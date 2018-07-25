EZCORP, Inc. : to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results After Market Close on Wednesday, August 1, 2018

EZCORP, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZPW) will issue third quarter fiscal 2018 financial results (period ended June 30, 2018) on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 after the market close. We will host a conference call on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss our results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website after the market close on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by dialing (877) 201-0168, Conference ID: 9691918, or internationally by dialing (647) 788-4901. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the call.

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP is a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P SmallCap 600 Index, S&P 1000 Index and NASDAQ Composite Index.

