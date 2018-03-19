Log in
Evonik Industries AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/19/2018 | 10:50am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2018 / 10:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ute
Last name(s): Wolf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.53 EUR 114120.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.53 EUR 114120.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


19.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

41283  19.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
