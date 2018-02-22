Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd    FCRE   GB00B012T521

F&C UK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LTD (FCRE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/22 01:02:21 pm
104 GBp   --.--%
01:15pF&C UK REAL EST : Interim Dividend
PR
01/25F&C UK REAL EST : Net Asset Value
PR
01/03F&C UK REAL EST : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

F&C UK Real Estate Investments : Interim Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 01:15pm CET

To:                    Company Announcements
Date:                22 February 2018
Company:         F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI:                  231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject:            Interim Dividend
 

Interim Dividend

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2018, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.



The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -         8 March 2018

Record Date -                9 March 2018

Payment Date -             30 March 2018



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085
 


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on F&C UK REAL ESTATE INVESTM
01:15pF&C UK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS : Interim Dividend
PR
01/25F&C UK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS : Net Asset Value
PR
01/03F&C UK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PR
2017F&C UK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LTD : ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017F&C UK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS : Result of AGM
PR
2017F&C UK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS : Interim Dividend
PR
2017F&C UK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS : Share Issuance Authority
PR
2017F&C UK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS : s) in Company
PR
2017F&C UK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS : Property Purchase
PR
2017F&C UK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS : Notice of AGM
PR
More news
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.