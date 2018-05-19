FACEBOOK 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. - FB

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until May 21, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Facebook, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FB). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 3, 2017 and March 23, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Facebook and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fb/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by May 21, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Facebook and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, that the Company allowed third party companies to access the personal data of millions of users without their consent for advertising and political research, in violation of its own privacy policies, which would likely result in increased scrutiny and/or fines by government regulators when discovered and as a result, Facebook’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

