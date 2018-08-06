Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Evolution Mining Ltd    EVN   AU000000EVN4

EVOLUTION MINING LTD (EVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Evolution Mining : Resignation of La Mancha Nominee Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 02:46am CEST

ABN: 74 084 669 036

Registered Office

Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

P +61 2 9696 2900

F +61 2 9696 2901

www.evolutionmining.com.au

ASX Announcement

06 August 2018

RESIGNATION OF LA MANCHA NOMINEE DIRECTORS

Under the terms of the the Share Sale Agreement ("Agreement") signed between Evolution Mining Limited (ASX: EVN) ("Evolution") and La Mancha Group International B.V. ("La Mancha"), released on the ASX platform on the 20th April 2015, La Mancha had the right to nominate La Mancha Directors to the Board of Evolution provided that it held more than 10% of the shares on issue in Evolution. In accordance with the Change in Substantial Holding Notice lodged on the ASX platform on 27th July 2018, La Mancha's shareholding in Evolution is now 9.6%. In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, La Mancha's nominee directors Mr Naguib Sawiris, Mr Sebastien de Montessus and their Alternate Director Mr Andrew Wray have resigned from the Board of Directors of Evolution effective immediately.

Evolution Mining Executive Chairman, Jake Klein, commented:

"On behalf of the Board of Evolution I would like to acknowledge and recognise the very strong support and commitment from Mr Sawaris, Mr de Montessus and Mr Wray have made to Evolution over the past three and a half years and enabled us to grow the business into one of the world's lowest cost, highest margin gold producers."

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 00:45:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOLUTION MINING LTD
02:46aEVOLUTION MINING : Resignation of La Mancha Nominee Directors
PU
08/01La Mancha announces the investment of US$125.7 million in Golden Star Resourc..
AQ
07/20EVOLUTION MINING : continues gold production, cost guidance streak
AQ
07/20EVOLUTION MINING : to pay $12 million for tenement rights to Castle Hill gold de..
AQ
07/16EVOLUTION MINING : Quarterly Results Conference Call
PU
07/10Torian resources ltd - commencement of infill rc drilling program at zuleika ..
AQ
06/19Torian Resources Ltd - Non Exec Chairman Announcement
AQ
06/14EMMERSON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : ERM) Promising New Porphyry Copper-Gold Discov..
AQ
06/13RAMELIUS RESOURCES : Edna May Resource and Reserve Increases
AQ
05/28EMMERSON RESOURCES LIMITED : - Successful Restructure of the Tennant Creek Miner..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/01Evolution Mining (EVMNY) Presents At Macquarie Australia Conference - Slidesh.. 
04/19Evolution Mining's (CAHPF) Management on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
02/14Evolution Mining's (CAHPF) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
02/14Evolution Mining Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/30Evolution Mining Ltd (CAHPF) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 553 M
EBIT 2018 385 M
Net income 2018 295 M
Debt 2018 84,1 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 17,04
P/E ratio 2019 15,43
EV / Sales 2018 3,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,91x
Capitalization 4 824 M
Chart EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Evolution Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,01  AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Lawrie Conway CFO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Evan Elstein Secretary & Vice President-Information Technology
James Edward Askew Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LTD7.55%3 570
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-5.46%13 600
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-28.10%10 922
GOLDCORP INC.0.19%10 749
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-24.29%6 891
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-11.73%2 934
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.