F5 : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced revenue of $542.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, up 4.7% from $517.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Growth compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was driven by our software solutions and services business.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was $122.7 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, compared to $97.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangible assets, and litigation expenses, non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was $150.1 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, compared to $130.8 million, or $2.03 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

A reconciliation of net income, earnings per share, and other measures on a GAAP to non-GAAP basis is included on the attached Consolidated Income Statements.

“I’m pleased with results for the third quarter,” said François Locoh-Donou, F5 President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to see momentum in our security and software business, traction in our public cloud offerings and customer excitement around new multi-cloud application solutions like BIG-IP Cloud Edition.

“In our just released Application Protection Report we note that while apps are vital to companies’ digital transformation, they have also become the largest threat vector for security breaches. Application security is a priority for every business and F5 is well positioned to help protect customers’ applications, both on-premises and across multiple clouds. With the announcement today of two new dedicated security products–F5 SSL Orchestrator and F5 Access Manager–we give security professionals advanced resources to help thwart today’s most sophisticated cyber-attacks.”

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, ending September 30, the company has set a revenue goal of $555 million to $565 million with a GAAP earnings target of $1.77 to $1.80 per diluted share and a non-GAAP earnings target of $2.61 to $2.64 per diluted share.

A reconciliation of the company's expected GAAP and non-GAAP earnings is provided in the following table:

Three months ended September 30, 2018 (in millions, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Expected Non-GAAP Fourth Quarter Earnings Low High Net income $ 108.0 $ 109.8 Stock-based compensation expense $ 39.0 $ 39.0 Amortization of purchased intangible assets $ 2.8 $ 2.8 Restructuring charges $ 24.0 $ 24.0 Tax effects related to above items $ (14.3 ) $ (14.3 ) Non-GAAP net income excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and restructuring charges $ 159.5 $ 161.3 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.77 $ 1.80 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 2.61 $ 2.64

Chad Whalen Promoted to Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales

The company also announced the appointment of Chad Whalen to Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales, effective immediately. Whalen was promoted from his role running F5’s worldwide cloud sales team where he was responsible for the company’s global public cloud sales strategy, program development and execution. In his new position, Whalen will oversee the company’s sales and channel strategy as F5 further expands into multi-cloud application services and protection. Previous to F5, he served as VP of Global Alliances and Cloud Services at Fortinet and the GM/VP of North America Field Operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the continuing strength and momentum of F5’s business, future financial performance, sequential growth, projected revenues including target revenue and earnings ranges, income, earnings per share, share amount and share price assumptions, demand for application delivery networking, application delivery services, security, virtualization and diameter products, expectations regarding future services and products, expectations regarding future customers, markets and the benefits of products, and other statements that are not historical facts and which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and other factors that, if they do not fully materialize or prove correct, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: customer acceptance of our new traffic management, security, application delivery, optimization, diameter and virtualization offerings; the timely development, introduction and acceptance of additional new products and features by F5 or its competitors; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors into F5’s markets, and new product and marketing initiatives by our competitors; increased sales discounts; uncertain global economic conditions which may result in reduced customer demand for our products and services and changes in customer payment patterns; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, shareholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; natural catastrophic events; a pandemic or epidemic; F5’s ability to sustain, develop and effectively utilize distribution relationships; F5’s ability to attract, train and retain qualified product development, marketing, sales, professional services and customer support personnel; F5’s ability to expand in international markets; the unpredictability of F5’s sales cycle; F5’s share repurchase program; future prices of F5’s common stock; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that we may file from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in F5’s most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. F5 assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation

F5’s management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various operating measures. These measures are generally based on the revenues of its products, services operations and certain costs of those operations, such as cost of revenues, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses. One such measure is net income excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangible assets, acquisition-related charges, net of taxes, and certain non-recurring tax expenses and benefits, which is a non-GAAP financial measure under Section 101 of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This measure consists of GAAP net income excluding, as applicable, stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangible assets and acquisition-related charges. This measure of non-GAAP net income is adjusted by the amount of additional taxes or tax benefit that the company would accrue if it used non-GAAP results instead of GAAP results to calculate the company’s tax liability. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that F5 has accounted for since July 1, 2005 in accordance with the fair value recognition provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) Topic 718 Compensation—Stock Compensation (“FASB ASC Topic 718”). Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contribute to revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to revenues in future periods. Acquisition-related expenses consist of professional services fees incurred in connection with acquisitions. In addition, restructuring charges have been excluded from GAAP net income for the purpose of measuring non-GAAP earnings and earnings per share in fiscal 2017, and litigation expenses primarily related to a jury verdict and other associated costs of that patent litigation have been excluded in fiscal 2016 and 2017.

Management believes that non-GAAP net income per share provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company’s core business operations and facilitates comparisons to the company’s historical operating results. Although F5’s management finds this non-GAAP measure to be useful in evaluating the performance of the core business, management’s reliance on this measure is limited because items excluded from such measures could have a material effect on F5’s earnings and earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, F5’s management will use its non-GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, in conjunction with GAAP earnings and earnings per share measures, to address these limitations when evaluating the performance of the company’s core business. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP.

F5 believes that presenting its non-GAAP measure of earnings and earnings per share provides investors with an additional tool for evaluating the performance of the company’s core business and which management uses in its own evaluation of the company’s performance. Investors are encouraged to look at GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance. However, while the GAAP results are more complete, the company provides investors this supplemental measure since, with reconciliation to GAAP, it may provide additional insight into the company’s operational performance and financial results.

For reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the section in our Consolidated Income Statements entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About F5

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) makes apps go faster, smarter, and safer for the world’s largest businesses, service providers, governments, and consumer brands. F5 delivers cloud and security solutions that enable organizations to embrace the application infrastructure they choose without sacrificing speed and control. For more information, go to f5.com. You can also follow @f5networks on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies.

F5 Networks, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) June 30, September 30, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 599,268 $ 673,228 Short-term investments 485,232 343,700 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,136 and $1,815 297,375 291,924 Inventories 31,322 29,834 Other current assets 55,853 67,538 Total current assets 1,469,050 1,406,224 Property and equipment, net 126,108 122,420 Long-term investments 329,412 284,802 Deferred tax assets 35,153 53,303 Goodwill 555,965 555,965 Other assets, net 45,378 53,775 Total assets $ 2,561,066 $ 2,476,489 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 44,647 $ 50,760 Accrued liabilities 163,246 187,379 Deferred revenue 736,032 696,404 Total current liabilities 943,925 934,543 Other long-term liabilities 59,466 44,589 Deferred revenue, long-term 291,675 267,902 Deferred tax liabilities 25 63 Total long-term liabilities 351,166 312,554 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding - - Common stock, no par value; 200,000 shares authorized, 60,818 and 62,594 shares issued and outstanding 20,008 17,627 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,983 ) (17,997 ) Retained earnings 1,267,950 1,229,762 Total shareholders' equity 1,265,975 1,229,392 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,561,066 $ 2,476,489

F5 Networks, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net revenues Products $ 238,835 $ 235,109 $ 703,696 $ 715,672 Services 303,368 282,728 895,002 836,371 Total 542,203 517,837 1,598,698 1,552,043 Cost of net revenues (1)(2) Products 45,164 43,787 132,556 129,391 Services 45,845 45,983 135,485 133,553 Total 91,009 89,770 268,041 262,944 Gross profit 451,194 428,067 1,330,657 1,289,099 Operating expenses (1)(2) Sales and marketing 165,806 160,952 503,710 490,171 Research and development 94,061 88,602 271,006 264,886 General and administrative 39,374 39,368 118,634 119,055 Litigation expense - 1 - (134 ) Total 299,241 288,923 893,350 873,978 Income from operations 151,953 139,144 437,307 415,121 Other income, net 2,259 2,589 7,194 6,534 Income before income taxes 154,212 141,733 444,501 421,655 Provision for income taxes 31,469 44,071 123,693 136,637 Net income $ 122,743 $ 97,662 $ 320,808 $ 285,018 Net income per share - basic $ 2.01 $ 1.53 $ 5.21 $ 4.42 Weighted average shares - basic 60,970 63,935 61,531 64,539 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.99 $ 1.52 $ 5.16 $ 4.38 Weighted average shares - diluted 61,633 64,361 62,214 65,116 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net income as reported $ 122,743 $ 97,662 $ 320,808 $ 285,018 Stock-based compensation expense (3) 38,739 43,234 121,007 133,740 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 2,803 2,788 8,413 9,483 Litigation expense - 1 - (134 ) Tax effects related to above items (14,139 ) (12,910 ) (33,788 ) (40,060 ) Tax on deemed repatriation of undistributed foreign earnings - - 7,000 - Remeasurement of net deferred tax assets due to change in U.S. tax rate - - 11,584 - Net income excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets, litigation expense, and non-recurring tax expenses and benefits (non-GAAP) - diluted $ 150,146 $ 130,775 $ 435,024 $ 388,047 Net income per share excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets, litigation expense, and non-recurring tax expenses and benefits (non-GAAP) - diluted $ 2.44 $ 2.03 $ 6.99 $ 5.96 Weighted average shares - diluted 61,633 64,361 62,214 65,116 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 4,947 $ 5,384 $ 15,940 $ 16,155 Sales and marketing 16,153 17,577 47,186 52,737 Research and development 11,532 13,579 36,435 41,395 General and administrative 6,107 6,694 21,446 23,453 $ 38,739 $ 43,234 $ 121,007 $ 133,740 (2) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets as follows: Cost of net revenues $ 2,027 $ 2,028 $ 6,083 $ 7,345 Sales and marketing 251 251 755 754 General and administrative 525 509 1,575 1,384 $ 2,803 $ 2,788 $ 8,413 $ 9,483 (3) Stock-based compensation is accounted for in accordance with the fair value recognition provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) Topic 718, Compensation – Stock Compensation (“FASB ASC Topic 718”)

F5 Networks, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Operating activities Net income $ 320,808 $ 285,018 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Realized loss (gain) on disposition of assets and investments 64 (463 ) Stock-based compensation 121,007 133,740 Provisions for doubtful accounts and sales returns 1,494 385 Depreciation and amortization 44,081 45,603 Deferred income taxes 19,241 (1,307 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,945 ) (27,295 ) Inventories (1,488 ) 3,007 Other current assets 11,590 1,063 Other assets (68 ) (425 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (16,423 ) 14,270 Deferred revenue 63,402 73,620 Net cash provided by operating activities 556,763 527,216 Investing activities Purchases of investments (499,084 ) (255,386 ) Maturities of investments 295,479 271,878 Sales of investments 10,748 65,857 Decrease (increase) in restricted cash 42 (87 ) Acquisition of intangible assets - (4,000 ) Cash provided by sale of fixed asset 1,000 - Purchases of property and equipment (36,074 ) (31,175 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (227,889 ) 47,087 Financing activities Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation - 6,471 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and purchases of stock under employee stock purchase plan 48,818 46,959 Repurchase of common stock (450,064 ) (450,065 ) Net cash used in financing activities (401,246 ) (396,635 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (72,372 ) 177,668 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,588 ) (1,327 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 673,228 514,571 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 599,268 $ 690,912

