EVI GLOBAL GROUP DEVELOPMENTS CORP
EVI Global Group Developments Corp. Announces the Grant of Stock Options

08/01/2018 | 01:45am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - EVI Global Group Developments Corp. (CSE: EVI) ("EVI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a total of 980,000 stock options have been granted to certain consultants, directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are immediately exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.19 per share.

Previously announced options on EVI's February 12th, 2018, press release were not and will not be granted.

On Behalf of the Board,

Joel Leonard

Director and Chief Financial Officer
EVI Global Group Developments Corp.
Email: [email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets Inc), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including the implementation of the arrangement as described in the circular which depends on various factors and implementation by the Company's board of directors. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements unless required by applicable laws.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
