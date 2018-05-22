Log in
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Evoqua Water Technologies : Appoints Lynn Swann to Its Board of Directors

05/22/2018

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) today announced Lynn Swann has joined its Board as an independent director, effective May 21, 2018. Swann’s addition brings the size of the Evoqua Board to nine members.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) today announced Lynn Swann has joined its Board as an independent director, effective May 21, 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

Swann brings an abundance of business, marketing, political, civic engagement and philanthropic experience to Evoqua. He serves as athletic director at the University of Southern California (USC) where he oversees 21 women’s and men’s Division I athletic programs. He also is a member of the Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) board of directors and audit committee. Additionally, Swann previously served on the boards of Caesars Entertainment Corp., Hershey Entertainment and Resorts (private), American Homes 4 Rent, H.J. Heinz and the PGA of America. Swann also previously served as president of Swann, Inc., a marketing and consulting firm that he founded in 1976, and holds Series 7 and Series 63 securities licenses.

“We are fortunate to have Lynn’s perspectives, experience and competitive drive as assets available to the Evoqua Board,” said Ron Keating, Evoqua CEO and a member of the Board. “Throughout his career Lynn has demonstrated a combination of business acumen, management and organizational rigor, and proven success in marketing. We look forward to his counsel and guidance as we drive the growth of Evoqua.”

In addition to his extensive executive and board experience, Swann played nine seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, beginning in 1974, was a four time Super Bowl champion and was the Super Bowl X most valuable player. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001. Swann also worked on-air for the American Broadcast Company (ABC-TV) for nearly 30 years, covering events including Monday Night Football and the Olympics. He served two years as chairman of the national board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America where he managed more than 400 agencies across the United States and helped establish the organization as the premier mentoring group in the nation. President George W. Bush appointed Swann as the Chairman of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition, where he served from 2002 to 2005.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems and technologies to support its customers’ full water lifecycle needs. Evoqua Water Technologies has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Evoqua operates 160 locations in eight countries and, with over 200,000 installations and 87 service branches, holds leading positions in the North American industrial, commercial and municipal water treatment markets, serving more than 38,000 customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.evoqua.com


© Business Wire 2018
