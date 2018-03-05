Extreme Networks, Inc : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Extreme Networks’ Revenue Soared 48%

Stock Monitor: Palo Alto Networks Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Extreme Networks' revenue soared 48% to $231.12 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $156.38 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's reported numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $241.49 million.

During Q2 FY18, Extreme Networks' product revenue was $174.8 million compared to $119.1 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's reported quarter service revenue was $56.3 million versus $38.3 million in the year earlier corresponding quarter.

For Q2 FY18, Extreme Networks' GAAP gross margin was 55.8%, reflecting an increase of 490 basis points compared to gross margin of 50.9% in Q2 FY18, and non-GAAP gross margin was 59.4%, representing an increase of 220 basis points from 57.2% in the prior year's same quarter.

During Q2 FY18, Extreme Networks' GAAP operating margin was negative 13.5% and non-GAAP operating margin was 8.8% compared to negative 1.9% and 11.7 %, respectively, for Q2 FY17.

Extreme Networks' GAAP net loss was $31.92 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for Q2 FY18 compared to net loss of $4.23 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17. The Company's reported quarter non-GAAP net income was $0.14 per diluted share, representing a decrease compared to $0.16 per diluted share in the year earlier same quarter. Extreme Networks earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.13 per share.

Cash Matters

At the end of Q2 FY18, Extreme Networks' cash and investments totaled $128.2 million, reflecting a decrease of $25.9 million from Q1 FY18 and an increase of $24.4 million from Q2 FY17. The Company's accounts receivable balance ending Q2 FY18 was $154.9 million, with days sales outstanding (DSO) of 62. Extreme Networks' Q2 FY18 ending inventory was $83.4 million, representing an increase of $25.3 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $34.0 million from Q2 FY17.

Extreme Networks' Q2 FY18 ending debt was $183.1 million, reflecting an increase of $15.5 million from Q1 FY17, driven primarily by borrowings to fund Extreme Networks' acquisition of Brocade's Data Center business and an increase of $86.0 million from Q2 FY17, driven primarily by borrowings to fund Extreme Networks' acquisitions of Avaya's Campus Fabric business and Brocade's Data Center business.

Outlook

For its Q3 FY18 ending March 31, 2018, Extreme Networks is targeting revenue in a range of $262.0 million to $272.0 million. The Company's GAAP gross margin is estimated to be in the range of 56.1% and 58.4% and non-GAAP gross margin is targeted between 58.9% and 61.1%.

For Q3 FY18, Extreme Networks' GAAP earnings is forecasted to be in the range of a net loss of $1.6 million to $10.4 million, or a loss of $0.01 to $0.09 per basic share. The Company's non-GAAP earnings is estimated to be in the band of $20.4 million to $29.2 million, or $0.17 to $0.24 per diluted share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Extreme Networks' stock climbed 1.61%, ending the trading session at $11.34.

Volume traded for the day: 1.30 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period ? up 82.61%

After last Friday's close, Extreme Networks' market cap was at $1.27 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Networking & Communication Devices industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

