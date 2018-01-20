EXXON MOBIL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation - XOM

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Exxon Mobil Corporation
(NYSE: XOM).
Beginning in late 2015 and into 2016, Attorneys General from New York,
Massachusetts and the Virgin Islands launched investigations into Exxon
Mobil relating to a range of issues centering on its research and
communications of risks associated with climate change. On November 7,
2016, shareholders filed a class action lawsuit against the Company
alleging it had defrauded its investors by intentionally misrepresenting
climate change risks. Then, on July 17, 2017, California counties of
Marin and San Mateo, along with the City of Imperial Beach filed
lawsuits against the Company and others for a variety of complaints
relating to climate change-related activities ranging from public
nuisance and trespass to product liability claims. Similar cases were
filed against the Company by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland on
September 19, 2017, and by Santa Cruz County on December 20, 2017.
Recently, on January 9, 2018, the City of New York filed its own climate
change lawsuit against the Company, among others. All of the above
investigations and litigation remain pending.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Exxon Mobil’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Exxon Mobil’s shareholders
or otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of Exxon Mobil shares and would like to
discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you,
call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis
Kahn ([email protected]).
