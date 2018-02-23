Log in
EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : Material Fact - Disclosure Policy

02/23/2018 | 12:37am CET

São Paulo, February 22nd, 2018 - EZ TEC Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. ('EZ TEC'), pursuant to Article 157, paragraph 4th, of the Law No. 6,404 from December 15th, 1976, and to Instruction 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on January 3rd, 2002, and to amendments thereto, hereby informs its investors and the market in general that EZTEC's Board of Directors, in a meeting that has taken place on February 22nd, 2018, has approved the updating of the Disclosure Policy for Material Facts and Acts ('Disclosure Policy'), foreseeing the publishing of material fact and act announcements via news portals within the world wide web.

For further information and to access the full document, click here.

For further information contact:
EZTEC S.A. - Investor RelationsPhone: +55 (11) 5056-8313
E-mail: [email protected]
www.eztec.com.br/ir

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2018 23:36:03 UTC.

Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2017 981 M
EBIT 2017 304 M
Net income 2017 347 M
Finance 2017 493 M
Yield 2017 14,1%
P/E ratio 2017 11,47
P/E ratio 2018 19,39
EV / Sales 2017 3,55x
EV / Sales 2018 6,06x
Capitalization 3 973 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marcos Ernesto Zarzur Chief Executive & Sales Officer
Ernesto Zarzur Chairman
Antônio Emílio Clemente Fugazza CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo Ernesto Zarzur Chief Engineering Officer
Samir Zakkhour El Tayar Vice Chairman
