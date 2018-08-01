Log in
Facebook : An Update on Facebook App Review

08/01/2018 | 12:03am CEST

By Ime Archibong, VP of Product Partnerships

Back in May, we announced that all apps using the Facebook Platform APIs would need to go through a more comprehensive review to better protect people's Facebook information - with an August 1 deadline to submit for review for all existing apps. As a result, we are cutting off API access for hundreds of thousands of inactive apps that have not submitted for our app review process.

We'd encourage apps that are still being used but have not been submitted for app review to do so now. However, to ensure all apps currently in use go through our review process, we will be proactively queueing up apps for review. Where we need more information, developers will have a limited amount of time to respond. If we don't hear back within that timeframe, we will remove the app's access to APIs that require approval. Developers will not lose their API access while their app is in the queue or while we are reviewing it - so long as they comply with our Platform Policies.

Our goal with all these changes is to ensure that we better protect people's Facebook information while also enabling developers to build great social experiences - like managing a group, planning a trip or getting concert tickets for your favorite band.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 22:02:05 UTC
