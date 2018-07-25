Log in
EXPERIAN (EXPN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/25 11:32:20 am
1915.5 GBp   -0.75%
Experian : Additional Listing

0
07/25/2018 | 11:04am CEST

Experian plc

Additional Listing

25 July 2018 - Experian plc, the global information services company, hereby notifies the market that application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 100,000 ordinary shares of US 10 cents each to be admitted to the Official List.

The shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 27 July 2018.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the award of shares pursuant to the Experian UK Tax-Qualified Sharesave Plan.

When issued, these shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Contact:

Experian

Ronan Hanna

Deputy Company Secretary

+353 (0) 1 846 9128

Disclaimer

Experian plc published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 09:03:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 906 M
EBIT 2019 1 310 M
Net income 2019 853 M
Debt 2019 3 285 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 27,28
P/E ratio 2020 24,75
EV / Sales 2019 5,42x
EV / Sales 2020 4,97x
Capitalization 23 289 M
Chart EXPERIAN
Duration : Period :
Experian Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERIAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Kerry Lee Williams Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry J. Libenson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERIAN18.43%23 289
IHS MARKIT18.27%20 914
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%10 576
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%3 250
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC6.51%1 996
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC6.88%710
