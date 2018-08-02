Log in
F&C GLOBAL SMALLER COMPANIES PLC (FCS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/02 11:48:54 am
1397.5 GBp   -0.18%
11:29aF&C GLOBAL SMAL : Loan Facilities
PU
07/12F&C GLOBAL SMAL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/10F&C GLOBAL SMAL : Month End Portfolio Information
PU
F&C Global Smaller : Loan Facilities

08/02/2018 | 11:29am CEST

F&C Global Smaller Companies PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 2138008RRULYQP8VP386

Loan Facilities

The Company announces that it has increased its two-year multi-currency unsecured revolving credit facility agreement for £30,000,000 with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited by £20,000,000 to £50,000,000 for the purpose of pursuing its investment objective.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Jan Baker

For and on behalf of F&C Investment Business Limited, Secretary

020 7628 8000

2 August 2018

Disclaimer

F&C Global Smaller Companies plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 09:28:04 UTC
