Evonik Industries : “Additives United”, Evonik showcases a broad range of additive solutions at PU China 2018

Press release

Polyurethanes are among the most versatile materials to address sustainability issues across numerous applications. Evonik houses the polyurethane industry's broadest range of additives including surfactants, catalysts, curatives, performance additives and release agents. These latest additive innovations across all the key markets will be showcased under the 'Additives United' theme at PU China 2018 from August 1-3 in Shanghai.

Evonik's product portfolio is expanded after the acquisition of the specialty additives business of the US company Air Products. Together with the company's over 50 years' experience in polyurethane additives technology, Evonik is now well positioned to provide innovative solutions to address today and future's ecological and technological challenges. For example, its tailor-made PU additive solutions provide a more sustainable way to make artificial leathers; with its new non-emissive products, VOC emissions are eliminated in application areas such as automotive and comfort foams.

At this year's PU China, Evonik will present the recent product innovations across the major applications such as rigid, flexible slabstock, automotive, microcellular, CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers) as well as artificial leather and froth foam:

• TEGOSTAB® silicone surfactant for appliance system, providing the system with good emulsification features. It can improve the surface quality and reduce the surface voids while ensure outstanding flow-ability and thermal conductivity.

• DABCO® low emission catalyst designed to react into the polyurethane matrix without contributing to emissions. Evonik is the industry leader in non-emissive, reactive catalyst technology. The innovative DABCO® catalysts have excellent catalytic activity and are proven to help meet the most strict emissions standards, such as VDA 278.

• ORTEGOL® Aldehyde scavengers which can significantly reduce aldehyde emission levels while doesn't compromise physical properties.

• POLYCAT® amine based catalyst with excellent system stability and very fast initial reaction. Compared to conventional catalyst it facilitates for reduced amine emission during spraying.

• GORAPUR®, the latest release agent for automotive seating, offering outstanding performance in terms of release and reduced build-up.

• VERSALINK® curatives, diamine curatives for polyurea/polyurea-hybrid applications providing excellent pot life time.

• VESTANAT® product range for light stable PUR systems and high performance PUR coatings.

'The combined resources of industrial know-how, team expertise and the production networks enable us to be recognized as a preferred partner within the industry,' said Lauren Kjeldsen, head of Evonik Comfort & Insulation Business Line, 'As a global leading company for polyurethane industry, we comply with the most stringent industry standards. I am confident that we can better create values for our customers.'

Visit the Evonik booth #240 or our Wechat pages to learn more about Evonik at PU China 2018.