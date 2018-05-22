Evoqua Water Technologies : Appoints Lynn Swann to Its Board of Directors

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) today announced Lynn Swann
has joined its Board as an independent director, effective May 21, 2018.
Swann’s addition brings the size of the Evoqua Board to nine members.
Swann brings an abundance of business, marketing, political, civic
engagement and philanthropic experience to Evoqua. He serves as athletic
director at the University of Southern California (USC) where he
oversees 21 women’s and men’s Division I athletic programs. He also is a
member of the Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) board of directors and audit
committee. Additionally, Swann previously served on the boards of
Caesars Entertainment Corp., Hershey Entertainment and Resorts
(private), American Homes 4 Rent, H.J. Heinz and the PGA of America.
Swann also previously served as president of Swann, Inc., a marketing
and consulting firm that he founded in 1976, and holds Series 7 and
Series 63 securities licenses.
“We are fortunate to have Lynn’s perspectives, experience and
competitive drive as assets available to the Evoqua Board,” said Ron
Keating, Evoqua CEO and a member of the Board. “Throughout his career
Lynn has demonstrated a combination of business acumen, management and
organizational rigor, and proven success in marketing. We look forward
to his counsel and guidance as we drive the growth of Evoqua.”
In addition to his extensive executive and board experience, Swann
played nine seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, beginning in 1974, was
a four time Super Bowl champion and was the Super Bowl X most valuable
player. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001. Swann
also worked on-air for the American Broadcast Company (ABC-TV) for
nearly 30 years, covering events including Monday Night Football and the
Olympics. He served two years as chairman of the national board of Big
Brothers Big Sisters of America where he managed more than 400 agencies
across the United States and helped establish the organization as the
premier mentoring group in the nation. President George W. Bush
appointed Swann as the Chairman of the President’s Council on Fitness,
Sports and Nutrition, where he served from 2002 to 2005.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission critical
water treatment solutions, offering services, systems and technologies
to support its customers’ full water lifecycle needs. Evoqua Water
Technologies has worked to protect water, the environment and its
employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality,
safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania, Evoqua operates 160 locations in eight countries and, with
over 200,000 installations and 87 service branches, holds leading
positions in the North American industrial, commercial and municipal
water treatment markets, serving more than 38,000 customers worldwide.
For more information, visit www.evoqua.com
