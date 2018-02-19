Log in
EXPONENT, INC. (EXPO)
Exponent : International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization (ICPHSO) Annual Meeting & Training Symposium

02/19/2018
Exponent is a proud sponsor of the 2018 International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization (ICPHSO) Annual Meeting & Training Symposium. The meeting will take place February 20-23, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. This is ICPHSO's 25th anniversary and the theme of the 2018 symposium is, 'Accelerated Change in the Exponential Age: Learning from History to Make Safer Products In the Future.' ICPHSO is an international forum for product safety stakeholders to learn, network, and share information.

Dr. Jason Hertzberg, Corporate Vice President and Principal Engineer, will be a speaker at Plenary Session #4 on Wednesday, February 21. His session is titled, 'Interactive Product Safety Crisis Simulation.'

Mr. Gene Rider, Principal, will be speaking on a panel entitled, 'Safety Innovation to Meet the Challenges of the Exponential Age.'

For more information, please see the event website.

Exponent Inc. published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 00:05:07 UTC.

