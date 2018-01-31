Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (XOM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/31 09:50:01 pm
87.3301 USD   +0.63%
09:45p EXXON MOBIL COR : Declares First Quarter Dividend
09:30p Shell sweeps nine of 19 blocks awarded in Mexico oil auction
05:48p EXXON MOBIL : Permian oil bonanza
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Exxon Mobil Corporation : Declares First Quarter Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2018 | 09:45pm CET

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) today declared a cash dividend of $0.77 per share on the Common Stock, payable on March 9, 2018 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 12, 2018.

This first quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years and has increased its annual dividend payment to shareholders for 35 consecutive years.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
09:45p EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Declares First Quarter Dividend
09:30p Shell sweeps nine of 19 blocks awarded in Mexico oil auction
05:48p EXXON MOBIL : Permian oil bonanza
03:18p EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil to triple Permian production by 2025
01:19p EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil to Triple Permian Production by 2025, Expand Transporta..
01:18p EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil says to triple Permian production by 2025, expand trans..
01/30 EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil to Triple Permian Production by 2025, Expand Transporta..
01/30 EXXON MOBIL : Coral FLNG development to benefit South Africa
01/30EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : annual earnings release
01/30 EXXON MOBIL : Inpex to boost giant Abu Dhabi oilfield’s capacity
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:56a Not To Be Outdone By Exxon's Guyana Discoveries, Chevron Strikes Big Vein In ..
01/30 A Blue Print To Building Wealth - Does Your Portfolio Follow A Plan?
01/30 EXXON MOBIL : Bulls, Here It Comes
01/30 Exxon aims to triple Permian production to 600K boe/day by 2025
01/30 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Market Jitters Extend Into Second Day
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 271 B
EBIT 2017 23 526 M
Net income 2017 15 573 M
Debt 2017 36 808 M
Yield 2017 3,53%
P/E ratio 2017 23,58
P/E ratio 2018 18,53
EV / Sales 2017 1,49x
EV / Sales 2018 1,29x
Capitalization 368 B
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | XOM | US30231G1022 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 88,7 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Michael J. Boskin Independent Director
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION6.41%367 696
BP-1.36%141 929
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP17.62%131 778
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES4.77%94 576
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%85 280
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-3.19%59 336
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.