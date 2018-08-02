F&C Global Smaller : Loan Facilities

F&C Global Smaller Companies PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 2138008RRULYQP8VP386

Loan Facilities

The Company announces that it has increased its two-year multi-currency unsecured revolving credit facility agreement for £30,000,000 with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited by £20,000,000 to £50,000,000 for the purpose of pursuing its investment objective.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Jan Baker

For and on behalf of F&C Investment Business Limited, Secretary

020 7628 8000

2 August 2018