EVERTEC INC (EVTC)
EVERTEC : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

07/27/2018 | 12:01am CEST

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) (“EVERTEC” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on September 7, 2018 to stockholders of record as of August 6, 2018.

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased the Board voted to reinstate the quarterly dividend and we remain committed to our capital allocation priorities and balanced returns for our shareholders."

EVERTEC’s Board anticipates declaring this dividend in future quarters on a regular basis; however, future declarations are subject to the Board's approval and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually, and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, EVERTEC owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 438 M
EBIT 2018 134 M
Net income 2018 77,1 M
Debt 2018 454 M
Yield 2018 1,16%
P/E ratio 2018 23,33
P/E ratio 2019 20,29
EV / Sales 2018 4,99x
EV / Sales 2019 4,57x
Capitalization 1 732 M
Managers
NameTitle
Morgan M. Schuessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank G. D'Angelo Chairman
Philip E. Steurer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter J. S. Smith CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Maria Gois Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERTEC INC79.49%1 732
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.43%134 372
ACCENTURE9.14%111 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES47.89%110 502
VMWARE, INC.20.61%60 704
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING18.74%60 400
