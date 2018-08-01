EVI Global Group Developments Corp. Announces the Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - EVI Global Group Developments Corp. (CSE: EVI) ("EVI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a total of 980,000 stock options have been granted to certain consultants, directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are immediately exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.19 per share.

Previously announced options on EVI's February 12th, 2018, press release were not and will not be granted.

