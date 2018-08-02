Log in
EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP (XAN)
Exantas Capital Corp. Reports Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

08/02/2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) ("XAN" or the "Company") (formerly known as Resource Capital Corp.) reports results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Significant Items and Highlights

  • GAAP net income allocable to common shares and Core Earnings of $0.20 per common share-diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2018 (see Schedule I).

  • Management anticipates the Company will declare a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on its common stock for the third quarter of 2018, which would be a 50% increase over the second quarter dividend of $0.10 per share and a 200% increase over the first quarter dividend of $0.05 per share.

  • XAN closed a $514.2 million commercial real estate ("CRE") debt securitization on June 26, 2018 at a weighted average cost of the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") plus 1.12%.

  • XAN has monetized $418.2 million of the investments that were included in management's previously communicated strategic plan (the "Plan") (see Schedule III). This includes $38.1 million and $52.0 million of assets liquidated during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, and $2.1 million of assets liquidated in July 2018.

  • XAN originated $195.3 million and $341.6 million of new CRE loans during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively (see Schedule IV).

  • XAN originated and acquired $1.0 billion of new CRE loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") during the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.

  • Book value of $14.09 per common share at June 30, 2018, as compared to $13.92 per common share at March 31, 2018.

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Results

  • GAAP net income allocable to common shares of $6.2 million, or $0.20 per share-diluted, and GAAP net loss allocable to common shares of $6.4 million, or $(0.21) per share-diluted, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, as compared to GAAP net income allocable to common shares of $2.5 million, or $0.08 per share-diluted, and $5.2 million, or $0.17 per share-diluted, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively.

  • Core Earnings were $6.3 million, or $0.20 per common share-diluted, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Core Earnings were $(2.3) million, or $(0.08) per common share-diluted, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and were $7.3 million, or $0.23 per common share-diluted, after adjustments for the non-recurring charges related to the redemption of the Company's 8.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred Stock") and the pending settlement of a securities litigation.

Additional Items

Commercial Real Estate

  • Substantially all of XAN's $1.4 billion CRE loan portfolio comprised floating rate senior whole loans at June 30, 2018.

  • XAN's CRE floating rate whole loan portfolio had a weighted average spread of 4.39% over one-month LIBOR of 2.09% at June 30, 2018.

The following table summarizes XAN's CRE loan activities and fundings of previous commitments, at par, for the three, six and twelve months ended June 30, 2018 (in millions, except percentages and amounts in footnotes):

 Three Months
Ended 
June 30, 2018		 Six Months
Ended 
June 30, 2018		 Twelve Months
Ended 
June 30, 2018
New CRE loan commitments$195.3  $322.4  $709.1 
New CRE preferred equity investment  19.2  19.2 
Total CRE loan commitments and investments195.3  341.6  728.3 
Payoffs and paydowns (1)(2)(149.8) (201.3) (516.5)
Previous commitments funded12.1  22.6  34.6 
New unfunded loan commitments(16.3) (29.9) (77.5)
Net CRE loans funded$41.3  $133.0  $168.9 
      
Weighted average one-month LIBOR floor on new originations (3)1.72% 1.59% 1.35%
Weighted average spread above one-month LIBOR (3)3.45% 3.64% 3.96%
Weighted average unlevered yield, including amortization of origination fees5.87% 5.91% 5.88%
         
(1) CRE loan payoffs and extensions resulted in $870,000, $1.2 million and $1.8 million of exit and extension fees during the three, six and twelve months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.
(2) Activity does not include legacy CRE loans classified as assets held for sale.
(3) Applicable to new CRE whole loans funded, excluding one CRE mezzanine loan with a 10.00% fixed interest rate originated in June 2018 and one CRE whole loan with an 8.00% fixed interest rate originated in March 2018.

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

  • XAN's CMBS portfolio had a carrying value of $318.4 million and a weighted average coupon of 4.44% at June 30, 2018.

The following table summarizes XAN's CMBS activities, at face value, for the three, six and twelve months ended June 30, 2018 (in millions, except percentages):

 Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2018		 Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2018		 Twelve Months
Ended
June 30, 2018
CMBS acquisitions$77.1  $121.4  $314.1 
Sales    (7.4)
Principal paydowns(5.1) (8.5) (47.3)
CMBS acquisitions, net$72.0  $112.9  $259.4 
      
Weighted average coupon at June 30, 20184.15% 4.14% 4.47%

Commercial Real Estate Securitizations

  • XAN closed a $514.2 million debt securitization on June 26, 2018 and issued approximately $405.0 million of notes at a weighted average cost of one-month LIBOR plus 1.12%.

Discontinued Operations

  • In July 2018 substantially all of the assets of the borrower on XAN's one remaining directly originated middle market loan were sold, resulting in a $2.1 million repayment. At June 30, 2018, the loan had a carrying value of $2.0 million.

Liquidity

  • At July 31, 2018, XAN's available liquidity consisted of two primary sources:

    • unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $50.0 million; and

    • approximately $152.0 million of available liquidity from the financing of unlevered CRE loans and CMBS.

Common Stock Book Value and Total Stockholders' Equity

The following table reconciles XAN's common stock book value from March 31, 2018 to June 30, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data and amounts in footnotes):

  Total Amount Per Share Amount
Common stock book value at March 31, 2018 (1) $434,224  $13.92 
Net income allocable to common shares 6,152  0.20 
Change in other comprehensive income:    
Available-for-sale securities 1,607  0.05 
Derivatives 455  0.02 
Common stock dividends (3,122) (0.10)
Common stock dividends on unvested shares (43)  
Accretion (dilution) from additional shares outstanding at June 30, 2018 (2) 659   
Total net increase 5,708  0.17 
Common stock book value at June 30, 2018 (1)(3) $439,932  $14.09 
         
(1) Per share calculations exclude unvested restricted stock, as disclosed on the consolidated balance sheets, of 427,591 and 465,808 shares at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively. The denominators for the 
calculations are 31,229,829 and 31,184,609 at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.
(2) Per share amount calculation includes the impact of 45,220 additional shares. 
(3) Common stock book value is calculated as total stockholders' equity of $555.9 million less preferred stock equity of $116.0 million at June 30, 2018.

Common stock book value includes $12.6 million of unamortized discount resulting from the value of the conversion option on XAN's convertible senior notes. The convertible senior notes' discounts will be amortized into interest expense over the remaining life of each note issuance. At June 30, 2018, common stock book value excluding this item would have been $427.4 million, or $13.68 per common share.

Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2018, which measures equity before accounting for non-controlling interests, was $555.9 million, of which $116.0 million was attributable to preferred stock. Total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2017 was $671.5 million, of which $223.8 million was attributable to preferred stock.

Investment Portfolio

The following table summarizes the amortized cost and net carrying amount of XAN's investment portfolio at June 30, 2018, classified by asset type (in thousands, except percentages and amounts in footnotes):

At June 30, 2018 Amortized
Cost		 Net Carrying
Amount		 Percent of
Portfolio		 Weighted Average Coupon
Core Assets:           
CRE whole loans (1)(2) $1,398,315 $1,393,786 78.10% 6.43%
CRE mezzanine loan and preferred equity investment (2)  23,891  23,891 1.34% 11.21%
CMBS (3)  317,414  318,424 17.84% 4.44%
Total Core Assets  1,739,620  1,736,101 97.28%  
            
Non-Core Assets:           
Structured notes (4)  1,000   % N/A (11)
Investments in unconsolidated entities (5)  234  234 0.01% N/A (11)
Direct financing leases (6)  801  66 % 5.66%
Legacy CRE loans (7)(8)  52,955  46,341 2.60% 2.32%
Middle market loan held for sale (9)(10)  13,837  1,978 0.11% N/A (11)
Total Non-Core Assets  68,827  48,619 2.72%  
            
Total investment portfolio $1,808,447 $1,784,720 100.00%  
            
(1)  Net carrying amount includes an allowance for loan losses of $4.5 million at June 30, 2018.
(2)  Classified as CRE loans on the consolidated balance sheets.
(3)  Classified as investment securities available-for-sale on the consolidated balance sheets.
(4)  Classified as investment securities, trading on the consolidated balance sheets.
(5)  Classified as investments in unconsolidated entities on the consolidated balance sheets.
(6)  Net carrying amount includes an allowance for lease losses of $735,000 at June 30, 2018.
(7)  A legacy CRE loan with an amortized cost of $24.6 million and a net carrying amount of $18.0 million is classified in assets held for sale on the consolidated balance sheets. At June 30, 2018, two legacy 
CRE loans with total amortized costs and net carrying amounts of $28.3 million were reclassified to CRE loans on the consolidated balance sheets as it is now XAN's intent to hold these loans to maturity.
(8)  Net carrying amount includes a lower of cost or market value adjustment of $6.6 million at June 30, 2018.
(9)  Classified as assets held for sale on the consolidated balance sheets.
(10)  Net carrying amount includes a lower of cost or market value adjustment of $11.9 million at June 30, 2018.
(11)  There are no stated rates associated with these investments.

Supplemental Information

The following schedules of reconciliations and supplemental information at June 30, 2018 are included at the end of this release:

  • Schedule I - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings;
  • Schedule II - Summary of Securitization Performance Statistics;
  • Schedule III - Strategic Plan Update;
  • Schedule IV - CRE Loan Activities; and
  • Schedule V - Supplemental Information.

About Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments.

The Company is externally managed by Exantas Capital Manager Inc. (the "Manager") (formerly known as Resource Capital Manager, Inc.), which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC, a leading commercial real estate investment management and services company engaged in a broad range of activities.

For more information, please visit XAN's website at www.exantas.com or contact investor relations at [email protected].

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this release may include forward-looking statements, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties. XAN's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. The risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements contained in this release include those related to:

  • fluctuations in interest rates and related hedging activities;

  • the availability of debt and equity capital to acquire and finance investments;

  • defaults or bankruptcies by borrowers on XAN's loans or on loans underlying its investments;

  • adverse market trends that have affected and may continue to affect the value of real estate and other assets underlying XAN's investments;

  • increases in financing or administrative costs; and

  • general business and economic conditions that have impaired and may continue to impair the credit quality of borrowers and XAN's ability to originate loans.

For further information concerning these and other risks pertaining to the forward-looking statements contained in this release, and to the general risks to which XAN is subject, see Item 1A, "Risk Factors," included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the risks expressed in its other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

XAN cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date of this release. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to XAN or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, XAN undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP financial measures are discussed in this release. XAN's presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation of or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP are set forth in Schedule I of this release and can be accessed through XAN's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The remainder of this release contains XAN's unaudited (2018) and audited (2017) consolidated balance sheets, unaudited consolidated statements of operations, a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Core Earnings, a summary of securitization performance statistics, an update on XAN's strategic plan, a summary of XAN's CRE loan activities and supplemental information regarding XAN's CRE loan portfolio and loans held for sale.

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    
 June 30, 
2018		 December 31, 
2017
 (unaudited)  
ASSETS (1)   
Cash and cash equivalents$80,191  $181,490 
Restricted cash10,070  22,874 
Accrued interest receivable7,157  6,859 
CRE loans, net of allowances of $4,529 and $5,3281,446,018  1,284,822 
Investment securities available-for-sale318,424  211,737 
Investment securities, trading  178 
Loans held for sale  13 
Principal paydowns receivable  76,129 
Investments in unconsolidated entities1,782  12,051 
Derivatives, at fair value2,273  602 
Direct financing leases, net of allowances of $73566  151 
Other assets5,225  7,451 
Assets held for sale (amounts include $18,000 and $61,841 of legacy CRE loans held for sale in continuing operations)20,956  107,718 
Total assets$1,892,162  $1,912,075 
LIABILITIES (2)   
Accounts payable and other liabilities$3,335  $5,153 
Management fee payable938  1,035 
Accrued interest payable4,736  4,387 
Borrowings1,319,646  1,163,485 
Distributions payable4,891  5,581 
Preferred stock redemption liability  50,000 
Derivatives, at fair value67  76 
Accrued tax liability241  540 
Liabilities held for sale2,421  10,342 
Total liabilities1,336,275  1,240,599 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Preferred stock, par value $0.001:  10,000,000 shares authorized 8.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share; 0 and 4,613,596 shares issued and outstanding  5 
Preferred stock, par value $0.001:  10,000,000 shares authorized 8.625% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference $25.00 per share; 4,800,000 and 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding5  5 
Common stock, par value $0.001: 125,000,000 shares authorized; 31,657,420 and 31,429,892 shares issued and outstanding (including 427,591 and 483,073 unvested restricted shares)32  31 
Additional paid-in capital1,081,586  1,187,911 
Accumulated other comprehensive income3,216  1,297 
Distributions in excess of earnings(528,952) (517,773)
Total stockholders' equity555,887  671,476 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,892,162  $1,912,075 
        

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    
 June 30,
 2018		 December 31,
 2017
 (unaudited)  
(1) Assets of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") included in total assets above:   
Restricted cash$9,245  $20,846 
Accrued interest receivable2,738  3,347 
CRE loans, pledged as collateral and net of allowances of $1,480 and $1,3301,012,900  603,110 
Loans held for sale  13 
Principal paydowns receivable  72,207 
Other assets276  73 
Total assets of consolidated VIEs$1,025,159  $699,596 
    
(2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in total liabilities above:   
Accounts payable and other liabilities$119  $96 
Accrued interest payable485  592 
Borrowings632,004  416,655 
Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs$632,608  $417,343 
        

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

        
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended 
 June 30, June 30, 
 2018 2017 2018 2017
REVENUES       
Interest income:       
CRE loans$25,435  $21,841  $47,818  $43,374 
Securities4,205  1,329  7,661  3,637 
Other20  465  138  2,095 
Total interest income29,660  23,635  55,617  49,106 
Interest expense16,159  14,347  30,543  28,601 
Net interest income13,501  9,288  25,074  20,505 
Other revenue152  964  57  1,892 
Total revenues13,653  10,252  25,131  22,397 
OPERATING EXPENSES       
Management fees2,812  2,638  5,625  5,318 
Equity compensation659  734  1,626  1,522 
General and administrative2,547  3,580  5,607  7,443 
Depreciation and amortization19  32  32  100 
Impairment losses      177 
Provision for (recovery of) loan and lease losses, net  131  (799) 1,130 
Total operating expenses6,037  7,115  12,091  15,690 
        
 7,616  3,137  13,040  6,707 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)       
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities69  (118) (223) 243 
Net realized and unrealized gain on investment securities available-for-sale and loans and derivatives932  9,478  290  17,084 
Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities, trading58  (50) 53  (961)
Fair value adjustments on financial assets held for sale9  79  (4,656) 58 
Other income506  17  517  85 
Total other income (expense)1,574  9,406  (4,019) 16,509 
        
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES9,190  12,543  9,021  23,216 
Income tax (expense) benefit(1) 25  31  (1,474)
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS9,189  12,568  9,052  21,742 
NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX(450) (4,184) (203) (4,745)
NET INCOME8,739  8,384  8,849  16,997 
Net income allocated to preferred shares(2,587) (6,015) (7,797) (12,029)
Consideration paid in excess of carrying value of preferred shares    (7,482)  
Net loss allocable to non-controlling interest, net of taxes  95    196 
NET INCOME (LOSS) ALLOCABLE TO COMMON SHARES$6,152  $2,464  $(6,430) $5,164 
        
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC:       
CONTINUING OPERATIONS$0.21  $0.22  $(0.20) $0.32 
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS$(0.01) $(0.14) $(0.01) $(0.15)
TOTAL NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC$0.20  $0.08  $(0.21) $0.17 
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED:       
CONTINUING OPERATIONS$0.21  $0.22  $(0.20) $0.32 
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS$(0.01) $(0.14) $(0.01) $(0.15)
TOTAL NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED$0.20  $0.08  $(0.21) $0.17 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC31,215,598  30,820,442  31,163,859  30,786,527 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED31,402,010  31,020,926  31,163,859  30,967,840 


SCHEDULE I

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO CORE EARNINGS
(unaudited)

XAN uses Core Earnings as a non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate its operating performance.

Core Earnings exclude the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments that XAN believes are not indicative of its current CRE loan portfolio and other CRE-related investments and operations. Core Earnings exclude income (loss) from all non-core assets, such as commercial finance, middle market lending, residential mortgage lending, certain legacy CRE loans and other non-CRE assets designated as assets held for sale at the initial measurement date.(1)

Core Earnings, for reporting purposes, is defined as GAAP net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders, excluding (i) non-cash equity compensation expense, (ii) unrealized gains and losses, (iii) non-cash provisions for loan losses, (iv) non-cash impairments on securities, (v) non-cash amortization of discounts or premiums associated with borrowings, (vi) net income or loss from a limited partnership interest owned at the initial measurement date, (vii) net income or loss from non-core assets,(2)(3) (viii) real estate depreciation and amortization, (ix) foreign currency gains or losses and (x) income or loss from discontinued operations. Core Earnings may also be adjusted periodically to exclude certain one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash items.

Although pursuant to the Third Amended and Restated Management Agreement XAN calculates incentive compensation using Core Earnings excluding incentive fees payable to the Manager, beginning with the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 XAN includes incentive fees payable to the Manager in Core Earnings for reporting purposes.

Core Earnings does not represent net income or cash generated from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income or as a measure of liquidity under GAAP. XAN's methodology for calculating Core Earnings may differ from methodologies used by other companies to calculate similar supplemental performance measures, and, accordingly, its reported Core Earnings may not be comparable to similar performance measures used by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation from GAAP net income (loss) allocable to common shares to Core Earnings allocable to common shares for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

 For the Three
Months Ended		 For the Six Months
Ended 
 June 30, June 30, 
 2018 2017 2018 2017 
Net income (loss) allocable to common shares - GAAP$6,152  $2,464  $(6,430) $5,164 
Adjustment for realized gain on CRE assets       
Net income (loss) allocable to common shares - GAAP, adjusted6,152  2,464  (6,430) 5,164 
        
Reconciling items from continuing operations:       
Non-cash equity compensation expense659  734  1,626  1,522 
Non-cash (recovery of) provision for CRE loan losses    (799) 860 
Litigation settlement expense (4)    (2,167)  
Non-cash amortization of discounts or premiums associated with borrowings796  414  1,574  828 
Net income from limited partnership interest owned at the initial measurement date (1)  728    370 
Income tax expense (benefit) from non-core investments (2)(3)1    (31) 1,499 
Net realized gain on non-core assets (2)(3)(691) (1,785) (476) (1,785)
Net loss (income) from non-core assets (3)50  (2,840) 447  (4,269)
        
Reconciling items from discontinued operations and CRE assets:       
Net interest income on legacy CRE loans(339) (981) (661) (2,305)
Realized gain on liquidation of legacy CRE loans(1,000) (5,608) (1,000) (12,562)
Operating expenses on legacy CRE loans187    187   
Fair value adjustments on legacy CRE loans    4,672   
Net loss (income) from other non-CRE investments held for sale28  (275) 506  (299)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes450  4,184  203  4,745 
Core Earnings allocable to common shares (5)6,293  (2,965) (2,349) (6,232)
        
Reconciling items for nonrecurring activities:       
Loss on redemption of Series B Preferred Stock    7,482   
Litigation settlement expense    2,167   
Core Earnings allocable to common shares, adjusted$6,293  $(2,965) $7,300  $(6,232)
        
Weighted average common shares - diluted31,402  30,820  31,164  30,787 
        
Core Earnings per common share - diluted (5)$0.20  $(0.10) $(0.08) $(0.20)
Core Earnings per common share, adjusted - diluted$0.20  $(0.10) $0.23  $(0.20)
                
(1) Initial measurement date is December 31, 2016.
(2) Income tax expense from non-core investments and net realized gain on non-core assets are components of net income or loss from non-core assets.
(3) Non-core assets are investments and securities owned by XAN at the initial measurement date in (i) commercial finance, (ii) middle market lending, (iii) residential mortgage lending, (iv) legacy CRE loans and (v) other non-CRE 
assets included in assets held for sale.
(4) Payment of pending settlement of a securities litigation, previously accrued in 2017.
(5) Core Earnings include a non-recurring charge of $7.5 million, or $(0.24) per common share-diluted, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 in connection with the redemption of the remaining Series B Preferred Stock.

XAN has five operating segments: commercial real estate debt investments; commercial finance; middle market lending; residential mortgage lending; and corporate & other. The commercial real estate debt investments operating segment includes our activities and operations related to commercial real estate loans and commercial real estate-related securities. The commercial finance operating segment includes the activities and operations related to syndicated corporate loans, syndicated corporate loan-related securities and direct financing leases. The middle market lending operating segment includes the activities and operations related to the origination and purchase of middle market corporate loans. The residential mortgage lending operating segment includes the activities and operations related to originating and servicing residential mortgage loans and investments in residential mortgage-backed securities. The corporate & other segment includes corporate level interest income, interest expense, inter-segment eliminations not allocable to any particular operating segment and general and administrative expense.

As part of the plan to exit non-CRE businesses, the entire middle market lending and substantially all of the residential mortgage lending segments are reported as discontinued operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) allocable to common shares to Core Earnings allocable to common shares for the three months ended June 30, 2018 presented by operating segment (in thousands, except per share data):

 Commercial
Real Estate
Debt
Investments
  Corporate
& Other		  Core
Subtotal		  Commercial
Finance		  Middle
Market
Lending		  Residential
Mortgage
Lending		  Total 
Net income (loss) allocable to common shares - GAAP $19,052  $(12,999) $6,053  $646  $38  $(585) $6,152 
                     
Reconciling items from continuing operations:                    
Non-cash equity compensation expense  659  659        659 
Non-cash amortization of discounts or premiums associated with borrowings  796  796        796 
Income tax expense from non-core investments (1)(2)      1      1 
Net realized gain on non-core assets (1)(2)      (691)     (691)
Net loss from non-core assets (1)          50  50 
              
Reclassification of allocated expenses to non-CRE activities  (91) (91) 44    47   
              
Reconciling items from discontinued operations and CRE assets:             
Net interest income on legacy CRE loans(339)   (339)       (339)
Realized gain on legacy CRE loan(1,000)   (1,000)       (1,000)
Operating expenses on legacy CRE loans187    187        187 
Net loss from other non-CRE investments held for sale  28  28        28 
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes        (38) 488  450 
Core Earnings allocable to common shares$17,900  $(11,607) $6,293  $  $  $  $6,293 
              
Weighted average common shares - diluted31,402  31,402  31,402  31,402  31,402  31,402  31,402 
              
Core Earnings per common share - diluted$0.57  $(0.37) $0.20  $  $  $  $0.20 
                            
(1) Income tax expense from non-core investments and net realized gain on non-core assets are components of net income or loss from non-core assets.
(2) Non-core assets are investments and securities owned by XAN at the initial measurement date in (i) commercial finance, (ii) middle market lending, (iii) 
residential mortgage lending, (iv) legacy CRE loans and (v) other non-CRE assets included in assets held for sale.

SCHEDULE II

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF SECURITIZATION PERFORMANCE STATISTICS
(unaudited)

Distributions, Coverage Tests and Liquidations

The following table sets forth the distributions received by XAN and coverage test summaries for its active securitizations for the periods presented (in thousands):

Name Cash Distributions Overcollateralization Cushion (1) End of Designated Principal Reinvestment Period
 For the Six
Months Ended
June 30, 2018		 For the Year
Ended December
31, 2017		 At June 30, 2018 At the Initial
Measurement Date		 
RCC 2015-CRE3 (2) $2,628  $8,672  $61,469 $20,313  February 2017
RCC 2015-CRE4 (2) $3,820  $8,554  $86,099 $9,397  September 2017
RCC 2017-CRE5 (2) $14,865  $6,643  $28,177 $20,727  July 2020
XAN 2018-RSO6 (2) $  $  $25,731 $25,731  December 2020
Apidos Cinco CDO (3) $  $2,056  N/A $17,774  N/A
                 
(1) Overcollateralization cushion represents the amount by which the collateral held by the securitization issuer exceeds the minimum amount required.
(2) The designated principal reinvestment period for Resource Capital Corp. 2015-CRE3, Resource Capital Corp. 2015-CRE4, Resource Capital Corp. 2017-
CRE5 and Exantas Capital Corp. 2018-RSO6 is the period in which principal repayments can be utilized to purchase loans held outside of the respective
securitization that represent the funded commitments of existing collateral in the respective securitization that were not funded as of the date the respective
securitization was closed. Additionally, the indenture for each securitization does not contain any interest coverage test provisions.
(3) Apidos Cinco CDO was substantially liquidated in November 2016.
 

The following table sets forth the distributions received by XAN and liquidation details for its liquidated securitizations for the periods presented (in thousands):

  Cash Distributions
 Liquidation Details
 Name For the Six
Months Ended
June 30, 2018
 For the Year
Ended December
31, 2017		 Liquidation Date Remaining Assets at
the Liquidation
Date (1)
RCC 2014-CRE2 (2) $ $33,050  August 2017 $92,980
             
(1)  The remaining assets at the liquidation date were measured at fair value and returned to XAN in exchange for its preference share and equity notes in the securitization.
(2)  Cash distributions for the year ended December 31, 2017 include preference share and equity notes distributions at liquidation of $25.6 million for Resource Capital Corp. 2014-CRE2.
 

SCHEDULE III

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
STRATEGIC PLAN UPDATE
(unaudited)

In November 2016, XAN's board of directors approved the Plan, pursuant to which XAN is primarily focused on making CRE debt investments. The Plan includes disposing of certain non-core businesses and investments and underperforming legacy CRE loans ("Identified Assets"), as well as maintaining a dividend policy based on sustainable earnings. As part of the Plan, certain Identified Assets were reclassified as discontinued operations and/or assets held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2016. The following table delineates these disposable investments by business segment and details the current net book value of the businesses and investments included in the Plan (in millions, except amounts in footnotes):

 Identified
Assets at
Plan
Inception		 Impairments/
Adjustments
on Non-
Monetized
Assets (1)(2)
 Impairments/
Adjustments
on Monetized
Assets (1)		 Monetized
through June
30, 2018 (3)		 Net Book
Value at June
30, 2018 (3)
Discontinued operations and assets held for sale:                   
Legacy CRE loans (4)$162.2  $(11.5) $(17.5) $(115.2) $18.0 
Middle market loans73.8      (17.7)  (56.1)  
Residential mortgage lending segment (5)56.6   (2.2)  (9.6)  (43.7) 1.1 
Other assets held for sale5.9     3.8   (9.7)  
Subtotal - discontinued operations and assets held for sale$298.5  $(13.7) $(41.0) $(224.7) $19.1 
Legacy CRE loans held for investment (6)(7)32.5
         (4.2) 28.3 
Investments in unconsolidated entities86.6
      38.3   (124.7) 0.2 
Commercial finance assets62.5      2.1   (64.6)  
Total$480.1  $(13.7) $(0.6) $(418.2) $47.6 
                    
(1) Reflects adjustments as a result of the designation as assets held for sale or discontinued operations, which occurred during the third and fourth quarters of 2016 except as noted in (2) below.
(2) The impairment adjustment to middle market loans includes $5.4 million of fair value adjustments that occurred prior to the inception of the Plan.
(3) Middle market loans include a pro forma adjustment of $2.1 million for proceeds received in July 2018.
(4) Legacy CRE loans includes $88.2 million par value of loans at the inception of the Plan that were not reflected on the consolidated balance sheets until XAN's investment in Resource Real Estate Funding CDO 2007-1
("RREF CDO 2007-1") was liquidated in November 2016.
(5) Includes $2.6 million of cash and cash equivalents not classified as assets held for sale in the residential mortgage lending segment at June 30, 2018.
(6) Legacy CRE loans with $28.3 million of net book value were reclassified to CRE loans on the consolidated balance sheets at June 30, 2018 as it is now XAN's intent to hold these loans to maturity.
(7) Legacy CRE loans held for investment includes $30.0 million par value of loans at the inception of the Plan that were not reflected on the consolidated balance sheets until XAN's investment in RREF CDO 2007-1 was 
liquidated in November 2016.

SCHEDULE IV

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CRE LOAN ACTIVITIES
(unaudited)

                The following table summarizes XAN's CRE loan activities and fundings of previous commitments, at par, for the periods then ended (in millions):

 For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,
2018		 March 31,
2018		 December 31,
2017		 September 30,
2017		 June 30,
2017		 March 31,
2017		 December 31,
2016		 September 30,
2016
New CRE loan commitments$195.3  $127.1  $229.0  $157.7  $84.7  $128.9  $50.6  $86.5 
New CRE preferred equity investment  19.2             
Total CRE loan commitments and investments195.3  146.3  229.0  157.7  84.7  128.9  50.6  86.5 
Payoffs and paydowns (1)(149.8) (51.5) (185.7) (129.5) (133.6) (110.7) (69.1) (155.9)
Previous commitments funded12.1  10.5  4.0  8.0  13.3  6.3  12.9  15.4 
New unfunded loan commitments(16.3) (13.6) (24.6) (23.0) (8.9) (14.9) (3.5) (6.7)
Net CRE loans funded$41.3  $91.7  $22.7  $13.2  $(44.5) $9.6  $(9.1) $(60.7)
                                
(1) Activity does not include legacy CRE loans classified as assets held for sale.
 

SCHEDULE V

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Certain Loan Statistics

The following table presents information on XAN's allowance for CRE loan losses and its loans held for sale portfolio at the dates indicated (amounts in thousands, percentages based on amortized cost):

     
  June 30,
 2018		 December 31,
 2017
  (unaudited)  
Allowance for loan losses:    
Specific allowance:    
CRE whole loans $2,500  $2,500 
Total specific allowance 2,500  2,500 
     
General allowance:    
CRE whole loans 2,029  2,828 
Total general allowance 2,029  2,828 
Total allowance for loans $4,529  $5,328 
Allowance as a percentage of total loans 0.3% 0.4%
     
Loans held for sale:    
Syndicated corporate loans (1) $  $13 
Total loans held for sale $  $13 
         
(1) The fair value option was elected for syndicated corporate loans held for sale.
         

The following table presents unaudited CRE loan portfolio statistics at June 30, 2018, excluding a legacy CRE loan classified as assets held for sale (percentages based on carrying value at June 30, 2018):

Loan type: 
Whole loans98.4%
Preferred equity investment1.3%
Mezzanine loan0.3%
Total100.0%
  
Collateral type: 
Multifamily55.2%
Retail17.0%
Office15.9%
Hotel8.4%
Industrial1.4%
Manufactured Housing1.3%
Self-Storage0.8%
Total100.0%
  
Collateral by NCREIF U.S. region: 
Southwest (1)29.2%
Pacific (2)26.0%
Mountain (3)13.1%
Southeast (4)10.5%
Mid Atlantic (5)9.8%
Northeast6.4%
East North Central4.3%
West North Central0.7%
Total100.0%


(1) CRE loans in Texas represent 29.2% of the total loan portfolio. 
(2) CRE loans in Southern and Northern California represent 15.4% and 8.2%, respectively, of the total loan portfolio.
(3) CRE loans in Arizona represent 6.1% of the total loan portfolio. 
(4) CRE loans in Florida represent 7.8% of the total loan portfolio. 
(5) CRE loans in North Carolina represent 5.5% of the total loan portfolio. 


CONTACT:    DAVID J. BRYANT
                      CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
                      EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP.
                      717 Fifth Avenue
                      New York, NY 10022
                      212-621-3210       


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
