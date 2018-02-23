EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes : Material Fact - Disclosure Policy

São Paulo, February 22nd, 2018 - EZ TEC Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. ('EZ TEC'), pursuant to Article 157, paragraph 4th, of the Law No. 6,404 from December 15th, 1976, and to Instruction 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) on January 3rd, 2002, and to amendments thereto, hereby informs its investors and the market in general that EZTEC's Board of Directors, in a meeting that has taken place on February 22nd, 2018, has approved the updating of the Disclosure Policy for Material Facts and Acts ('Disclosure Policy'), foreseeing the publishing of material fact and act announcements via news portals within the world wide web.

For further information and to access the full document, click here.

For further information contact:

EZTEC S.A. - Investor RelationsPhone: +55 (11) 5056-8313

E-mail: [email protected]

www.eztec.com.br/ir