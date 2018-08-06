Evolution Mining : Resignation of La Mancha Nominee Directors

ABN: 74 084 669 036

ASX Announcement

06 August 2018

RESIGNATION OF LA MANCHA NOMINEE DIRECTORS

Under the terms of the the Share Sale Agreement ("Agreement") signed between Evolution Mining Limited (ASX: EVN) ("Evolution") and La Mancha Group International B.V. ("La Mancha"), released on the ASX platform on the 20th April 2015, La Mancha had the right to nominate La Mancha Directors to the Board of Evolution provided that it held more than 10% of the shares on issue in Evolution. In accordance with the Change in Substantial Holding Notice lodged on the ASX platform on 27th July 2018, La Mancha's shareholding in Evolution is now 9.6%. In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, La Mancha's nominee directors Mr Naguib Sawiris, Mr Sebastien de Montessus and their Alternate Director Mr Andrew Wray have resigned from the Board of Directors of Evolution effective immediately.

Evolution Mining Executive Chairman, Jake Klein, commented:

"On behalf of the Board of Evolution I would like to acknowledge and recognise the very strong support and commitment from Mr Sawaris, Mr de Montessus and Mr Wray have made to Evolution over the past three and a half years and enabled us to grow the business into one of the world's lowest cost, highest margin gold producers."

