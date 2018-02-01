Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)    EVO   SE0006826046

EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (PUBL) (EVO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Evolution Gaming publ : new Canadian studio goes live — first major expansion outside of Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:10am CET

Press release 02/01/2018 8:30 CET

Evolution's new Canadian studio goes live - first major expansion outside of Europe

Evolution Gaming, leading provider of Live Casino solutions, today announced that its new state-of-the-art studio in Canada, in the New Westminster area of British Columbia, has gone live.

The new purpose-built Live Casino production complex, Evolution's eighth studio - and its first outside of Europe - is the result of an agreement to provide Live Casino solutions for BCLC (British Columbia Lottery Corporation).

The vast 16,000 square foot studio is located above the newly developed Anvil Centre alongside the Fraser River and the revitalised, award-winning Westminster Pier Park.

From here Live Casino games and services will be provided initially for BCLC via the corporation's PlayNow.com website.

The studio has launched with Live Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat games, but with the intention to expand services within this space and roll out Live Casino solutions for operators in other Canadian provinces. These provinces operate non-competitively in Canada's regulated market, so will be able to share generic Live Casino tables, while also having the option to offer their own dedicated tables.

The new studio has created 50-plus new jobs for local people and is expected to create a total of around 170 new jobs over time as operations expand.

As well as being a first for Evolution in North America, the New Westminster studio is the first Evolution studio to operate with its own dedicated, standalone data centre.

Evolution Group CEO Martin Carlesund commented: "After months of planning and hard work by Evolution and BCLC staff we are delighted that the new studio is now live and serving online players in British Columbia. We are also very excited by the future. BCLC has a strong multi-channel, multi-product offering, now made even stronger with the addition of world-class Evolution-powered Live Casino. We see this as the initial phase in a long-term partnership with BCLC and other Canadian operators. There are many more opportunities to enrich the player experience online, including delivering truly convergent solutions such as Dual Play live tables that allow online and land-based play at the same table."

Monica Bohm, BCLC's Vice-President, eGaming, said: "The addition of new and innovative products from Evolution's Live Casino portfolio for existing and new players to enjoy helps keep BCLC at the forefront of gambling entertainment, while creating local jobs and generating revenue to help fund provincial initiatives in British Columbia."

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:

Amy Riches, Head of Marketing, [email protected]

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jacob Kaplan, CFO, [email protected]

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) ("Evolution") develops, produces, markets and licenses fully-integrated B2B Live Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider in the European market with 100+ operators among its customers. The group currently employs about 3,700 people, most of whom are located in Latvia and Malta. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolutiongaming.com for more information.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:09:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB
10:10a EVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : new Canadian studio goes live — first major expans..
08:31a EVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : new Canadian studio goes live - first major expansion ou..
01/19 EVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : crowned Casino Content Supplier of the Year at EGR Nordi..
01/17 EVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : launches world-first Live Texas Hold’em Bonus Poke..
01/17 EVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : launches world-first Live Texas Hold'em Bonus Poker with..
01/11 EVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : company plans to employ 1,600 new people this year
01/09 EVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : extends Grosvenor’s Dual Play offering with Dual P..
01/09 EVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : extends Grosvenor's Dual Play offering with Dual Play Ba..
2017 EVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : Amended decision regarding licence fee in Latvia
2017 EVOLUTION GAMING PUBL : Statement from the founders of Evolution Gaming Group AB..
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 178 M
EBIT 2017 66,7 M
Net income 2017 61,0 M
Finance 2017 40,0 M
Yield 2017 1,45%
P/E ratio 2017 36,86
P/E ratio 2018 29,27
EV / Sales 2017 12,4x
EV / Sales 2018 9,23x
Capitalization 2 248 M
Chart EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Evolution Gaming Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | EVO | SE0006826046 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 67,8 €
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Olof Carlesund Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jens von Bahr Chairman
Svante Liljeval Chief Operating Officer
Karl Jacob Kaplan Chief Financial Officer
David Craelius Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (PUBL)5.34%2 789
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD17.07%56 050
NEXON CO LTD8.21%14 568
NCSOFT CORP--.--%9 057
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%7 016
BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO LTD--.--%4 309
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.