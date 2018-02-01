Evolution Gaming publ : new Canadian studio goes live — first major expansion outside of Europe

Press release 02/01/2018 8:30 CET

Evolution's new Canadian studio goes live - first major expansion outside of Europe

Evolution Gaming, leading provider of Live Casino solutions, today announced that its new state-of-the-art studio in Canada, in the New Westminster area of British Columbia, has gone live.

The new purpose-built Live Casino production complex, Evolution's eighth studio - and its first outside of Europe - is the result of an agreement to provide Live Casino solutions for BCLC (British Columbia Lottery Corporation).

The vast 16,000 square foot studio is located above the newly developed Anvil Centre alongside the Fraser River and the revitalised, award-winning Westminster Pier Park.

From here Live Casino games and services will be provided initially for BCLC via the corporation's PlayNow.com website.

The studio has launched with Live Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat games, but with the intention to expand services within this space and roll out Live Casino solutions for operators in other Canadian provinces. These provinces operate non-competitively in Canada's regulated market, so will be able to share generic Live Casino tables, while also having the option to offer their own dedicated tables.

The new studio has created 50-plus new jobs for local people and is expected to create a total of around 170 new jobs over time as operations expand.

As well as being a first for Evolution in North America, the New Westminster studio is the first Evolution studio to operate with its own dedicated, standalone data centre.

Evolution Group CEO Martin Carlesund commented: "After months of planning and hard work by Evolution and BCLC staff we are delighted that the new studio is now live and serving online players in British Columbia. We are also very excited by the future. BCLC has a strong multi-channel, multi-product offering, now made even stronger with the addition of world-class Evolution-powered Live Casino. We see this as the initial phase in a long-term partnership with BCLC and other Canadian operators. There are many more opportunities to enrich the player experience online, including delivering truly convergent solutions such as Dual Play live tables that allow online and land-based play at the same table."

Monica Bohm, BCLC's Vice-President, eGaming, said: "The addition of new and innovative products from Evolution's Live Casino portfolio for existing and new players to enjoy helps keep BCLC at the forefront of gambling entertainment, while creating local jobs and generating revenue to help fund provincial initiatives in British Columbia."

