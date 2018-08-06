Log in
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC (MRAM)
Everspin Technologies : Demonstrates MRAM Leadership at MRAM Developer Day and Flash Memory Summit

08/06/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Industry-leading products and technologies showcased at these events

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of discrete and embedded MRAM, will be demonstrating innovative technologies at two key memory industry events this week in Santa Clara, CA., MRAM Developer Day and Flash Memory Summit.

Today, the inaugural MRAM Developer Day begins at the Santa Clara Convention Center with a keynote from Kevin Conley, President and CEO of Everspin, entitled “The MRAM Revolution.” As the leader in MRAM technology, Everspin will also be prominently featured throughout the event, with participation in breakouts and discussion panels.

Flash Memory Summit takes place in the same venue beginning on Tuesday and continuing through Thursday, with strong Everspin participation. Recognized as a key event in the flash memory market, the show will include several panels and discussions featuring Everspin speakers.

The Everspin FMS booth (#319) will feature Everspin’s latest Spin-transfer Torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) products and technologies, including:

  • The first major design win with a top enterprise storage vendor powered by Everspin 40nm 256Mb STT-MRAM memory. This design brings the capabilities of low latency data persistence to the company’s NVMe solution. Through the native data persistence of MRAM, this vendor achieves new levels of performance, storage capacity and reliability.
  • NVMe over Fabric (NVMeoF) live demonstration. This demo features two servers connected over a high-speed Ethernet fabric with an nvNITRO™ accelerator that enables NVMe communication to remote persistent memory locations, bypassing the system CPU, for greater efficiency.
  • As part of the Xilinx Alliance Program, Everspin will be featuring MRAM product solutions enabled by Xilinx FPGAs.
  • SMART Modular Technologies, in cooperation with Everspin, will showcase their nvNITRO NVMe storage accelerator, using 256Mb STT-MRAM to achieve record low latency with unparalleled consistency in the SMART Modular booth.

In addition to the demonstrations in the Everspin booth, customers can learn more about MRAM technology in the following event sessions:

MRAM Developer Day

  • “The MRAM Revolution”; 9:15 – 9:45am (keynote)
  • “MRAM Application Briefs”; 2:00 – 3:15pm
  • “MRAM Development”; 3:30 – 4:45pm
  • “MRAM in 2024 and How We Got There”; 5:00 – 6:00pm

Flash Memory Summit

  • “Using MRAM in Write Buffers and Persistent Memory” (NEWM-202B-1); Wednesday 4:40-5:45pm
  • “Fast MRAM Write Buffers Make I/O Determinism Practical” (NVME-301-1); Thursday 8:30 to 10:50 am
  • “Adapting Controllers for STT-MRAM” (CTRL-301-1); Thursday 8:30am - 10:50am

“MRAM Developer Day and the level of presence of MRAM at these industry events shows the great excitement surrounding this amazing technology,” said Kevin Conley, Everspin’s President and CEO. “We are pleased, not just to participate as the leading developer and producer of MRAM products, but to be able to show the initial impact of our technology on the storage landscape in qualified products from a leading OEM.”

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in designing, manufacturing, and commercially shipping discrete and embedded Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. With over 70 million MRAM products deployed in data center, cloud storage, energy, industrial, automotive, and transportation markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to; the anticipated market adoption of Everspin’s products and technology at the rate Everspin expects; the ability for Everspin to expand the markets Everspin addresses at the rate it expects; the risk that unexpected technical difficulties may develop in the final stages of development or production of its products, or when Everspin’s customers may ship in volume. Readers are advised that they should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors included in Everspin’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its 10-k filed with the SEC on March 15, 2018, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
