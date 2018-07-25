Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EZCORP Inc    EZPW

EZCORP INC (EZPW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

EZCORP, Inc. : to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results After Market Close on Wednesday, August 1, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:39pm CEST

EZCORP, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZPW) will issue third quarter fiscal 2018 financial results (period ended June 30, 2018) on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 after the market close. We will host a conference call on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss our results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website after the market close on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by dialing (877) 201-0168, Conference ID: 9691918, or internationally by dialing (647) 788-4901. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the call.

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP is a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P SmallCap 600 Index, S&P 1000 Index and NASDAQ Composite Index.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EZCORP INC
03:39pEZCORP, INC. : to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results After Mark..
BU
07/09Free Research Reports on LendingClub and Three More Credit Services Stocks
AC
06/25EZCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/25EZCORP : Acquires 40 Additional Pawn Stores in Mexico
BU
06/15EZCORP : Chief Financial Officer, Danny Chism, to Speak at Jefferies Global Cons..
BU
06/11EZCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/11EZCORP : Acquires 23 Pawn Stores in Mexico
BU
06/04EZCORP INC : Free Stock Performance Review on American Express and Three Additio..
AC
05/31EZCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31EZCORP : Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/28EZCORP gains 4.3% after analyst upgrades to `buy' 
06/21EZCORP (EZPW) Presents A t Jefferies 2018 Global Consumer Conference - Slides.. 
06/12EZCORP acquires 23 pawn stores in Mexico 
05/09FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (05/09/2018) 
05/03EZCORP's (EZPW) CEO Stuart Grimshaw on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 810 M
EBIT 2018 74,4 M
Net income 2018 43,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,77
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 667 M
Chart EZCORP INC
Duration : Period :
EZCORP Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EZCORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,2 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart I. Grimshaw Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan P. Given Executive Chairman
Joseph Louis Rotunda Chief Operating Officer & Director
Daniel M. Chism Chief Financial Officer
David John Hurrell Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EZCORP INC1.23%667
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-4.95%25 521
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-12.41%25 292
BAJAJ FINANCE54.32%23 152
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE5.64%7 423
ACOM CO., LTD.-10.00%6 203
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.