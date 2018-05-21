Log in
Exponent : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

05/21/2018 | 11:35pm CEST

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 21, 2018 ­­ Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO) today announced that members of the senior management team will present to the investment community and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conference:

Baird 2018 Global Consumer Technology & Services Conference

Date: Thursday, June 7, 2018

Time: 10:50am ET

Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Exponent website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

About Exponent

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, [email protected], or www.exponent.com.

Source: Exponent, Inc.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 21:34:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 372 M
EBIT 2018 74,8 M
Net income 2018 67,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 36,56
P/E ratio 2019 33,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,08x
Capitalization 2 418 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | EXPO | US30214U1025 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 92,3 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul R. Johnston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Principal
Michael R. Gaulke Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.32.42%2 418
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 545
CINTAS CORPORATION17.34%19 450
UNITED RENTALS-1.22%14 242
LG CORP--.--%12 887
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-17.12%11 680
