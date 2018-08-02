Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evotec AG    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC AG (EVT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

EVOTEC : TO REPORT FIRST HALF-YEAR 2018 RESULTS ON 09 AUGUST 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 02:45pm CEST

DGAP-News: Evotec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EVOTEC AG TO REPORT FIRST HALF-YEAR 2018 RESULTS ON 09 AUGUST 2018

02.08.2018 / 14:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, Germany, 02 August 2018: Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) will report its financial results for the first half of 2018 on Thursday, 09 August 2018.
The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as to provide an update on its performance. The conference call will be held in English.

Conference call details
Date:                    Thursday, 09 August 2018
Time:                   02.00 pm CEST (01.00 pm BST/08.00 am EDT)
 
From Germany:              +49 69 22 22 29 043
From France:                 +33 170 750 705
From Italy:                      +39 023 601 3806
From UK:                        +44 20 3009 2452
From USA:                      +1 855 402 7766
Access Code:                 37969784#
 
A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone is available at https://webcasts.eqs.com/evotec20180809/no-audio.

Webcast details
To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides you will find a link on our homepage www.evotec.com shortly before the event.
A replay of the conference call will be available for 24 hours and can be accessed in Europe by dialling +49 69 22 22 33 985 (Germany) or +44 20 3426 2807 (UK) and in the USA by dialling +1 866 535 8030. The access code is 654573#. The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports.

About Evotec AG
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec AG:
Gabriele Hansen, VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, [email protected]

02.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710471  02.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710471&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOTEC AG
02:45pEVOTEC : To report first half-year 2018 results on 09 august 2018
EQ
07/31EVOTEC AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
07/31EVOTEC AG : Evotec Repays 50% Of EUR 140 M Acquisition Loan
AC
07/31EVOTEC : Repays 50% of eur 140 m acquisition loan
EQ
07/19EVOTEC AG : Evotec Receives Milestone Payment For Start Of Phase II Trial In Its..
AC
07/19EVOTEC : Receives milestone payment for start of phase ii trial in its multi-tar..
EQ
07/09EVOTEC : confirm closing of transaction with Sanofi to accelerate infectious dis..
AQ
07/03Sanofi beefs up diabetes pipeline to retrieve success
RE
07/03EVOTEC AG : Evotec Confirm Closing Of Transaction With Sanofi To Accelerate Infe..
AC
07/03EVOTEC : Confirm closing of transaction with sanofi to accelerate infectious dis..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/31Evotec forms LAB591 with Arix Bioscience and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research .. 
05/21Celgene teams up with Evotec to discover new cancer treatments 
05/09Evotec's (EVOTF) CEO Werner Lanthaler on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
05/09Evotec AG 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/09Evotec AG reports Q1 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 353 M
EBIT 2018 47,0 M
Net income 2018 34,2 M
Debt 2018 74,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 75,02
P/E ratio 2019 52,16
EV / Sales 2018 7,63x
EV / Sales 2019 7,00x
Capitalization 2 620 M
Chart EVOTEC AG
Duration : Period :
Evotec AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,9 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Polywka Chief Operating Officer
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC AG30.59%3 052
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 120
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.68%25 158
LONZA GROUP15.95%22 892
INCYTE CORPORATION-30.75%14 104
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.30.13%11 139
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.