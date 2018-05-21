FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. - FB

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until May 21, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Facebook, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FB). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 3, 2017 and March 23, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Facebook investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-facebook-inc-securities-litigation-2 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Facebook and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, that the Company allowed third party companies to access the personal data of millions of users without their consent for advertising and political research, in violation of its own privacy policies, which would likely result in increased scrutiny and/or fines by government regulators when discovered and as a result, Facebook’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180520005020/en/