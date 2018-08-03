Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evonik Industries    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES (EVK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/03 10:07:16 am
32.295 EUR   +0.39%
09:41aEVONIK INDUSTRI : Strong results in second quarter
PU
08/02KEY FINANCIAL D : First half/second quarter 2018
PU
08/02EVONIK INDUSTRI : Strong results in second quarter
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Evonik Industries : Strong results in second quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 09:41am CEST

Press release

  • Sales up by 7 percent to €3.9 billion

  • Adjusted EBITDA rises 16 percent to €742 million

  • Free cash flow climbs to €56 million (prior-year: -€192 million)

Evonik increased adjusted EBITDA to €742 million in the second quarter of 2018 (prior-year: €640 million). All three chemical segments contributed with excellent operational business development: All three segments were able to increase their adjusted EBITDA as well as EBITDA margin compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Evonik thereby confirms the preliminary results pre-released on July 17.

Sales increased to €3.9 billion in the second quarter (prior-year: €3.6 billion), largely due to higher sales volumes and higher selling prices. Adjusted net income was €354 million, which corresponds to adjusted earnings per share of €0.76. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 19.2 percent, 1.5 percentage points higher than in the same period of the previous year.

Evonik is well on track in terms of free cash flow development. While free cash flow is usually negative in the second quarter because of variable compensation payments, it improved significantly by €248 million and was positive at €56 million (prior year: -€192 million). This was primarily due to improved operating income.

'We are pleased to confirm the strong results that we already pre-released,' says Christian Kullmann, Chairman of the Executive Board. 'The implementation of strategic measures and a higher awareness of cost is increasingly reflected in our operating business development and a significantly improved cash flow.'

In the first half of the year 2018, Evonik generated sales of €7.5 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of €1.4 billion. Compared to the first half of 2017, sales rose by 4 percent, and adjusted EBITDA by
15 percent. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose from 17.0 to 18.8 percent. Free cash flow rose significantly in the first half to €140 million (prior year: -€135 million).

Outlook increased

Based on its excellent performance in the first half of the year, Evonik increased its outlook for the fiscal year 2018 and is now expecting an adjusted EBITDA between €2.60 and €2.65 billion. The company had previously projected an adjusted EBITDA between €2.4 and €2.6 billion.

The outlook for free cash flow has also been increased. Evonik projects a noticeably higher free cash flow for the fiscal year 2018 compared to prior year (€511 million). The company had so far forecasted a free cash flow slightly above the level of 2017.

Development in the segments

The Resource Efficiency segment continued its extremely stable and profitable development in the second quarter. Sales increased by 8 percent to €1.5 billion, while adjusted earnings were 15 percent above the same quarter of the previous year at €366 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the segment increased by 1.4 percentage points to an outstanding 24.7 percent. Overall, the segment benefited from high capacity utilization and continuing high demand for silica, high-performance polymers, including for lightweight design, and for water-based, environmentally friendly paints and coatings from the Coating Additives business line.

Sales in the Nutrition & Care segment were 2 percent above prior-year at €1.2 billion. Adjusted earnings rose by 10 percent to €222 million. The segment was able to significantly increase its adjusted EBITDA margin to 18.7 percent (prior-year: 17.3 percent). This was achieved with a consistent focus on higher-margin products, successfully passing on increased raw material costs, and strict cost reductions, especially in Animal Nutrition and Baby Care. In the amino acids business for animal nutrition, the market environment remained robust over the course of the reporting quarter. Sales volumes developed positively and were above those of the same quarter in the previous year. Sales prices continued the stabilization trend that had already been evident at the beginning of the year. Significant sales increases were also reported in Personal Care, which benefited from significantly higher volumes at an improved product mix. In the Health Care business pharmaceutical polymers and exclusive synthesis developed very well.

Sales in the Performance Materials segment reached €1.0 billion in the second quarter, 13 percent above the previous year. This was due to persistently high selling prices in the methacrylate business and an improved market environment for Performance Intermediates. The adjusted EBITDA improved by 17 percent to €196 million. The Performance Materials segment increased its adjusted EBITDA margin to 19.1 percent (prior-year: 18.5 percent).

Contact

  • Company information

    Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2017, the enterprise generated sales of €14.4 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.36 billion.

  • Disclaimer

    In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:40:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVONIK INDUSTRIES
09:41aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : Strong results in second quarter
PU
08/02KEY FINANCIAL DATA : First half/second quarter 2018
PU
08/02EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : Strong results in second quarter
EQ
07/31EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Effective with shipments on or after April 1, 2018
PU
07/31EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Effective with shipments on or after June 1, 2018
PU
07/31EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Effective with shipments on or after July 1, 2018
PU
07/31EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Effective with shipments on or after March 1, 2018
PU
07/31EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Effective with shipments on or after January 1, 2018
PU
07/31EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Effective with shipments on or after May 1, 2018
PU
07/30EVONIK INDUSTRIES : wins Sustainable Business Awards Singapore
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Evonik Industries reports Q2 results 
05/13Evonik Industries' (EVKIF) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
05/12Evonik Industries AG 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/08Evonik Industries reports Q1 results 
03/06Evonik Industries AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 887 M
EBIT 2018 1 704 M
Net income 2018 1 006 M
Debt 2018 3 546 M
Yield 2018 3,69%
P/E ratio 2018 14,96
P/E ratio 2019 14,55
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 14 791 M
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 35,7 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chief Executive Officer
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang A. Herrmann Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Luther Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES2.55%17 146
DOWDUPONT-6.71%159 601
BASF-12.52%87 904
ROYAL DSM15.48%19 261
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-0.72%17 082
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-20.99%13 679
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.