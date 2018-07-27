EVERTEC : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) (“EVERTEC” or the “Company”) today announced
that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a regular
quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on September 7, 2018 to
stockholders of record as of August 6, 2018.
Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are
pleased the Board voted to reinstate the quarterly dividend and we
remain committed to our capital allocation priorities and balanced
returns for our shareholders."
EVERTEC’s Board anticipates declaring this dividend in future quarters
on a regular basis; however, future declarations are subject to the
Board's approval and may be adjusted as business needs or market
conditions change.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction
processing business in Latin America, providing a broad range of
merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services.
The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process
more than two billion transactions annually, and offers a comprehensive
suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and
technology outsourcing. In addition, EVERTEC owns and operates the ATH®
network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit
networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in
26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of
leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government
agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more
information, visit www.evertecinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726006021/en/