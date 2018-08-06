Log in
Eyemaxx Real Estate AG

EYEMAXX REAL ESTATE AG
Eyemaxx Real Estate : achieves full placement of 2018/2023 bond totalling EUR 30 million

08/06/2018 | 10:40am CEST

DGAP-News: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
EYEMAXX achieves full placement of 2018/2023 bond totalling EUR 30 million

06.08.2018 / 10:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

EYEMAXX achieves full placement of 2018/2023 bond totalling EUR 30 million

* Successful private placement of EUR 10 million with institutional investors
* Additional funds to support further corporate growth of EYEMAXX
* Forecast confirmed for FY 2017/2018: significant profit increase expected


Aschaffenburg, 6 August 2018 - EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (General Standard; ISIN DE000A0V9L94) today announced the full placement of its 2018/2023 corporate bond (ISIN DE000A2GSSP3) with a total volume of EUR 30 million. Since the end of the subscription period for the public offering on 24 April 2018, institutional investors subscribed to approximately an additional EUR 10 million by way of a private placement. The bonds now placed are included in the existing listing on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Quotation Board).

The 2018/2023 corporate bond is divided into 30,000 bearer bonds, each with a nominal amount of EUR 1,000. The bond has a maturity date of 25 April 2023 and an interest coupon of 5.50 percent p.a. Interest payments are made every six months on 26 October and 26 April of each year - with the first interest payment due on 26 October 2018.

EYEMAXX will use the funds from this bond issue, combined with other financing elements, to finance further corporate growth. The Company will push ahead with new and existing real estate projects and expand its real estate portfolio. In light of this, EYEMAXX is reaffirming its forecast for the 2017/2018 financial year, which calls for a significant year-on-year profit increase.

Dr. Michael Müller, CEO of EYEMAXX Real Estate AG, comments: "We will use the additional funds generated by the bond to drive the Company's growth forward. We continue to see attractive market opportunities that we are keen to exploit profitably, and will accelerate the implementation of already agreed projects. In terms of our project pipeline, we keep our sights firmly set on reaching the billion-euro mark. At the same time, we are confirming our profit expectations for the current financial year."

About EYEMAXX Real Estate AG
EYEMAXX Real Estate AG is a real estate company with a long-standing successful track record, focussing on residential properties in Germany and Austria. In addition, EYEMAXX also realizes nursing homes in Germany and commercial properties in central Europe. In the company's recent past its corporate strategy has also included developing urban districts in Germany.

EYEMAXX's business activities take a dual-pronged approach. These include high-margin projects and also the continued expansion of its stocks of let commercial properties, which generate ongoing rental income and thus constant cash flows. In so doing, EYEMAXX uses the expertise offered by its experienced management team together with a strong team of real estate professionals, and also a well-established and broad network which opens up additional access to attractive properties and projects. The current project pipeline has thus been expanded to about EUR 890 million.

Shares of EYEMAXX Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has also issued several bonds, which are also listed on the stock exchange.

You can find more information at: www.eyemaxx.com

Contact

Investor Relations / Financial Press
Axel Mühlhaus, Peggy Kropmanns
edicto GmbH
[email protected]
Telephone: +49 69 905505-52


06.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG
Weichertstraße 5
63741 Aschaffenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6021 386 69 17
Fax: +49 (6021) 38 669 15
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.eyemaxx.com
ISIN: DE000A0V9L94, DE000A1TM2T3, DE000A12T374 , DE000A2AAKQ9 ,
WKN: A0V9L9, A1TM2T, A12T37, A2AAKQ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

711007  06.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
