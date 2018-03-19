Evine Strengthens Product Development Pipeline with the Announcement of Mark Locks as Executive Vice President of Product Sourcing and Business Development

MINNEAPOLIS, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evine Live Inc. (“Evine”) (NASDAQ:EVLV), a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company (evine.com), today announced the appointment of Mark Locks as Executive Vice President of Product Sourcing and Business Development. Mr. Locks will be reporting directly to Evine’s Chief Executive Officer, Bob Rosenblatt. As a leading force within the apparel industry for over two decades, he will join the Evine leadership team where he will focus on strengthening the Company’s product development pipeline.



“Mark is bringing his considerable talent, experience and rolodex to Evine where he will oversee enhanced product development operations for new business opportunities,” said Mr. Rosenblatt. “We have watched him develop strong brands and identities over the years, and we are thrilled to have him join the Evine family.”

Mr. Locks joins Evine from Tiger J, LLC, a manufacturing company that produces chic, fashion-forward clothing and accessories for consumers both domestically and internationally, where he served as President of Global Operations. While at Tiger J, LLC, he was the driving force for the development of many celebrity brands in the video retail business including Serena Williams, Giuliana Rancic, Lisa Rinna, Vanessa Williams, Nicole Richie, Queen Latifah, among others, and is regarded as a strong and reputable leader within the industry. In addition, he lives by the philosophy that “it’s not what you achieve in life, but what you give back,” and has held a corporate chair on the Rita Hayworth Gala since 2005.

About Evine

Evine Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) operates Evine, a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company that offers a mix of proprietary, exclusive and name brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience via television, online and mobile. Evine reaches more than 87 million cable and satellite television homes with entertaining content in a comprehensive digital shopping experience 24 hours a day.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

