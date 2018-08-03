Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY (ES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Eversource Energy : Supports Portland Library's Free Book Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

As people involved with the Portland Library, Marilyn White and Jennifer Renk know how much books can impact people's lives and imagination. That's why they decided to connect the children and teens of Chatham Court project in Portland with more resources for reading.

Seventy-five children and teenagers will be given two, brand new books for free this summer with help from the Portland Library, thanks to the commitment of Renk and White.

"It's so important for children to have books in their home," said White, a Board Member of the Friends of the Portland Library. "This is going to be a great opportunity."

After a different summer program for the Chatham Court area was canceled because of a lack of funding, Renk, the Supervisor of Youth Services for the Portland Library, knew she wanted to do something to take its place. The program came through last minute after Eversource reached out to make a donation.

"The staff at the Portland Library really has a passion to help those around them and it's admirable," said Eversource Community Relations Specialist Patricia Bandzes. "I'm proud that Eversource could be part of this initiative to help purchase books. Handing out books to the community is really empowering our youth to read."

With the grant, the Portland Library Staff can purchase 150 books, enough for each person to take home two. There will be a variety of books available for age groups from birth to 18. Some of the books include: "Cardboard Kingdom," "The Bad Guys," "Very Hungry Caterpillar," "Eva's Treetop Festival," and "First Rule of Punk," to name a few.

Lauren Incognito of the Portland Housing Authority had a huge hand in connecting the library to families in that community. With her help, the library staff is still planning the final details of the program but they hope to hand out books at Chatham Court on Aug. 13, to make it easier for children and teenagers to receive them.

"This grant funding that Eversource gave us is great and will really help open some new doors and new opportunities in the community," Renk said. "It's so important to us to be able to help a demographic that we might not be reaching. If there's anything that we can do to get a group reading, then why not do it?"

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 15:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
05:16pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Supports Portland Library's Free Book Program
PU
08/01BILL&RSQUO;S BRIGHT IDEAS : Factor in Energy Efficiency to Maximize Back-to-Scho..
PU
08/01EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Supporting Latest Nissan LEAF Offer for Customers
PU
07/31EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Q2 Eversource Financial Results Presentation
PU
07/31EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31EVERSOURCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Half-year results
CO
07/30ROOM-BY-ROOM SAVINGS : Your Bathroom
PU
07/26EVERSOURCE ENERGY : half-yearly earnings release
07/26EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Is Prepared to Keep Energy Flowing to Local Businesses All S..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Eversource Energy (ES) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/01Eversource Energy 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Eversource Energy beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
07/30Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
07/20QUARTERLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : Q2 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 992 M
EBIT 2018 1 859 M
Net income 2018 1 043 M
Debt 2018 14 659 M
Yield 2018 3,37%
P/E ratio 2018 18,41
P/E ratio 2019 17,26
EV / Sales 2018 4,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
Capitalization 18 931 M
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 63,4 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY-5.03%18 931
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.35%56 817
IBERDROLA1.58%48 828
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.02%48 639
DOMINION ENERGY-13.25%45 887
EXELON CORPORATION7.31%40 546
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.