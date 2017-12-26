EXL Completes Acquisition of Care Management Firm Health Integrated

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ:EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Health Integrated, Inc. (“Health Integrated”), a Tampa-based healthcare company that specializes in providing care management on behalf of health plans. Health Integrated mainly serves the Medicaid, Medicare, and dual-eligible populations.



Rohit Kapoor, EXL Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “This acquisition broadens EXL’s capabilities in healthcare. Health Integrated has a differentiated care management offering that focuses on behavioral change to improve the health status of the members it serves. Further, Health Integrated brings a talented group of clinicians and healthcare professionals based in the U.S. to support the end-to-end clinical operations we manage for our clients.”

Health Integrated offerings include multichronic care management, special needs programs, utilization management and case/disease management. It currently supports more than five million health plan members.

“Health Integrated has developed a unique, integrated medical-behavioral model that manages the health status of Medicaid and Medicare members.” said Rembert de Villa, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Healthcare, EXL. EXL Healthcare will bring its CareRadius® care management platform as well as leading edge analytics into Health Integrated’s operations. In turn, Health Integrated’s clinical staff and capabilities will serve as the foundation for EXL Healthcare’s US- based clinical delivery.”

Health Integrated will become part of EXL Healthcare and continue to be based in Tampa, Florida. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL (NASDAQ:EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework®, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 27,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), Colombia, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Continuing Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, including without limitation in the risk factors related to strategic acquisitions or transactions and our ability to achieve long-term benefits as a result thereof. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Steven N. Barlow

Vice President, Investor Relations

212-624-5913

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Michael Sherrill

Vice President, Marketing

646-419-0778

[email protected]