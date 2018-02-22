F&C UK Real Estate Investments : Interim Dividend

To: Company Announcements
Date: 22 February 2018
Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Subject: Interim Dividend
Interim Dividend
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2018, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date - 8 March 2018
Record Date - 9 March 2018
Payment Date - 30 March 2018
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085