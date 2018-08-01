EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : 2Q18 Earnings Release schedule

São Paulo, July 31st , 2018 - EZTEC S.A. (B3: EZTC3; Bloomberg EZTC3: BZ) informs its 2Q18 Earnings Release schedule: 2Q18 Earnings Release:

August 13rd , 2018 (after trading hours)

Information will be available on our website: www.eztec.com.br/ir

Conference Calls

English

August 14th, 2018

11:00 a.m. (New York Time) 12:00 p.m. (Brasília Time)

Ph.: +1 (412) 317-5450

Code: EZTECReplay:

+1 (412) 317-0088

Code: 10120766

Webcast: Click here

Portuguese

August 14 th , 2018

09:30 a.m. (New York Time) 10:30 a.m. (Brasília Time)

Ph.: +55 (11) 2188-0155

Code: EZTEC Replay:

+55 (11) 2188-0400

Code: EZTEC

Click here

Webcast:

Quiet Period:In accordance to fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, EZTEC is in a quiet period until August 14th, 2018, after the conference calls.

For further information contact:

EZTEC S.A. - Investor Relations

Phone: +55 (11) 5056-8313

E-mail: [email protected]

www.eztec.com.br/ir

ABOUT EZTEC:

With 39 years of operations, EZTEC is one of the most profitable publicly-traded companies in Brazil's real estate development and building industry. Based on its fully integrated business model, EZTEC has already launched 127 projects, totaling more than 3.6 million square meters of built area and area under construction, and 25,051 units. EZTEC S.A. is listed on the Novo Mercado special corporate governance segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (BM&FBOVESPA) under the ticker EZTC3.

