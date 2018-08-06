Everspin Technologies : Demonstrates MRAM Leadership at MRAM Developer Day and Flash Memory Summit

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading
developer and manufacturer of discrete and embedded MRAM, will be
demonstrating innovative technologies at two key memory industry events
this week in Santa Clara, CA., MRAM Developer Day and Flash Memory
Summit.
Today, the inaugural MRAM Developer Day begins at the Santa Clara
Convention Center with a keynote from Kevin Conley, President and CEO of
Everspin, entitled “The MRAM Revolution.” As the leader in MRAM
technology, Everspin will also be prominently featured throughout the
event, with participation in breakouts and discussion panels.
Flash Memory Summit takes place in the same venue beginning on Tuesday
and continuing through Thursday, with strong Everspin participation.
Recognized as a key event in the flash memory market, the show will
include several panels and discussions featuring Everspin speakers.
The Everspin FMS booth (#319) will feature Everspin’s latest
Spin-transfer Torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) products and technologies,
including:
-
The first major design win with a top enterprise storage vendor
powered by Everspin 40nm 256Mb STT-MRAM memory. This design brings the
capabilities of low latency data persistence to the company’s NVMe
solution. Through the native data persistence of MRAM, this vendor
achieves new levels of performance, storage capacity and reliability.
-
NVMe over Fabric (NVMeoF) live demonstration. This demo features two
servers connected over a high-speed Ethernet fabric with an nvNITRO™
accelerator that enables NVMe communication to remote persistent
memory locations, bypassing the system CPU, for greater efficiency.
-
As part of the Xilinx Alliance Program, Everspin will be featuring
MRAM product solutions enabled by Xilinx FPGAs.
-
SMART Modular Technologies, in cooperation with Everspin, will
showcase their nvNITRO NVMe storage accelerator, using 256Mb STT-MRAM
to achieve record low latency with unparalleled consistency in the
SMART Modular booth.
In addition to the demonstrations in the Everspin booth, customers can
learn more about MRAM technology in the following event sessions:
MRAM Developer Day
-
“The MRAM Revolution”; 9:15 – 9:45am (keynote)
-
“MRAM Application Briefs”; 2:00 – 3:15pm
-
“MRAM Development”; 3:30 – 4:45pm
-
“MRAM in 2024 and How We Got There”; 5:00 – 6:00pm
Flash Memory Summit
-
“Using MRAM in Write Buffers and Persistent Memory” (NEWM-202B-1);
Wednesday 4:40-5:45pm
-
“Fast MRAM Write Buffers Make I/O Determinism Practical” (NVME-301-1);
Thursday 8:30 to 10:50 am
-
“Adapting Controllers for STT-MRAM” (CTRL-301-1); Thursday 8:30am -
10:50am
“MRAM Developer Day and the level of presence of MRAM at these industry
events shows the great excitement surrounding this amazing technology,”
said Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “We are pleased, not
just to participate as the leading developer and producer of MRAM
products, but to be able to show the initial impact of our technology on
the storage landscape in qualified products from a leading OEM.”
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the
worldwide leader in designing, manufacturing, and commercially shipping
discrete and embedded Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and
applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are
paramount. With over 70 million MRAM products deployed in data center,
cloud storage, energy, industrial, automotive, and transportation
markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation
of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future
events involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results
or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the
forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to; the
anticipated market adoption of Everspin’s products and technology at the
rate Everspin expects; the ability for Everspin to expand the markets
Everspin addresses at the rate it expects; the risk that unexpected
technical difficulties may develop in the final stages of development or
production of its products, or when Everspin’s customers may ship in
volume. Readers are advised that they should not place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors
included in Everspin’s filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including in its 10-k filed with the SEC on March 15, 2018,
under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these
expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update
or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
