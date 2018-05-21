FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. - FB

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until May 21, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Facebook, Inc.
(NasdaqGS: FB). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the
Company’s shares between February 3, 2017 and March 23, 2018. This
action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern
District of California.
About the Lawsuit
Facebook and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws, including, but not limited to, that the Company allowed
third party companies to access the personal data of millions of users
without their consent for advertising and political research, in
violation of its own privacy policies, which would likely result in
increased scrutiny and/or fines by government regulators when discovered
and as a result, Facebook’s financial statements were materially false
and misleading at all relevant times.
