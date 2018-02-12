Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exterran Corp    EXTN

EXTERRAN CORP (EXTN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Exterran Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2018 | 11:25pm CET

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) (“Exterran” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2017 results on Monday, February 26, 2018 after the market close. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 10 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone: Dial 877-524-8416 at least 10 minutes before the call.  A replay will be available through Tuesday, March 6, 2018 by dialing 877-660-6853 and using the passcode 13676654.
  
By Webcast:Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Exterran’s website at www.exterran.com.  Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.  A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Exterran Corporation
Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is a global market leader in natural gas processing and treating, compression and production products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Outside the United States, Exterran Corporation is a leading provider of full-service natural gas contract compression and water treatment solutions, and a supplier of new, used, OEM and aftermarket parts and services. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 30 countries.

For more information, visit www.exterran.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside Exterran Corporation’s (“Exterran”) control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, Exterran’s expectations regarding the anticipated timing and results of the Audit Committee’s internal investigation; the anticipated timing for filing restated financial statements with the SEC; and the impact and materiality of errors on the Company’s financial statements.

While Exterran believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are unanticipated delays in completing the Audit Committee’s internal investigation, the preparation and audit of the Company’s previously filed financial statements and the implementation of changes to the Company’s internal controls and procedures.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Exterran’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website www.sec.gov. A discussion of these risks is expressly incorporated by reference into this release. Except as required by law, Exterran expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For information, contact:
Investors  - Greg Rosenstein, 281-854-3199
Media       - George Smalley, 281-854-3163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXTERRAN CORP
11:25pExterran Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Confe..
GL
01/30INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY EXTERRAN CO : EXTN) – SVP Sold 7,500 shares of St..
AQ
01/11EXTERRAN CORPORATION (NYSE : EXTN) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorp..
AQ
01/10EXTERRAN CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year ..
AQ
2017EXTERRAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
2017EXTERRAN CORP : Exterran Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
2017EXTERRAN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
2017EXTERRAN : posts 3Q profit
AQ
2017Exterran Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results
GL
2017EXTERRAN CORPORATION : to Present at the Baird 2017 Global Industrials Conferenc..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Exterran's (EXTN) CEO Andrew Way on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
2017Exterran beats by $0.04, beats on revenue 
2017Exterran's (EXTN) CEO Andrew Way on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
2017Exterran beats by $0.09, beats on revenue 
2017After Hours Gainers / Losers 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 284 M
EBIT 2017 77,0 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,71x
Capitalization 964 M
Chart EXTERRAN CORP
Duration : Period :
Exterran Corp Technical Analysis Chart | EXTN | US30227H1068 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EXTERRAN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,7 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew J. Way President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. Sotir Executive Chairman
David Alan Barta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William M. Goodyear Lead Independent Director
John P. Ryan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXTERRAN CORP-15.08%956
SCHLUMBERGER NV0.01%93 367
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-4.44%41 367
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-13.08%31 495
TECHNIPFMC-7.06%13 526
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-8.13%12 404
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.