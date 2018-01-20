Log in
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (XOM)
EXXON MOBIL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation - XOM

01/20/2018 | 04:52am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM).

Beginning in late 2015 and into 2016, Attorneys General from New York, Massachusetts and the Virgin Islands launched investigations into Exxon Mobil relating to a range of issues centering on its research and communications of risks associated with climate change. On November 7, 2016, shareholders filed a class action lawsuit against the Company alleging it had defrauded its investors by intentionally misrepresenting climate change risks. Then, on July 17, 2017, California counties of Marin and San Mateo, along with the City of Imperial Beach filed lawsuits against the Company and others for a variety of complaints relating to climate change-related activities ranging from public nuisance and trespass to product liability claims. Similar cases were filed against the Company by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland on September 19, 2017, and by Santa Cruz County on December 20, 2017. Recently, on January 9, 2018, the City of New York filed its own climate change lawsuit against the Company, among others. All of the above investigations and litigation remain pending.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Exxon Mobil’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Exxon Mobil’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Exxon Mobil shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]).

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
