EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : 2Q18 Earnings Release schedule

08/01/2018 | 02:08am CEST

São Paulo, July 31st,2018- EZTEC S.A. (B3: EZTC3; Bloomberg EZTC3: BZ)informs its 2Q18 Earnings Release schedule:2Q18 Earnings Release:
August 13rd, 2018(after trading hours)
Information will be available on our website: www.eztec.com.br/ir.

Conference Calls

English
August 14th, 2018
11:00 a.m. (New York Time) 12:00 p.m. (Brasília Time)
Ph.: +1 (412) 317-5450
Code: EZTECReplay:
+1 (412) 317-0088
Code: 10120766
 Webcast: Click here

Portuguese
August 14th, 2018
09:30 a.m. (New York Time) 10:30 a.m. (Brasília Time)
Ph.: +55 (11) 2188-0155
Code: EZTECReplay:
+55 (11) 2188-0400
Code: EZTEC
Webcast: Click here

Quiet Period:In accordance to fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, EZTEC is in a quiet period until August 14th, 2018, after the conference calls.

For further information contact:
EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313
E-mail: [email protected]
www.eztec.com.br/ir

ABOUT EZTEC:

With 39 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 127 projects, totaling more than 3.6 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 25,051 units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

'This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results, and those related to growth prospects of EZTEC. These are merely projections and, as such, are based exclusively on the expectations of the Company's management concerning the future of the business and its continued access to capital to fund its business plan. Such forward-looking statements depend, substantially, on changes in market conditions, government regulations, competitive pressures, the performance of the Brazilian economy and the industry, among other factors and risks disclosed in the Company's filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice'.

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 00:07:05 UTC
