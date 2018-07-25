Experian : Additional Listing

Experian plc

Additional Listing

25 July 2018 - Experian plc, the global information services company, hereby notifies the market that application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 100,000 ordinary shares of US 10 cents each to be admitted to the Official List.

The shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 27 July 2018.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the award of shares pursuant to the Experian UK Tax-Qualified Sharesave Plan.

When issued, these shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

