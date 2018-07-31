Log in
EVEREST RE GROUP (RE)
07/30EVEREST RE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30EVEREST RE : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/20S&P 500 MOVERS : Stt, ctas
AQ
Everest Re Group : Everest RE Group, Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018 | 02:49pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Everest RE Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-7BDDCA19E67B4.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 758 M
EBIT 2018 753 M
Net income 2018 731 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,37%
P/E ratio 2018 11,87
P/E ratio 2019 9,43
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 9 313 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 256 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic James Addesso President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Joseph V. Taranto Chairman
Craig W. Howie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph H. Groce Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John A. Weber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVEREST RE GROUP1.12%9 313
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG4.09%32 417
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG8.39%15 773
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.5.14%5 269
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA59.07%4 439
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.99%2 407
