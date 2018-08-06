Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exponent, Inc.    EXPO

EXPONENT, INC. (EXPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/03
49.4 USD   -1.89%
02:26aWEBINAR : Leveraging Additive Manufacturing in Medical Device Produc..
PU
07/19EXPONENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/19Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Webinar: Leveraging Additive Manufacturing in Medical Device Product Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 02:26am CEST
Drs. Chris Page and Alexis Sauer-Budge, Managing Engineers at Exponent, recently partnered with Stratasys to write a white paper on 'Leveraging Additive Manufacturing in Medical Device Product Development.'

They will be giving a webinar on August 7, 2018 with a focus on the ins-and-outs of 3D printing's ability to help you iterate your device designs faster and more effectively. From concept to validation to failure analysis, additive manufacturing can help you succeed at every step of the product lifecycle process.

Learn from the experts at Exponent and Stratasys how the maturation of additive manufacturing processes can help you design devices.

For more information and to register, please see the event website.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 00:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPONENT, INC.
02:26aWEBINAR : Leveraging Additive Manufacturing in Medical Device Product Developmen..
PU
08/03EXPONENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/24EXPONENT, INC. : Free Research Report as Exponent's Quarterly Earnings Advanced ..
AC
07/19EXPONENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/19EXPONENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
07/19Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/19Exponent Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
07/19EXPONENT, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/11EXPONENT : 14th Annual Product Safety and Liability Conference
PU
07/10THE CHANGING NATURE OF DRIVING : Implications of Advanced Driver Assistance Syst..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20Exponent down 4.3% post Q2 results 
07/19Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) CEO Catherine Corrigan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
07/19Exponent declares $0.13 dividend 
07/19Exponent beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
07/18Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 379 M
EBIT 2018 78,9 M
Net income 2018 67,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 38,54
P/E ratio 2019 35,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,33x
Capitalization 2 569 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 53,3 $
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.38.96%2 569
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 557
CINTAS CORPORATION32.79%21 991
UNITED RENTALS-13.67%12 281
INTERTEK GROUP12.52%12 250
LG CORP--.--%11 593
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.