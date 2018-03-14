Evine Live Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evine Live Inc. (“Evine”) (NASDAQ:EVLV) today announced results for the 14-week fourth quarter and 53-week full year ended February 3, 2018. This compares to our 13-week fourth quarter and 52-week full year ended January 28, 2017.



Fiscal Year 2017 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales were $192.7 million, a 1.2% increase year-over-year.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased 20 basis points year-over-year to 33.8%.

Net Income was $6.4 million, a 214% improvement year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million, a 19% increase year-over-year.

EPS was $0.10, a 233% improvement year-over-year.

Fiscal Year 2017 Operating Highlights

Improved profitability in the third and fourth quarters combined by 28% year-over-year.

Completed the sale of our Boston television station.

Paid off our $17 million high interest term loan that was needed at the beginning of Fiscal 2016.

Converted our broadcast signal from SD to HD under budget and ahead of schedule.

Expanded our content distribution footprint by adding new HD channels in over 10 million homes.

Introduced 65 new brands including Mackenzie-Childs, Victoria Wieck, Akos Jankura, and Sharif Handbags.

Significantly improved our operational efficiencies in both fulfillment and customer solutions.

Improved the balance sheet by decreasing net debt by 17% compared to the end of fiscal 2015.

Significantly improved our digital and mobile technology to create a more seamless experience between all devices including transitioning from a third party to native mobile app.

Executive Commentary

“I’m pleased to report our fourth quarter results demonstrate the continued progress we’re making in improving profitability and strengthening our financial position,” said CEO Bob Rosenblatt. “We reached many financial milestones in the fourth quarter and the fiscal year, including the highest fourth quarter net income in the history of the company, the highest fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA since 2010, and the first fiscal year of positive net income since 2007. I’m proud of the many accomplishments we made this year and also realize that we have the opportunity for continued progress, especially on revenue growth, as we leverage our undervalued interactive digital commerce assets and expertise to scale our enterprise and continue to improve our profitability and free cash flow.”

Rosenblatt continued, “Our fourth quarter sales growth of 1.2% was below our original estimates as we decided to focus on execution and profitability. As such, during the quarter we chose to minimize aggressive promotions and pulled back on marketing spend, that might have garnered higher revenues in the short term but would not have been additive to profitability or to our overall brand and company strategy. We had many successes during the fourth quarter and fiscal year by broadening our merchandising assortment vis-a-vis brand launches and extensions. In addition to that, there still remains ample opportunity and ‘white space’ to continue to strengthen and add to all merchandise categories. We have already made significant progress doing this during the Fall 2017 season and this progress is already beginning to bear fruit in 2018. The most accretive component of this to our contribution margin is in our proprietary and exclusive brand product areas. To that end, the progress to continue to minimize friction throughout the customer experience across all platforms along with continuing to broaden our assortment in proprietary and exclusive brand product areas will be the two key focuses in fiscal 2018.”

Rosenblatt continued, “Strategically, 2018 is the third year of our turnaround plan. This year is about profitable revenue growth, product development and customer growth. Reestablishing profitability and strengthening the balance sheet these past two years has not been easy but I’m proud of the strong foundation we’ve built and believe it positions us well for profitable top line growth in 2018 and beyond.”

SUMMARY RESULTS AND KEY OPERATING METRICS ($ Millions, except average selling price and EPS) Q4 2017

2/3/2018 Q4 2016

1/28/2017 Change YTD 2017

2/3/2018 YTD 2016

1/28/2017 Change Net Sales $ 192.7 $ 190.5 1.2% $ 648.2 $ 666.2 (2.7%) Gross Margin % 33.8% 34.0% (20 bps) 36.3% 36.3% 0 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 7.7 $ 6.4 19% $ 18.0 $ 16.2 11% Net Income (Loss) $ 6.4 $ 2.0 214% $ 0.1 $ (8.7) N/A EPS $ 0.10 $ 0.03 233% $ 0.00 $ (0.15) N/A Net Shipped Units (000s) 3,052 3,132 (3%) 10,397 10,263 1% Average Selling Price (ASP) $57 $54 6% $56 $57 (2%) Return Rate % 19.0% 18.4% 60 bps 19.0% 19.4% (40 bps) Digital Net Sales % 54.4% 51.9% 250 bps 51.9% 49.5% 240 bps Total Customers - 12 Month Rolling (000s) 1,295 1,429 (9%) N/A N/A N/A % of Net Merchandise Sales by Category Jewelry & Watches 37% 38% 39% 41% Home & Consumer Electronics 33% 31% 27% 25% Beauty 17% 17% 16% 16% Fashion & Accessories 13 % 14 % 18 % 18 % Total 100% 100% 100% 100%

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

The top performing category in the quarter was Home & Consumer Electronics, which grew 10% year-over-year. The Beauty category grew slightly year-over-year while Fashion, Jewelry & Watches both decreased slightly year-over-year.

Return rate for the quarter was 19.0%; an increase of 60 basis points year-over-year.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased 20 basis points year-over-year to 33.8%, driven primarily by merchandise mix. Gross profit dollars increased 0.4% year-over-year to $65.1 million.

Operating expense decreased 1.0% year-over-year to $60.4 million.

Net Income was $6.4 million, a 214% improvement year-over-year, and EPS was $0.10, a 233% improvement year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $7.7 million.

Full Year 2017 Results

The top performing category during the year was Home & Consumer Electronics, which grew 3% year-over-year compared to a 22% decrease last year. Fashion and Beauty had slight decreases and Jewelry & Watches decreased 6%.

Return rate for the year was 19.0%, an improvement of 40 basis points year-over-year.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was flat to last year at 36.3%. Gross profit dollars decreased 2.7% to $235.1 million.

Net Income was $0.1 million, an $8.9 million improvement year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $18.0 million.

EPS for the fiscal year was $0.00, which includes $2.1 million, or ($0.03) of executive and management transition costs, $1.5 million, or ($0.02) of loss on debt extinguishment, $3.5 million, or $0.05 of net tax benefit from the Boston station sale, and $0.6 million, or $0.01 of gain on the Boston station sale. EPS for fiscal 2016 was ($0.15), which includes $4.4 million, or ($0.07) of executive and management transition costs, and $0.7 million, or ($0.01) of distribution facility consolidation and technology upgrade costs.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of February 3, 2018, total cash was $24 million, compared to $23 million at the end of the third quarter. The Company also had an additional $18 million of unused availability on its revolving credit facility with PNC Bank, which gives the Company total liquidity of approximately $42 million as of the end of the fourth quarter.

Impact of 53rd Week in Fiscal 2017

Because Evine follows a 4-5-4 retail calendar, every five to six years the Company has an extra week of operations, and this occurred in fiscal 2017. Therefore, Q4 2017 and full year 2017 have 14 and 53 weeks, respectively, as compared to the same periods last year of 13 and 52 weeks. Q4 2017 results on a 13-week basis were calculated by excluding discrete items and then dividing actual Q4 2017 results by 14 and by multiplying the quotients by 13. Using this calculation, Q4 2017 net sales decreased 6% year-over-year and there was no change in EPS.

Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook

Note: Fiscal 2018 has 52 weeks compared to 53 weeks in Fiscal 2017.

We expect normalized sales growth in the 2% to 5% range on a 52-week over 52-week basis, which equates to 0% to 3% on a reported basis because of the extra week in fiscal 2017. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the $19 to $21 million range, which would be growth of 5% to 17% year-over-year.1

EVINE Live Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share and per share data) February 3, January 28, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 23,940 $ 32,647 Restricted cash and investments 450 450 Accounts receivable, net 96,559 99,062 Inventories 68,811 70,192 Prepaid expenses and other 5,344 5,510 Total current assets 195,104 207,861 Property and equipment, net 52,048 52,715 FCC broadcasting license - 12,000 Other assets 2,106 2,204 Total Assets $ 249,258 $ 274,780 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 55,614 $ 65,796 Accrued liabilities 35,646 37,858 Current portion of long term credit facilities 2,326 3,242 Deferred revenue 35 85 Total current liabilities 93,621 106,981 Other long term liabilities 68 428 Deferred tax liability - 3,522 Long term credit facilities 71,573 82,146 Total liabilities 165,262 193,077 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 400,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 99,600,000 shares authorized; 65,290,458 and 65,192,314 shares issued and outstanding 653 652 Additional paid-in capital 439,111 436,962 Accumulated deficit (355,768 (355,911 Total shareholders' equity 83,996 81,703 Total Liabilities and Shareholders'Equity $ 249,258 $ 274,780





EVINE Live Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three-Month Periods Ended For the Twelve-Month Periods Ended February 3, January 28, February 3, January 28, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 192,716 $ 190,518 $ 648,220 $ 666,213 Cost of sales 127,664 125,698 413,108 424,686 Gross profit 65,052 64,820 235,112 241,527 Margin % 33.8% 34.0% 36.3% 36.3% Operating expense: Distribution and selling 53,566 52,839 199,484 207,030 General and administrative 5,656 6,049 24,442 23,386 Depreciation and amortization 1,579 2,016 6,370 8,041 Executive and management transition costs 174 - 2,145 4,411 Distribution facility consolidation and technology upgrade costs - 147 - 677 Gain on sale of television station (551 ) - (551 ) - Total operating expense 60,424 61,051 231,890 243,545 Operating income (loss) 4,628 3,769 3,222 (2,018 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 7 4 17 11 Interest expense (1,118 ) (1,540 ) (5,084 ) (5,937 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (323 ) - (1,457 ) - Total other expense (1,434 ) (1,536 ) (6,524 ) (5,926 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,194 2,233 (3,302 ) (7,944 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 3,239 (186 ) 3,445 (801 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,433 $ 2,047 $ 143 $ (8,745 ) Net income (loss) per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ (0.15 ) Net income (loss) per common share ---assuming dilution $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ (0.15 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 65,279,081 64,185,333 63,870,046 59,784,594 Diluted 65,672,095 64,491,508 63,968,299 59,784,594





EVINE Live Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: (Unaudited) For the Three-Month Periods Ended For the Twelve-Month Periods Ended February 3, January 28, February 3, January 28, 2018 2017 2018 2017 14 Weeks 13 Weeks 14 Weeks 13 Weeks Net income (loss) $ 6,433 $ 2,047 $ 143 $ (8,745 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 2,597 2,006 10,307 11,209 Interest income (7 ) (4 ) (17 ) (11 ) Interest expense 1,118 1,540 5,084 5,937 Income taxes (3,239 ) 186 (3,445 ) 801 EBITDA (as defined) $ 6,902 $ 5,775 $ 12,072 $ 9,191 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ 6,902 $ 5,775 $ 12,072 $ 9,191 Adjustments: Executive and management transition costs 174 - 2,145 4,411 Loss on debt extinguishment 323 - 1,457 - Gain on sale of television station (551 ) - (551 ) - Distribution facility consolidation and technology upgrade costs - 147 - 677 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 831 514 2,888 1,946 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,679 $ 6,436 $ 18,011 $ 16,225

Adjusted EBITDA



EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; loss on debt extinguishment; distribution facility consolidation and technology upgrade costs; gain on sale of television station and non-cash share-based compensation expense. The Company has included the term “Adjusted EBITDA” in our EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of our television and online businesses and in order to maintain comparability to our analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the term Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between our business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company’s management and executive incentive compensation programs. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in this release.

