EVERTEC : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) (“EVERTEC” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on September 7, 2018 to stockholders of record as of August 6, 2018.

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased the Board voted to reinstate the quarterly dividend and we remain committed to our capital allocation priorities and balanced returns for our shareholders."

EVERTEC’s Board anticipates declaring this dividend in future quarters on a regular basis; however, future declarations are subject to the Board's approval and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually, and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, EVERTEC owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

