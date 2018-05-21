Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. - FB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 04:51am CEST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until May 21, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Facebook, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FB). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 3, 2017 and March 23, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Facebook investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-facebook-inc-securities-litigation-2 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Facebook and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, that the Company allowed third party companies to access the personal data of millions of users without their consent for advertising and political research, in violation of its own privacy policies, which would likely result in increased scrutiny and/or fines by government regulators when discovered and as a result, Facebook’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
04:51aFACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Rem..
BU
05/20The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That's All Over Facebook
DJ
05/20FACEBOOK : Zuckerberg, EU Lawyers Locked in Negotiations
AQ
05/19FACEBOOK : unfairly being fingered
AQ
05/19FACEBOOK 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisian..
BU
05/18FACEBOOK : News Organizations Flag Concerns on Facebook's Political-Ad Rules -- ..
DJ
05/18FACEBOOK : News Organizations Flag Concerns on Facebook's Political-Ad Rules -- ..
DJ
05/18FACEBOOK : News Organizations Flag Concerns on Facebook's Political-Ad Rules
DJ
05/18FACEBOOK : DEADLINE ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Actio..
AC
05/18FACEBOOK : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Invest..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/19Spotlight On Gambling Reset And Banking Bill 
05/18The Last Time We Stood On The Brink 
05/18WSJ : Google sets meetings with publishers over GDPR concerns 
05/18Financial Industry Veterans Discuss Artificial Intelligence 
05/18China Denies Cutting Trade Deficit; NAFTA Deal Nowhere Near (Wall Street Brea.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 56 611 M
EBIT 2018 25 927 M
Net income 2018 22 485 M
Finance 2018 46 909 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,96
P/E ratio 2019 20,01
EV / Sales 2018 8,57x
EV / Sales 2019 6,47x
Capitalization 532 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | FB | US30303M1027 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 218 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK3.82%531 917
TWITTER INC35.90%24 522
MATCH GROUP INC30.15%11 155
LINE CORP-15.20%8 573
SINA CORP-10.38%6 462
DENA CO LTD-7.89%2 939
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.