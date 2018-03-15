Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire

Mark W. Albers, senior vice president of Exxon
Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), has announced his intention to retire,
effective April 1, 2018, after more than 38 years of service.
Albers, 61, was elected to his current position as senior vice president
and a member of the corporation's Management Committee in 2007.
Throughout his career, Albers held a variety of managerial positions in
development, operations, production and engineering.
Albers joined Exxon USA in 1979 and after several assignments in Texas
and New Jersey, he was transferred to Esso Australia in Melbourne in
1991 and held operation management roles.
Albers held positions as Alaska interests manager and production manager
for the Western U.S. In 2001, he became vice president, Chad/Nigeria for
ExxonMobil Development Company in Houston, and later was executive
assistant to the chairman at headquarters in Irving, Texas, prior to
becoming president of ExxonMobil Development Company in October 2004.
Born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and raised in Texas, Albers holds a
bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University.
Albers is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the
Institution of Engineers Australia and the board of trustees of the
United States Council for International Business. Albers serves on the
executive committee of the board of visitors of M. D. Anderson Cancer
Center, the Texas A&M Engineering Advisory Council, the Society of
Petroleum Engineers Industry Advisory Council, the board of directors of
the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering, Inc., and the
Association of Former Students, Texas A&M University.
In 2017, the Society of Women Engineers presented Albers with the
prestigious Rodney D. Chipp Memorial Award, which recognizes an
individual or company for making significant contributions to the
acceptance and advancement of women in the engineering field.
