Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exelon Corporation    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION (EXC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Exelon : Oyster Creek Remains Online During Winter Storm Grayson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 09:54pm CET

FORKED RIVER, N.J. - Oyster Creek Generating Station continues to provide critical electricity to regional customers this weekend, despite record-breaking arctic weather. Operators at the station are closely monitoring a host of environmental conditions and making power level adjustments to ensure safety and minimize impact on aquatic life.

Earlier this morning, operators reduced power and declared an Unusual Event as unusually low tides and high winds impacted water levels in the bay and subsequently, the plant's intake canal. Minimum water levels were established as one of many conservative measures to ensure that operators have access to multiple and redundant sources of cooling water in the event of an emergent shutdown.

An Unusual Event is the lowest of four emergency classifications established by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Although water levels have returned to normal, the classification will remain in place until operators confirm that this environmental anomaly will not recur with the next tidal change. Exelon Generation remains in contact with all appropriate federal, state and local officials regarding plant conditions.

Oyster Creek is located about 60 miles east of Philadelphia in Ocean County, New Jersey. The plant produces 636 net megawatts of electricity at full power, enough electricity to supply 600,000 typical homes, the equivalent to all homes in Monmouth and Ocean counties combined.

Exelon Corporation published this content on 06 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2018 20:54:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXELON CORPORATION
09:54p EXELON : Oyster Creek Remains Online During Winter Storm Grayson
09:35a EXELON : KHK Sports, Exelon launch ticket for cricket tournament
01/05 EXELON : Units Seek to Lower Customer Bills Following Tax Overhaul
01/05 COMED : Filing to Provide Savings to Customers from Corporate Tax Decrease
01/05 EXELON : BGE to Provide Federal Tax Reduction Benefits to Customers
01/05 EXELON CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
01/04 PEPCO HOLDINGS : Announces Melissa Lavinson as New Senior VP of Government and E..
01/03 NRG ENERGY : New jersey loses with nuclear subsidy bill
2017 EXELON : IPSCO, Exelon saved
2017 EXELON : Breaks All-Time Giving Record by Donating More Than $46.5 Million and 2..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Excelon's Stealth Excellence
2017 Exelon's Texas merchant subsidiary files Chapter 11
2017 PLATTS : Exelon's FitzPatrick nuclear unit at reduced power
2017 Exelon's (EXC) CEO Chris Crane on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
2017 Exelon Corporation 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 32 128 M
EBIT 2017 5 098 M
Net income 2017 2 626 M
Debt 2017 33 522 M
Yield 2017 3,42%
P/E ratio 2017 14,94
P/E ratio 2018 13,74
EV / Sales 2017 2,20x
EV / Sales 2018 2,17x
Capitalization 37 002 M
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | EXC | US30161N1019 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 43,4 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Independent Chairman
Jonathan W. Thayer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
John Washington Rogers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION-2.28%37 002
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.13%57 620
IBERDROLA4.30%51 192
DOMINION ENERGY INC-5.22%49 442
SOUTHERN CO-2.89%46 869
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-3.56%34 899
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.