Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Experian    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN (EXPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/31 10:09:43 am
1869.75 GBp   -0.84%
09:42aEXPERIAN : UK Regulator Refers Experian's Acquisition of ClearScore ..
DJ
08:57aEXPERIAN : CMA to further investigate Experian-ClearScore deal
RE
07/25EXPERIAN : Additional Listing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Experian : UK Regulator Refers Experian's Acquisition of ClearScore for Further Investigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 09:42am CEST

By Ian Walker

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has referred Experian PLC's (EXPN.LN) 275 million pound ($361.4 million) acquisition of ClearScore Ltd. for further investigation after the companies failed to address its previous concerns.

The CMA said on July 20 that the deal may reduce competition for people who want to check their credit score and sought a remedy from the companies to address its concerns. It gave them until July 27 to offer a solution.

It said Tuesday that Experian has chosen not to offer proposals to address the CMA's concerns and so the merger will now be referred for an in-depth investigation by an independent group of CMA panel members. It has set a deadline of Jan. 14, 2019 for the final decision.

The CMA's initial investigation found that the merged company would be less likely to innovate to help people better understand their finances, potentially leading to people paying more for credit cards and loans.

Experian announced in March that it was buying ClearScore and said at the time that it hoped to complete the deal later this year. It said that the deal was subject to regulatory approval by both the CMA and the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.

Experian shares at 0715 GMT were down 5 pence, or 0.3%, at 1880.50 pence.

Write to Ian Walker at [email protected]; @IanWalk40289749

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPERIAN -0.50% 1876 Delayed Quote.15.25%
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPERIAN
09:42aEXPERIAN : UK Regulator Refers Experian's Acquisition of ClearScore for Further ..
DJ
08:57aEXPERIAN : CMA to further investigate Experian-ClearScore deal
RE
07/25EXPERIAN : Additional Listing
PU
07/20EXPERIAN : ClearScore deal may hurt competition - UK regulator
RE
07/20EXPERIAN : CMA Raises Concerns over Experian's ClearScore Buy; Seeks Remedy By J..
DJ
07/18EXPERIAN : Almost a Fifth of Experian Shareholders Vote Against Director-Remuner..
DJ
07/13EXPERIAN : 1Q in Line With Expectations, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
DJ
07/13Credit checker Experian's first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent
RE
07/13EXPERIAN : Trading Update, First Quarter
PU
07/13EXPERIAN : Trading update, first quarter
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/11OAKMARK INTERNATIONAL FUND : Second Quarter 2018 
05/17Experian's (EXPGF) CEO Brian Cassin on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
05/17Experian plc reports FY results 
03/15Senate bill seen as positive for credit reporting bureaus 
03/08Everyone to able to freeze credit for free 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 906 M
EBIT 2019 1 309 M
Net income 2019 853 M
Debt 2019 3 287 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 26,66
P/E ratio 2020 24,20
EV / Sales 2019 5,35x
EV / Sales 2020 4,91x
Capitalization 22 981 M
Chart EXPERIAN
Duration : Period :
Experian Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERIAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,5 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Kerry Lee Williams Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry J. Libenson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERIAN15.25%22 981
IHS MARKIT17.17%21 228
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%10 254
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%3 084
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC6.05%1 993
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC7.44%710
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.