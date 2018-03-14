Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Evoqua Water Technologies Corp    AQUA

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP (AQUA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Evoqua Water Technologies : Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 11:31pm CET

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) today announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 17,500,000 shares of its common stock by certain stockholders of the company, including certain affiliates of AEA Investors LP (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”) at a public offering price of $22.00 per share. Additionally, in connection with the offering, the Selling Stockholders have granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,625,000 additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on March 19, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The company is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares being sold by the Selling Stockholders in the offering.

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint lead book-running managers in the offering. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are also acting as joint book-running managers in the offering. Morgan Stanley, Baird, Cowen, Raymond James, Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as co-managers in the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10010, or by telephone at +1 (800) 221-1037, or by email at [email protected] or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York, 10281, or by telephone at 1-877-822-4089, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2018. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems and technologies to support its customers’ full water lifecycle needs. Evoqua Water Technologies has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Evoqua operates 160 locations in eight countries and, with over 200,000 installations and 87 service branches, holds leading positions in the North American industrial, commercial and municipal water treatment markets, serving more than 38,000 customers worldwide.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES
11:31pEVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
BU
03/12EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Acquires Pacific Ozone Technology, Inc. to Expand In..
BU
03/12EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
03/12EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering
BU
03/09EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Finalists For Inaugural Water Sustainabili..
BU
03/09EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : MILITARY $25,433 Federal Contract Awarded to Evoqua ..
AQ
03/08EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. : Announces Upcoming Investor Event
BU
03/08EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : An Application for the Trademark "ODOPHOS" Has Been ..
AQ
03/01EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : An Application for the Trademark "PFT" Has Been File..
AQ
02/28EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13Evoqua acquires Pacific Ozone Technology 
03/12Evoqua Water -2.7% on 17.5M-share secondary offering 
02/23Evoqua Water (AQUA) Presents At 28th Annual Pump, Valve And Water Systems Sym.. 
02/07EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Growth Does Not Justify Valuation, Yet 
02/06Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Chart EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Evoqua Water Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | AQUA | US30057T1051 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald C. Keating President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin James Lamb Non-Executive Chairman
Benedict J. Stas CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Vinay Kumar Director
Brian R. Hoesterey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP-1.31%2 853
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-6.93%5 919
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD-13.35%2 536
YONKER ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION CO LTD--.--%1 076
JIANGSU WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL CO LTD--.--%784
WUXI XUELANG ENVIRONMENTAL TECH CO LTD--.--%480
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.