FACEBOOK 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. - FB

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until May 21, 2018 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Facebook, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FB). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s shares between February 3, 2017 and March 23,
2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
Northern District of California.
About the Lawsuit
Facebook and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws, including, but not limited to, that the Company allowed
third party companies to access the personal data of millions of users
without their consent for advertising and political research, in
violation of its own privacy policies, which would likely result in
increased scrutiny and/or fines by government regulators when discovered
and as a result, Facebook’s financial statements were materially false
and misleading at all relevant times.
