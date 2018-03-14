Evine Live Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
03/14/2018 | 11:01am CET
MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evine Live Inc. (“Evine”) (NASDAQ:EVLV) today announced results for the 14-week fourth quarter and 53-week full year ended February 3, 2018. This compares to our 13-week fourth quarter and 52-week full year ended January 28, 2017.
Fiscal Year 2017 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
Net sales were $192.7 million, a 1.2% increase year-over-year.
Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased 20 basis points year-over-year to 33.8%.
Net Income was $6.4 million, a 214% improvement year-over-year.
Adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million, a 19% increase year-over-year.
EPS was $0.10, a 233% improvement year-over-year.
Fiscal Year 2017 Operating Highlights
Improved profitability in the third and fourth quarters combined by 28% year-over-year.
Completed the sale of our Boston television station.
Paid off our $17 million high interest term loan that was needed at the beginning of Fiscal 2016.
Converted our broadcast signal from SD to HD under budget and ahead of schedule.
Expanded our content distribution footprint by adding new HD channels in over 10 million homes.
Introduced 65 new brands including Mackenzie-Childs, Victoria Wieck, Akos Jankura, and Sharif Handbags.
Significantly improved our operational efficiencies in both fulfillment and customer solutions.
Improved the balance sheet by decreasing net debt by 17% compared to the end of fiscal 2015.
Significantly improved our digital and mobile technology to create a more seamless experience between all devices including transitioning from a third party to native mobile app.
Executive Commentary
“I’m pleased to report our fourth quarter results demonstrate the continued progress we’re making in improving profitability and strengthening our financial position,” said CEO Bob Rosenblatt. “We reached many financial milestones in the fourth quarter and the fiscal year, including the highest fourth quarter net income in the history of the company, the highest fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA since 2010, and the first fiscal year of positive net income since 2007. I’m proud of the many accomplishments we made this year and also realize that we have the opportunity for continued progress, especially on revenue growth, as we leverage our undervalued interactive digital commerce assets and expertise to scale our enterprise and continue to improve our profitability and free cash flow.”
Rosenblatt continued, “Our fourth quarter sales growth of 1.2% was below our original estimates as we decided to focus on execution and profitability. As such, during the quarter we chose to minimize aggressive promotions and pulled back on marketing spend, that might have garnered higher revenues in the short term but would not have been additive to profitability or to our overall brand and company strategy. We had many successes during the fourth quarter and fiscal year by broadening our merchandising assortment vis-a-vis brand launches and extensions. In addition to that, there still remains ample opportunity and ‘white space’ to continue to strengthen and add to all merchandise categories. We have already made significant progress doing this during the Fall 2017 season and this progress is already beginning to bear fruit in 2018. The most accretive component of this to our contribution margin is in our proprietary and exclusive brand product areas. To that end, the progress to continue to minimize friction throughout the customer experience across all platforms along with continuing to broaden our assortment in proprietary and exclusive brand product areas will be the two key focuses in fiscal 2018.”
Rosenblatt continued, “Strategically, 2018 is the third year of our turnaround plan. This year is about profitable revenue growth, product development and customer growth. Reestablishing profitability and strengthening the balance sheet these past two years has not been easy but I’m proud of the strong foundation we’ve built and believe it positions us well for profitable top line growth in 2018 and beyond.”
SUMMARY RESULTS AND KEY OPERATING METRICS
($ Millions, except average selling price and EPS)
Q4 2017 2/3/2018
Q4 2016 1/28/2017
Change
YTD 2017 2/3/2018
YTD 2016 1/28/2017
Change
Net Sales
$
192.7
$
190.5
1.2%
$
648.2
$
666.2
(2.7%)
Gross Margin %
33.8%
34.0%
(20 bps)
36.3%
36.3%
0 bps
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7.7
$
6.4
19%
$
18.0
$
16.2
11%
Net Income (Loss)
$
6.4
$
2.0
214%
$
0.1
$
(8.7)
N/A
EPS
$
0.10
$
0.03
233%
$
0.00
$
(0.15)
N/A
Net Shipped Units (000s)
3,052
3,132
(3%)
10,397
10,263
1%
Average Selling Price (ASP)
$57
$54
6%
$56
$57
(2%)
Return Rate %
19.0%
18.4%
60 bps
19.0%
19.4%
(40 bps)
Digital Net Sales %
54.4%
51.9%
250 bps
51.9%
49.5%
240 bps
Total Customers - 12 Month Rolling (000s)
1,295
1,429
(9%)
N/A
N/A
N/A
% of Net Merchandise Sales by Category
Jewelry & Watches
37%
38%
39%
41%
Home & Consumer Electronics
33%
31%
27%
25%
Beauty
17%
17%
16%
16%
Fashion & Accessories
13%
14%
18%
18%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
The top performing category in the quarter was Home & Consumer Electronics, which grew 10% year-over-year. The Beauty category grew slightly year-over-year while Fashion, Jewelry & Watches both decreased slightly year-over-year.
Return rate for the quarter was 19.0%; an increase of 60 basis points year-over-year.
Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased 20 basis points year-over-year to 33.8%, driven primarily by merchandise mix. Gross profit dollars increased 0.4% year-over-year to $65.1 million.
Operating expense decreased 1.0% year-over-year to $60.4 million.
Net Income was $6.4 million, a 214% improvement year-over-year, and EPS was $0.10, a 233% improvement year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $7.7 million.
Full Year 2017 Results
The top performing category during the year was Home & Consumer Electronics, which grew 3% year-over-year compared to a 22% decrease last year. Fashion and Beauty had slight decreases and Jewelry & Watches decreased 6%.
Return rate for the year was 19.0%, an improvement of 40 basis points year-over-year.
Gross profit as a percentage of sales was flat to last year at 36.3%. Gross profit dollars decreased 2.7% to $235.1 million.
Net Income was $0.1 million, an $8.9 million improvement year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $18.0 million.
EPS for the fiscal year was $0.00, which includes $2.1 million, or ($0.03) of executive and management transition costs, $1.5 million, or ($0.02) of loss on debt extinguishment, $3.5 million, or $0.05 of net tax benefit from the Boston station sale, and $0.6 million, or $0.01 of gain on the Boston station sale. EPS for fiscal 2016 was ($0.15), which includes $4.4 million, or ($0.07) of executive and management transition costs, and $0.7 million, or ($0.01) of distribution facility consolidation and technology upgrade costs.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of February 3, 2018, total cash was $24 million, compared to $23 million at the end of the third quarter. The Company also had an additional $18 million of unused availability on its revolving credit facility with PNC Bank, which gives the Company total liquidity of approximately $42 million as of the end of the fourth quarter.
Impact of 53rd Week in Fiscal 2017
Because Evine follows a 4-5-4 retail calendar, every five to six years the Company has an extra week of operations, and this occurred in fiscal 2017. Therefore, Q4 2017 and full year 2017 have 14 and 53 weeks, respectively, as compared to the same periods last year of 13 and 52 weeks. Q4 2017 results on a 13-week basis were calculated by excluding discrete items and then dividing actual Q4 2017 results by 14 and by multiplying the quotients by 13. Using this calculation, Q4 2017 net sales decreased 6% year-over-year and there was no change in EPS.
Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook
Note: Fiscal 2018 has 52 weeks compared to 53 weeks in Fiscal 2017.
We expect normalized sales growth in the 2% to 5% range on a 52-week over 52-week basis, which equates to 0% to 3% on a reported basis because of the extra week in fiscal 2017. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the $19 to $21 million range, which would be growth of 5% to 17% year-over-year.1
About Evine Live Inc. Evine Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) operates Evine, a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company that offers a mix of proprietary, exclusive and name brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience via television, online and mobile. Evine reaches more than 87 million cable and satellite television homes with entertaining content in a comprehensive digital shopping experience 24 hours a day.
In accordance with SEC Guidance for Item 10(e)(1)(i)(A) of Regulation S-K, we have not provided a reconciliation of our expected Adjusted EBITDA range to expected net income range in this press release due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which certain GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. These adjustments may include the impact of such items as loss on debt extinguishment, gain on sale of assets, executive and management transition costs, restructuring charges, the effect of other certain one-time items, and the income tax effect of such items. We are unable to quantify these types of adjustments that would be required to be included in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. In addition, we believe such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision on inherently unpredictable events in our outlook that could be confusing to investors.
EVINE Live Inc.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except share and per share data)
February 3,
January 28,
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
23,940
$
32,647
Restricted cash and investments
450
450
Accounts receivable, net
96,559
99,062
Inventories
68,811
70,192
Prepaid expenses and other
5,344
5,510
Total current assets
195,104
207,861
Property and equipment, net
52,048
52,715
FCC broadcasting license
-
12,000
Other assets
2,106
2,204
Total Assets
$
249,258
$
274,780
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
55,614
$
65,796
Accrued liabilities
35,646
37,858
Current portion of long term credit facilities
2,326
3,242
Deferred revenue
35
85
Total current liabilities
93,621
106,981
Other long term liabilities
68
428
Deferred tax liability
-
3,522
Long term credit facilities
71,573
82,146
Total liabilities
165,262
193,077
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 400,000 shares authorized;
zero shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value, 99,600,000 shares authorized;
65,290,458 and 65,192,314 shares issued and outstanding
653
652
Additional paid-in capital
439,111
436,962
Accumulated deficit
(355,768
(355,911
Total shareholders' equity
83,996
81,703
Total Liabilities and Shareholders'Equity
$
249,258
$
274,780
EVINE Live Inc.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Three-Month Periods Ended
For the Twelve-Month Periods Ended
February 3,
January 28,
February 3,
January 28,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
192,716
$
190,518
$
648,220
$
666,213
Cost of sales
127,664
125,698
413,108
424,686
Gross profit
65,052
64,820
235,112
241,527
Margin %
33.8%
34.0%
36.3%
36.3%
Operating expense:
Distribution and selling
53,566
52,839
199,484
207,030
General and administrative
5,656
6,049
24,442
23,386
Depreciation and amortization
1,579
2,016
6,370
8,041
Executive and management transition costs
174
-
2,145
4,411
Distribution facility consolidation and technology upgrade costs
-
147
-
677
Gain on sale of television station
(551
)
-
(551
)
-
Total operating expense
60,424
61,051
231,890
243,545
Operating income (loss)
4,628
3,769
3,222
(2,018
)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
7
4
17
11
Interest expense
(1,118
)
(1,540
)
(5,084
)
(5,937
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
(323
)
-
(1,457
)
-
Total other expense
(1,434
)
(1,536
)
(6,524
)
(5,926
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
3,194
2,233
(3,302
)
(7,944
)
Income tax benefit (provision)
3,239
(186
)
3,445
(801
)
Net income (loss)
$
6,433
$
2,047
$
143
$
(8,745
)
Net income (loss) per common share
$
0.10
$
0.03
$
0.00
$
(0.15
)
Net income (loss) per common share
---assuming dilution
$
0.10
$
0.03
$
0.00
$
(0.15
)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding:
Basic
65,279,081
64,185,333
63,870,046
59,784,594
Diluted
65,672,095
64,491,508
63,968,299
59,784,594
EVINE Live Inc.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
(Unaudited)
For the Three-Month Periods Ended
For the Twelve-Month Periods Ended
February 3,
January 28,
February 3,
January 28,
2018
2017
2018
2017
14 Weeks
13 Weeks
14 Weeks
13 Weeks
Net income (loss)
$
6,433
$
2,047
$
143
$
(8,745
)
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
2,597
2,006
10,307
11,209
Interest income
(7
)
(4
)
(17
)
(11
)
Interest expense
1,118
1,540
5,084
5,937
Income taxes
(3,239
)
186
(3,445
)
801
EBITDA (as defined)
$
6,902
$
5,775
$
12,072
$
9,191
A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
EBITDA (as defined)
$
6,902
$
5,775
$
12,072
$
9,191
Adjustments:
Executive and management transition costs
174
-
2,145
4,411
Loss on debt extinguishment
323
-
1,457
-
Gain on sale of television station
(551
)
-
(551
)
-
Distribution facility consolidation and technology upgrade costs
-
147
-
677
Non-cash share-based compensation expense
831
514
2,888
1,946
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,679
$
6,436
$
18,011
$
16,225
Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; loss on debt extinguishment; distribution facility consolidation and technology upgrade costs; gain on sale of television station and non-cash share-based compensation expense. The Company has included the term “Adjusted EBITDA” in our EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of our television and online businesses and in order to maintain comparability to our analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the term Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between our business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company’s management and executive incentive compensation programs. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in this release.
