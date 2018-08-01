Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exantas Capital Corp    XAN

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP (XAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exantas Capital : to Report Operating Results for Second Quarter 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 10:13am CEST

NEW YORK, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) (the 'Company') (formerly known as Resource Capital Corp.) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2018 operating results on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, after the market closes, and it invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its live conference call via telephone or webcast on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 774-2369 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (484) 480-9177 (International) with the passcode 4786628 or from the home page of the Company's website at www.exantas.com. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2018 until 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2018 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International), passcode 4786628.

About Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by Exantas Capital Manager Inc. (formerly known as Resource Capital Manager, Inc.), which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC, a leading commercial real estate investment management and services company engaged in a broad range of activities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.exantas.com or contact investor relations at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as 'may,' 'trend,' 'will,' 'continue,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'believe,' 'look forward' or other similar words or terms. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new or changing information or events after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

Source: Exantas Capital Corp.

Disclaimer

Exantas Capital Corp. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 08:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP
10:13aEXANTAS CAPITAL : to Report Operating Results for Second Quarter 2018
PU
07/25EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligati..
AQ
07/20EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP : . to Report Operating Results for Second Quarter 2018
AQ
07/18Exantas Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Second Quarter 2018
GL
06/28EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/22EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
06/21EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP : . Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series C Preferred..
AQ
06/15Exantas Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series C Preferred..
GL
06/15EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP : . Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Common Stock
AQ
06/13EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP : . Announces Pricing of $514.2 Million CLO Backed by Self-..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/15Exantas Capital declares $0.10 dividend 
06/14My Top Picks With A 1-Year Time Frame 
05/04Resource Capital's (RSO) CEO Bob Lieber on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
05/03Resource Capital misses by $0.03, misses on revenue 
05/02Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 48,3 M
EBIT 2018 17,8 M
Net income 2018 -4,80 M
Finance 2018 61,5 M
Yield 2018 3,50%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,30
EV / Sales 2018 5,56x
EV / Sales 2019 5,10x
Capitalization 330 M
Chart EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Exantas Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,3 $
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Lieber Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Stern President
Andrew Lawrence Farkas Chairman
Thomas C. Elliott Executive Vice President-Operations & Finance
David J. Bryant Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP0.00%330
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.84%12 200
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-3.57%8 164
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP0.06%6 034
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.6.98%5 868
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC2.98%3 554
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.