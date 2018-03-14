Evoqua Water Technologies : Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) today announced the pricing
of a secondary public offering of 17,500,000 shares of its common stock
by certain stockholders of the company, including certain affiliates of
AEA Investors LP (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”) at a public
offering price of $22.00 per share. Additionally, in connection with the
offering, the Selling Stockholders have granted to the underwriters a
30-day option to purchase up to 2,625,000 additional shares of common
stock. The offering is expected to close on March 19, 2018, subject to
the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The company is not selling any shares in the offering and will not
receive any proceeds from the sale of shares being sold by the Selling
Stockholders in the offering.
J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint
lead book-running managers in the offering. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs
& Co. LLC are also acting as joint book-running managers in the
offering. Morgan Stanley, Baird, Cowen, Raymond James, Stifel and Wells
Fargo Securities are acting as co-managers in the offering.
The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a
prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when
available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial
Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via
telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC,
Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New
York, 10010, or by telephone at +1 (800) 221-1037, or by email at [email protected]
or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey
Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York, 10281, or by telephone at
1-877-822-4089, or by email at [email protected].
A registration statement relating to these securities was declared
effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2018.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission critical
water treatment solutions, offering services, systems and technologies
to support its customers’ full water lifecycle needs. Evoqua Water
Technologies has worked to protect water, the environment and its
employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality,
safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania, Evoqua operates 160 locations in eight countries and, with
over 200,000 installations and 87 service branches, holds leading
positions in the North American industrial, commercial and municipal
water treatment markets, serving more than 38,000 customers worldwide.
