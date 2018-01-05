Everest Re Group, Ltd. : Names Jonathan M. Zaffino President and CEO of the Everest Insurance® Division

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) announced today that Jonathan M.
Zaffino has been named President and CEO of the Everest Insurance®
Division, effective immediately.
Mr. Zaffino joined Everest in 2015 and most recently held the position
of President of the North America Insurance Division. In his new role,
he will be responsible for planning and executing on the worldwide
insurance division’s business strategies and will assume oversight for
the newly formed Everest Insurance Company of Ireland and the Everest
Lloyd’s Syndicate operations.
Mr. Dominic J. Addesso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Everest
Re Group, Ltd. said “Jon has done a tremendous job in the build out of
the North America Insurance Division and elevating the Everest name in
this important marketplace. His strong leadership capability and
strategic vision make him the ideal candidate for leading the continued
build of Everest’s global insurance brand.”
Everest Re Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company that operates
through the following subsidiaries: Everest Reinsurance Company provides
reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in both the U.S. and
international markets. Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda), Ltd., including
through its branch in the United Kingdom, provides reinsurance and
insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets and reinsurance to
life insurers. Everest Reinsurance Company (Ireland), dac. provides
reinsurance to non-life insurers in Europe. Everest Insurance®
refers to the primary insurance operations of Everest Re Group, Ltd.,
and its affiliated companies which offer property, casualty and
specialty lines insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis in
the U.S. and internationally. The Company also operates within the
Lloyd's insurance market through Syndicate 2786. In addition, through
Mt. Logan Re, Ltd., the Company manages segregated accounts, capitalized
by the Company and third party investors that provide reinsurance for
property catastrophe risks. Additional information on Everest Re Group
companies can be found at the Group’s web site at www.everestregroup.com.
