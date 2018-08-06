Webinar: Leveraging Additive Manufacturing in Medical Device Product Development

Drs. Chris Page and Alexis Sauer-Budge, Managing Engineers at Exponent, recently partnered with Stratasys to write a white paper on 'Leveraging Additive Manufacturing in Medical Device Product Development.'

They will be giving a webinar on August 7, 2018 with a focus on the ins-and-outs of 3D printing's ability to help you iterate your device designs faster and more effectively. From concept to validation to failure analysis, additive manufacturing can help you succeed at every step of the product lifecycle process.

Learn from the experts at Exponent and Stratasys how the maturation of additive manufacturing processes can help you design devices.

For more information and to register, please see the event website.