurance commissions.
The increase of $0.3 million from the previous year’s fourth quarter
resulted from improved performance across various business lines,
including commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and
employee benefit plans sales.
The Company recognized a $0.3 million gain on a bank-owned life
insurance (“BOLI”) claim in the fourth quarter of 2017. There were no
policy claims in the third quarter of 2017 or fourth quarter of 2016.
Non-Interest Expense
($ in thousands)
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
4Q 2016
Salaries and employee benefits
$
6,319
$
6,343
$
5,838
Occupancy
844
805
744
Advertising and public relations
378
311
315
Professional services
594
514
445
Technology and communications
740
730
621
Amortization of intangibles
29
28
-
FDIC insurance
189
195
210
Other expenses
1,293
910
965
Total non-interest expenses
$
10,386
$
9,836
$
9,138
Salaries and benefits costs were flat when compared with the third
quarter of 2017, but 8% higher than last year’s fourth quarter,
reflecting strategic personnel hires in 2017 to support the Company’s
continued growth.
The increase in other expenses in the fourth quarter reflects a $300,000
contribution to the Evans Bank Foundation Fund (“the Foundation”). The
Foundation contributes to community organizations reflecting the
Company’s values and impacting the Western New York region in a positive
and meaningful way.
The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2017 was 70.4% and
improved from the 74.2% ratio in the fourth quarter of 2016, but was
higher than the 66.2% ratio in the third quarter of 2017. The increase
over the third quarter reflects the impact of seasonal insurance agency
revenue and the contribution to the Foundation.
2017 Year-end Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets reached $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2017, a 6% increase
from $1.2 billion at September 30, 2017 and 18% higher than $1.1 billion
at December 31, 2016. The Company had strong loan growth in a
competitive environment as the loan portfolio increased by $123 million,
or 13%, to $1.1 billion. Loan growth from the end of the third quarter
was $67 million, or 7%, which equates to a 27% annualized growth rate
for the quarter. Loan growth in the fourth quarter and the full fiscal
year was predominantly in the commercial real estate and C&I loan
portfolios.
Deposit growth was strong in 2017, increasing 12% to $1.1 billion at
December 31, 2017. The year-over-year increase was across all of the
Company’s product categories, including demand deposit growth of 9%, NOW
account growth of 23%, savings deposit growth of 5%, and time deposit
growth of 32%. Deposits were up $19 million, or 2%, during the fourth
quarter, which was the equivalent of a 7% annualized growth rate.
Deposit growth in the fourth quarter included higher time deposit
balances of $20 million and an increase in NOW deposits of $13 million,
somewhat offset by a decrease in savings deposits of $17 million. Time
deposits continue to experience solid growth as customers have moved to
products with higher rates, even if it means fixing their rate for a
period of time. The increase in NOW deposits reflects the Company’s
continued success in its government banking business line. With
depositors reacting to the increase in short-term interest rates over
the past year by seeking higher rates, savings deposit balances declined
in the fourth quarter as the Company attempted to maintain pricing
discipline.
2017 Year in Review (compared with prior-year period unless
noted otherwise)
Net interest income for 2017 was $42.0 million, up 19%, primarily due to
strong growth in the Company’s commercial loan portfolio and core
deposit balances and an expanded net interest margin. Net interest
margin was 3.80% in 2017, an increase of 13 basis points, mainly due to
higher yields on loans and investment securities.
The Company’s provision for loan losses of $0.7 million was down from
$1.2 million as the impact of loan growth was offset by reduced
criticized loans and improvement in the performance of the Company’s
largest non-performing loan. Net charge-offs expressed as a percentage
of average loans was 0.07% in 2017, up from 0.02%. The ratio of
non-performing loans to total loans was essentially flat at 1.29% at
December 31, 2017 compared with 1.28% at the end of 2016.
Non-interest income was up $1.8 million, or 16%, to $13.0 million, due
to a $1.4 million increase in insurance and financial services revenue
and a $0.3 million gain on a BOLI claim.
Non-interest expense increased $3.5 million, or 10%, to $38.6 million.
The increase in expense reflects higher salaries and employee benefits
of $2.2 million, or 10%, due to merit increases, higher incentive
compensation and the addition of new employees as part of the Company’s
planned growth strategy. Technology expenses increased 27%, or $0.6
million, to $2.9 million as a result of the Company’s conversion to a
new online banking platform in March 2017 and higher debit card expenses
related to the Company’s migration to EMV chip cards in late 2016.
Income tax expense for the year was $5.2 million, representing an
effective tax rate of 33.2% compared with an effective tax rate of 18.9%
in 2016. The difference was driven by the $2.1 million charge to the
Company’s deferred tax asset due to the TCJA signed in December 2017 and
by the impact of historic tax credit investment transactions in 2017 and
2016. Excluding the impact of the historic tax credit transactions and
the writedown of the deferred tax asset, the 2017 effective tax rate
(non-GAAP) was 29.7% compared with 30.1% in 2016. The reconciliation of
the effective tax rates excluding the impact of the TCJA and historic
tax credit investments, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the
most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the attached tables
at the end of this release.
The efficiency ratio for 2017 measurably improved to 68.5% from 74.0%.
Capital Management
The Company consistently maintains regulatory capital ratios measurably
above the Federal “well capitalized” standard, including a Tier 1
leverage ratio of 10.06% at December 31, 2017. Book value per share
increased to $24.74 at December 31, 2017 from $24.60 at September 30,
2017 and $22.50 at December 31, 2016.
Evans completed a follow-on capital raise with net proceeds of over $14
million in January 2017. The additional capital is being deployed to
further support organic growth.
The Company paid cash dividends of $0.80 per common share in 2017, an
increase of 5% over 2016.
Outlook
Mr. Nasca concluded, “Strategic execution and the long-term investments
we continue to make in improving and expanding the business, including
employee benefits, business banking, municipal banking services, deposit
products, and insurance, have driven our growth and performance.
Delivering on our community financial institution focus and building on
these investments gives us confidence that 2018 will provide another
year of meaningful expansion and profitability.”
About Evans Bancorp, Inc.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent
company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $1.3 billion in
assets and $1.1 billion in deposits at December 31, 2017. Evans is a
full-service community bank, with 14 branches, providing comprehensive
financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers
throughout Western New York. The Evans Agency, LLC, provides life
insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance
through nine insurance offices in the Western New York region. Evans
Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as
annuities and mutual funds.
Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include,
but are not limited to, statements concerning future business, revenue
and earnings. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of
future performance, events or results. There are risks, uncertainties
and other factors that could cause the actual results of Evans Bancorp
to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such
statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially
from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include
competitive pressures among financial services companies, interest rate
trends, general economic conditions, changes in legislation or
regulatory requirements, effectiveness at achieving stated goals and
strategies, and difficulties in achieving operating efficiencies. These
risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Evans Bancorp’s
Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they
are made. Evans Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or
revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new, updated
information, future events or otherwise.
EVANS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
3/31/2017
12/31/2016
ASSETS
Investment Securities
$
149,152
$
152,787
$
142,597
$
116,304
$
97,205
Loans
1,065,315
998,005
976,493
945,583
942,512
Allowance for loan losses
(14,019
)
(14,182
)
(14,178
)
(13,579
)
(13,916
)
Goodwill and intangible assets
8,553
8,581
8,609
8,638
8,406
All other assets
86,632
74,963
69,325
82,714
66,502
Total assets
$
1,295,633
$
1,220,154
$
1,182,846
$
1,139,660
$
1,100,709
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY
Demand deposits
219,664
216,250
207,348
194,747
201,741
NOW deposits
109,378
96,741
99,131
103,907
88,632
Savings deposits
535,730
552,559
547,760
531,408
508,652
Time deposits
186,457
166,769
164,817
147,915
140,949
Total deposits
1,051,229
1,032,319
1,019,056
977,977
939,974
Borrowings
108,869
54,310
35,411
33,009
49,689
Other liabilities
17,193
16,033
12,816
16,047
14,298
Total stockholders' equity
118,342
117,492
115,563
112,627
96,748
SHARES AND CAPITAL RATIOS
Common shares outstanding
4,782,505
4,776,360
4,773,005
4,763,696
4,300,634
Book value per share
$
24.74
$
24.60
$
24.21
$
23.64
$
22.50
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.06
%
10.38
%
10.57
%
10.76
%
9.49
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.66
%
12.33
%
12.39
%
12.58
%
10.82
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.91
%
13.59
%
13.64
%
13.83
%
12.07
%
ASSET QUALITY DATA
Total non-performing loans
$
13,715
$
13,389
$
13,901
$
12,285
$
12,020
Total net loan (recoveries) charge-offs
765
157
(189
)
(98
)
167
Non-performing loans/Total loans
1.29
%
1.34
%
1.42
%
1.30
%
1.28
%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)/Average loans
0.30
%
0.06
%
(0.08
)%
(0.04
)%
0.07
%
Allowance for loans losses/Total loans
1.32
%
1.42
%
1.45
%
1.44
%
1.48
%
EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED OPERATIONS DATA (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2017
2017
2017
2017
2016
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Interest income
$
12,794
$
12,574
$
11,462
$
10,918
$
10,664
Interest expense
1,634
1,479
1,344
1,274
1,261
Net interest income
11,160
11,095
10,118
9,644
9,403
Provision (credit) for loan losses
602
161
410
(435
)
371
Net interest income after provision
10,558
10,934
9,708
10,079
9,032
Deposit service charges
481
448
428
390
429
Insurance service and fee revenue
1,649
2,169
1,912
2,168
1,344
Bank-owned life insurance
464
128
142
130
135
Loss on tax credit investment
(1,740
)
(1,338
)
(919
)
-
(883
)
Refundable NY state historic tax credit
1,224
972
647
-
609
Other income
949
986
879
834
1,009
Total non-interest income
3,027
3,365
3,089
3,522
2,643
Salaries and employee benefits
6,319
6,343
6,030
5,716
5,838
Occupancy
844
805
775
775
744
Advertising and public relations
378
311
216
190
315
Professional services
594
514
550
602
445
Technology and communications
740
730
804
607
621
Amortization of intangibles
29
28
28
28
-
FDIC insurance
189
195
129
227
210
Other expenses
1,293
910
785
910
965
Total non-interest expenses
10,386
9,836
9,317
9,055
9,138
Income before income taxes
3,199
4,463
3,480
4,546
2,537
Income tax provision
2,207
740
862
1,400
198
Net income
992
3,723
2,618
3,146
2,339
PER SHARE DATA
Net income per common share-diluted
$
0.20
$
0.76
$
0.54
$
0.66
$
0.53
Cash dividends per common share
$
-
$
0.40
$
-
$
0.40
$
-
Weighted average number of diluted shares
4,904,270
4,896,967
4,880,454
4,757,062
4,390,553
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.32
%
1.24
%
0.90
%
1.14
%
0.86
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
3.32
%
12.71
%
9.13
%
11.59
%
9.70
%
Efficiency ratio
70.44
%
66.15
%
68.91
%
68.56
%
74.17
%
EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
2017
2017
2017
2017
2016
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans, net
$
1,009,497
$
970,988
$
941,446
$
924,612
$
915,095
Investment securities
155,475
152,991
127,692
107,024
105,319
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
2,380
1,713
16,840
5,943
1,537
Total interest-earning assets
1,167,352
1,125,692
1,085,978
1,037,579
1,021,951
Non interest-earning assets
79,234
72,887
71,310
70,724
71,247
Total Assets
$
1,246,586
$
1,198,579
$
1,157,288
$
1,108,303
$
1,093,198
NOW
92,089
91,962
97,422
94,088
85,279
Savings
549,466
545,900
540,995
510,632
504,394
Time deposits
181,291
163,087
152,112
144,888
131,479
Total interest-bearing deposits
822,846
800,949
790,529
749,608
721,152
Other borrowings
70,986
51,224
32,813
38,748
61,076
Total interest-bearing liabilities
893,832
852,173
823,342
788,356
782,228
Demand deposits
219,291
214,228
205,361
196,331
198,616
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
14,097
15,035
13,860
15,053
15,873
Stockholders' equity
119,366
117,143
114,725
108,563
96,481
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
1,246,586
$
1,198,579
$
1,157,288
$
1,108,303
$
1,093,198
YIELD/RATE
Loans, net
4.65
%
4.76
%
4.54
%
4.49
%
4.39
%
Investment securities
2.45
%
2.35
%
2.43
%
2.50
%
2.12
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
0.67
%
1.62
%
1.02
%
0.82
%
0.52
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.35
%
4.43
%
4.23
%
4.27
%
4.15
%
NOW
0.22
%
0.22
%
0.22
%
0.22
%
0.23
%
Savings
0.48
%
0.48
%
0.48
%
0.48
%
0.48
%
Time deposits
1.34
%
1.30
%
1.28
%
1.27
%
1.25
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.64
%
0.62
%
0.60
%
0.60
%
0.59
%
Other borrowings
1.71
%
1.76
%
1.88
%
1.65
%
1.26
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.73
%
0.69
%
0.65
%
0.66
%
0.64
%
Interest rate spread
3.62
%
3.74
%
3.58
%
3.61
%
3.51
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
Net interest margin
3.79
%
3.91
%
3.74
%
3.77
%
3.66
%
EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED OPERATIONS DATA (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2017
2016
Year to Date
Year to Date
% Change
Interest income
$
47,748
$
39,955
20
%
Interest expense
5,731
4,707
22
%
Net interest income
42,017
35,248
19
%
Provision for loan losses
738
1,209
(39
)%
Net interest income after provision
41,279
34,039
21
%
Deposit service charges
1,747
1,750
-
%
Insurance service and fee revenue
7,898
6,519
21
%
Bank-owned life insurance
864
556
55
%
Loss on tax credit investment
(3,997
)
(3,022
)
32
%
Refundable NY state historic tax credit
2,843
2,117
34
%
Other income
3,648
3,332
9
%
Total non-interest income
13,003
11,252
16
%
Salaries and employee benefits
24,408
22,221
10
%
Occupancy
3,199
2,915
10
%
Advertising and public relations
1,095
1,022
7
%
Professional services
2,260
2,216
2
%
Technology and communications
2,881
2,274
27
%
FDIC insurance
740
752
(2
)%
Amortization of intangibles
113
-
-
%
Other expenses
3,898
3,696
5
%
Total non-interest expenses
38,594
35,096
10
%
Income before income taxes
15,688
10,195
54
%
Income tax provision
5,209
1,923
171
%
Net income
10,479
8,272
27
%
PER SHARE DATA
Net income per common share-diluted
$
2.16
$
1.90
14
%
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.80
$
0.76
5
%
Weighted average number of diluted shares
4,860,828
4,358,517
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.89
%
0.80
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
9.11
%
8.74
%
Efficiency ratio
68.50
%
74.03
%
Net interest margin
3.80
%
3.67
%
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans
0.07
%
0.02
%
EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial measures (UNAUDITED)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
To provide investors with greater visibility of the Company’s operating
results, in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S.
generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is
presenting its results excluding the impact of the TCJA and its historic
tax credit investment activity, and those presentations constitute
non-GAAP measures. Management views the TCJA as an unusual non-recurring
item and believes that the GAAP presentation of the historic tax credit
impact is complicated for users to follow. This non-GAAP information is
being disclosed because management believes that providing these
non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful
in understanding the Company’s financial performance, its performance
trends, and financial position. While the Company’s management uses
these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance,
this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial
results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more
important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor
is it necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be
presented by other companies. The following is a reconciliation of the
non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this earnings release to the
most directly comparable GAAP measures.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
GAAP
($ in thousands, except per share data)
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
4Q 2016
2017
2016
Net Interest Income After Provision
$
10,558
10,934
9,032
41,279
34,039
Non-Interest Income
3,027
3,365
2,643
13,003
11,252
Non-Interest Expenses
10,386
9,836
9,138
38,594
35,096
Income Before Taxes
3,199
4,463
2,537
15,688
10,195
Income Taxes
2,207
740
198
5,209
1,923
Net Income
$
992
3,723
2,339
10,479
8,272
Effective Tax Rate
69.0
%
16.6
%
7.8
%
33.2
%
18.9
%
Non-GAAP
4Q 2017
3Q 2017
4Q 2016
2017
2016
Net Interest Income After Provision
$
10,558
10,934
9,032
41,279
34,039
Non-Interest Income (excluding HTC impact)
3,543
3,731
2,917
14,157
12,157
Non-Interest Expenses
10,386
9,836
9,138
38,594
35,096
Income Before Taxes (excluding HTC impact)
3,715
4,829
2,811
16,842
11,100
HTC impact presented in non-interest income
(516
)
(366
)
(274
)
(1,154
)
(905
)
Other Non-interest Income
3,543
3,731
2,917
14,157
12,157
Total Non-Interest Income
3,027
3,365
2,643
13,003
11,252
HTC impact presented in Income Taxes
(973
)
(660
)
(656
)
(1,869
)
(1,413
)
Deferred Tax Asset write-off due to TCJA
2,074
-
-
2,074
-
Income Taxes (excluding HTC and TCJA impact)
1,106
1,400
854
5,004
3,336
Total Income Taxes
2,207
740
198
5,209
1,923
Net Income
$
992
3,723
2,339
10,479
8,272
Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate (excluding HTC and TCJA impact)