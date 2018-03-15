Log in
News Summary

ExOne Co : ExOne Co. to Host Earnings Call

03/15/2018 | 06:05pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / ExOne Co. (NASDAQ: XONE) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 15, 2018, at 4:45 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23204

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 58,4 M
EBIT 2017 -18,6 M
Net income 2017 -18,9 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,01x
Capitalization 149 M
Chart EXONE CO
Duration : Period :
ExOne Co Technical Analysis Chart | XONE | US3021041047 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EXONE CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 14,0 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James L. McCarley Chief Executive Officer
Steven Kent Rockwell Executive Chairman
Timothy R. Pierce Chief Operations Officer
Brian W. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Rick Lucas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXONE CO7.74%149
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-13.03%6 775
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-12.38%5 975
CIMPRESS NV33.74%4 956
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 095
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.9.26%1 605
