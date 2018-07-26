Evoqua Water Technologies : Completes Acquisition of ProAct Services, Leading Provider of Environmental Treatment Solutions and Services

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) today announced it has completed the acquisition of ProAct Services Corporation (“ProAct Services”), from private equity firm Hammond, Kennedy, Whitney & Company Inc., as previously announced last month.

ProAct Services is a leading provider of on-site treatment services of contaminated water in all 50 states. ProAct Services will operate as a separate division within Evoqua’s Industrial Segment and will continue to be based in Ludington, Michigan with a nationwide service footprint and facilities in California, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Virginia and Texas.

About Evoqua

