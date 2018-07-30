Log in
EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Evonik Industries : "Additives United", Evonik showcases a broad range of additive solutions at PU China 2018

07/30/2018

Press release

Polyurethanes are among the most versatile materials to address sustainability issues across numerous applications. Evonik houses the polyurethane industry's broadest range of additives including surfactants, catalysts, curatives, performance additives and release agents. These latest additive innovations across all the key markets will be showcased under the 'Additives United' theme at PU China 2018 from August 1-3 in Shanghai.

Evonik's product portfolio is expanded after the acquisition of the specialty additives business of the US company Air Products. Together with the company's over 50 years' experience in polyurethane additives technology, Evonik is now well positioned to provide innovative solutions to address today and future's ecological and technological challenges. For example, its tailor-made PU additive solutions provide a more sustainable way to make artificial leathers; with its new non-emissive products, VOC emissions are eliminated in application areas such as automotive and comfort foams.

At this year's PU China, Evonik will present the recent product innovations across the major applications such as rigid, flexible slabstock, automotive, microcellular, CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers) as well as artificial leather and froth foam:

• TEGOSTAB® silicone surfactant for appliance system, providing the system with good emulsification features. It can improve the surface quality and reduce the surface voids while ensure outstanding flow-ability and thermal conductivity.
• DABCO® low emission catalyst designed to react into the polyurethane matrix without contributing to emissions. Evonik is the industry leader in non-emissive, reactive catalyst technology. The innovative DABCO® catalysts have excellent catalytic activity and are proven to help meet the most strict emissions standards, such as VDA 278.
• ORTEGOL® Aldehyde scavengers which can significantly reduce aldehyde emission levels while doesn't compromise physical properties.
• POLYCAT® amine based catalyst with excellent system stability and very fast initial reaction. Compared to conventional catalyst it facilitates for reduced amine emission during spraying.
• GORAPUR®, the latest release agent for automotive seating, offering outstanding performance in terms of release and reduced build-up.
• VERSALINK® curatives, diamine curatives for polyurea/polyurea-hybrid applications providing excellent pot life time.
• VESTANAT® product range for light stable PUR systems and high performance PUR coatings.

'The combined resources of industrial know-how, team expertise and the production networks enable us to be recognized as a preferred partner within the industry,' said Lauren Kjeldsen, head of Evonik Comfort & Insulation Business Line, 'As a global leading company for polyurethane industry, we comply with the most stringent industry standards. I am confident that we can better create values for our customers.'

Visit the Evonik booth #240 or our Wechat pages to learn more about Evonik at PU China 2018.

Contact

  • Company information

    Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2017, the enterprise generated sales of €14.4 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.36 billion.

  • Evonik's international activities are organized into six regions. The Asia Pacific North region is headquartered in Shanghai. Sales in Asia Pacific North reached 2,158 million euros in 2017. Evonik regards China as one of the driving forces of the global economy and we consequently endeavor to grow our business here. The company now employs about 3,000 employees and has in total of 10 production sites in China.

  • Disclaimer

    In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 02:41:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 888 M
EBIT 2018 1 691 M
Net income 2018 997 M
Debt 2018 3 551 M
Yield 2018 3,75%
P/E ratio 2018 14,86
P/E ratio 2019 14,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 14 814 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chief Executive Officer
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang A. Herrmann Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Luther Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES0.92%17 272
DOWDUPONT-4.00%158 394
BASF-10.25%90 616
ROYAL DSM14.80%19 312
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT0.66%17 041
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-20.97%13 485
